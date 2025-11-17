New Jersey High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Nov. 17, 2025
Both the Public and Non-Public NJSIAA State Playoffs are in full swing with no less than nine playoff games featuring head-to-head matchups between teams that appear in this week’s rankings on tap this weekend.
The headliner will be the much anticipated rematch between No. 1 Don Bosco Prep (ranked No. 12 in this week’s High School on SI Power 25 Rankings) at home vs. No. 3 Bergen Catholic on Friday. The first time these teams met, back on September 26, the homestanding Ironmen survived a 14-9 defensive slugfest which snapped the Crusaders’ then state-best 28-game winning streak.
Other premier state playoff matchups between ranked teams include:
- No. 2 St. Joseph Regional vs. No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep in the Non-Public A semifinals.
- No. 4 Winslow Township vs. No. 16 Brick Memorial in the Group 4 state semifinals.
- No. 7 Old Tappan vs. No. 16 West Morris in the Group 3 semifinals.
- No. 8 Washington Township vs. No. 13 Kingsway in the Group 5 semifinals.
- No. 10 Ramapo vs. No. 12 Phillipsburg in the Group 4 state semifinals.
- No. 15 Holmdel vs. No. 24 Cedar Creek in the Group 3 semifinals.
- No. 23 DePaul vs. No. 25 Holy Spirit in the Non-Public B semifinals.
Here’s this week’s rankings heading into what is unequivocally the most most important weekend in Garden State football this fall.
1. Don Bosco Prep (10-0)
Don Bosco Prep dominated Friday night, cruising to a 42-7 win over Seton Hall Prep in the Non-Public A quarterfinals. The Ironmen built a 21-0 halftime lead and never let up in their 2025 postseason opener. Next up is a highly anticipated rematch with arch-rival Bergen Catholic in the state semifinals.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 3 Bergen Catholic (8-2) in the Non-Public A semifinals
2. St. Joseph Regional (8-2)
St. Joseph Regional closed out its home schedule in style Saturday, blanking Delbarton 35-0 in the Non-Public A quarterfinals. Riding a four-game win streak and bolstered by the return of senior QB Lamar Best from a shoulder injury, the red-hot Green Knights now get another crack at St. Peter’s Prep in Friday night’s semifinals.
Up next: Saturday vs. No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep (8-2) in the Non-Public A semifinals
3. Bergen Catholic (8-2)
Bergen Catholic rolled past then-No. 22 St. Joseph-Metuchen 56-14 in Saturday’s Non-Public A quarterfinal in Oradell. Sophomore QB Trey Tagliaferri tossed five touchdown passes—all to juniors Anthony Willis (2), Bryan Porter, Austin Busso, and Jamel Hammary—while senior RBs Najee Calhoun, Dante Kain, and Max Nizza each added a rushing score. The Crusaders now head to Ramsey for a showdown with the team they love to hate.
Up next: Friday at No. 1 Don Bosco Prep (10-0) in the Non-Public A semifinals
4. Winslow (10-2)
Winslow ran its win streak to nine games, erupting for 35 straight points in a 53-14 rout of Millville to claim the South Jersey Group 4 crown—its third straight sectional title and fourth in five years. Senior WR Nyqir Helton broke the program single-season TD catch record with his 16th, junior QB Jalen Parker hit the 100-TD milestone for his career while throwing for 228 yards and four scores, and the defense contributed two pick-sixes. The Eagles are averaging over 42 points during the streak.
Up next: Saturday vs. No. 16 Brick Memorial (10-2) in Group 4 state semifinal
5. St. Peter’s Prep (8-2)
St. Peter’s Prep handled St. Augustine prep 31-17 in Friday’s Non-Public A quarterfinal in Jersey City. Senior QB Tyler Bell threw two TD passes (to Hunter Watson and Abdul Turay) and ran one in himself, Jordan Rodriguez returned a kickoff for a score, and sophomore kicker Bradley Abraham added a 24-yard field goal. The Marauders are back in the state semis for the first time since 2021.
Up next: Saturday at No. 2 St. Joseph Regional (8-2) in the Non-Public A semifinals
6. Glassboro (12-0)
Trailing for the first time all season early on, Glassboro responded with authority and rolled to a 47-14 win over Schalick in the South Jersey Group 1 final. The Bulldogs extended their win streak to 25 games and captured a third consecutive sectional crown. Amari Sabb torched the defense for 235 yards and four TDs on just 15 carries, while QB Jack O’Connell threw two scores to set the career school record at 54. The defense posted five sacks and two picks.
Up next: Friday vs. Burlington City (11-1) in Group 1 state semifinal
7. Old Tappan (11-0)
Old Tappan steamrolled Wayne Hills for the second time this season, winning 42-14 in Friday’s North 1, Group 3 championship game. Junior QB Zach Miceli fired three touchdown passes (two to Leo Etter), RBs Devyn Radoian and Damian Du Toit each ran one in, and Christakis Nicolaou opened the scoring with a pick-six on the game’s first play. The Golden Knights now face the program that ended their 2023 campaign.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 16 West Morris (9-2) in Group 3 state semifinal
8. Washington Township (12-0)
Washington Township delivered another complete performance, crushing Old Bridge 38-7 to repeat as Central Jersey Group 5 champions—the program’s second straight and fifth overall title while setting a school record with 469 points scored. Andrew Osborn tallied three TDs, Colin Beeler ran for 125 yards and a score, and the defense forced four turnovers including Isaac Parra’s pick-six. The win was also the 50th in the career of head coach (and 2008 alum) Mike Schatzman.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 13 Kingsway (10-2) in Group 5 state semifinal
9. West Morris (12-0)
West Morris claimed its 11th sectional title in program history with a commanding 35-14
victory over Summit in Friday’s North 2, Group 3 final. Sophomore RB Deacon Frayne shredded the defense for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. The Wolfpack now look to remain unbeaten against another perfect squad, Old Tappan, in Friday night’s Group 3 semifinals.
