New Jersey Community Mourns Loss of 16-Year-Old High School Athlete
The Irvington, New Jersey community honored 16-year-old Ziyad Cook, who was shot and killed last week. Hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to Cook, who was fatally shot on Brookdale Avenue in Newark last Thursday, according to ABC7NY.
Cook was entering his senior year at Irvington High School.
His mother, Ranessha Bell, thanked them for their support, and she received her son's football jersey from the school.
"I won't miss a game, and I'm going to wear my son's jersey to every single game. I will be in the stands cheering them on, no matter if we lose or we win," Bell said.
Cook’s death came after he and a friend were shot while standing outside his grandfather’s home. His friend survived, but Cook was pronounced dead hours later.
Irvington principal, Farnel Mangan, described him as a model student, noting his dedication in the classroom and his responsible, mature demeanor.
April Vauss, the school's superintendent, said:
"His talent and determination made him a leader among his peers, and he was admired not only for his athletic prowess but also for his kindness and compassion towards others. [...] His infectious smile and positive energy illuminated the lives of students and staff alike."
Police are still investigating the shooting, and the have been no arrests.
Recommended Articles