Up next: Friday at No. 7 Old Tappan (11-0) in Group 3 state semifinal.
10. Ramapo (10-1)
Ramapo denied then No. 14 Northern Highlands on a two-point try in overtime to escape with a thrilling 28-27 victory and capture the North 1, Group 4 title—its third straight sectional crown. Senior QB Casey Grusser threw two TD passes, senior RB Liam Hayward ran for two scores, and the defense stuffed the final conversion attempt. The Raiders now travel to the site of last year’s season-ending loss.
Up next: Friday at No. 12 Phillipsburg (10-1) in Group 4 state semifinal
11. The Hun School (8-3)
Did not play/season complete.
12. Phillipsburg (9-1)
Down five points early, Phillipsburg roared back behind sophomore QB Dominic Bracco in a 41-21 win over Montgomery to repeat as sectional champs. Bracco went 8-of-10 for 113 yards and two TDs, while Sam Dech added two short rushing scores. The Stateliners bring a five-game winning streak into the state semifinals.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 10 Ramapo (10-1) in Group 4 state semifinal
13. Kingsway (10-2)
Kingsway earned a second consecutive road upset, knocking off top-seeded Atlantic City 38-21 to win the South Jersey Group 5 championship. The Dragons forced five turnovers and made three red-zone stands while Cole DeNick rushed for 167 yards on 11 carries before an ankle injury. The victory sets up a rematch with Washington Township, a game Kingsway led by 12 late in the regular season before falling 39-36.
Up next: Friday at No. 8 Washington Township (12-0) in Group 5 state semifinal
14. Red Bank Catholic (11-1)
Red Bank Catholic posted its fourth straight shutout quarter streak—14 in a row total—blanking Paul VI 36-0 in the Non-Public B quarterfinals. The Caseys have rebounded impressively from their lone loss. Senior Daniel Zabora scored via reception, interception return, and two-point conversion, while freshman RB Gabe Kemp rushed for 131 yards and two TDs and freshman QB Rahmir Rivera went 7-of-8 for 138 yards.
Up next: Saturday at No. 19 Paramus Catholic (5-6) in Non-Public B semifinals.
15. Holmdel (9-2)
Holmdel QB Jack Cannon did it all in Friday’s 41-20 Central Jersey Group 3 title win over Seneca: 113 rushing yards, 188 passing yards, two TD passes, two rushing TDs (including a 65-yarder), a 12-yard reception, an onside-kick recovery, and his first career interception.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 24 Cedar Creek (10-2) in Group 3 state semifinal
16. Brick Memorial (10-2)
Brick Memorial scored on a wild 39-yard QB scramble at the end of the first half and an 88-yard kickoff return to start the third, powering a 28-0 shutout of Middletown North in the Central Jersey Group 4 final—the program’s first sectional title since 2008 and third ever.
Up next: Saturday at No. 4 Winslow (10-2) in Group 4 state semifinal.
17. Camden (9-2)
Camden captured its third sectional crown in four years with a 43-7 thrashing of Wall Township in the Central Jersey Group 2 final. Talented southpaw QB Ahmad Jones threw for 269 yards and three TDs (two in a decisive third quarter), Christian Braxton ran for two scores, and the defense limited Wall to 87 total yards and six sacks.
Up next: Friday at Haddonfield (9-2) in Group 2 state semifinal
18. Burlington Township (10-1)
Did not play/season complete.
19. Paramus Catholic (5-6)
Paramus Catholic exploded offensively for a 63-31 victory over Immaculata in Friday’s Non-Public B quarterfinal. Junior RB Chukwuma Odoh rushed for five touchdowns, while Nehki Martin and AJ Lopez each hauled in scoring catches. The Paladins host Red Bank Catholic—a team they beat earlier this season—in the semifinals.
Up next: Saturday vs. No. 14 Red Bank Catholic (11-1) in Non-Public B semifinals
20. Atlantic City (9-2)
With sophomore QB Marvin Burroughs shuttling in and out of the lineup with injury, top-seeded Atlantic City couldn’t overcome five turnovers—including a late pick-six—in a 38-21 loss to surging Kingsway in the South Jersey Group 5 final.
Up Next: Nov. 27 vs. No. 25 Holy Spirit
21. Northern Highlands (8-3)
Northern Highlands fell just short in a 28-27 overtime heartbreaker to No. 10 Ramapo when a two-point conversion run was stuffed in the North 1, Group 4 championship. All three Highlanders losses this year came against ranked opponents: Ramapo (twice) and No. 7 Old Tappan.
Up Next: Season complete
22. Shabazz (11-1)
QB Karriem Coston hit Faheem Ausbon for a 54-yard go-ahead touchdown with 1:25 left, lifting top-seeded Shabazz to a comeback 26-16 victory over Madison in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 final and avoiding a major upset.
Up Next: Friday at Westwood in the Group 2 semifinals.
23. DePaul (6-4)
DePaul advanced with a 35-14 win over St. John Vianney in Friday’s Non-Public B quarterfinal. Senior RB Marquan Carter ran for two scores, Logan Monteyne returned an interception for a TD, AJ Larkin added a rushing touchdown, and QB Derek Zammit connected with Collin Woodall for another. South Jersey power Holy Spirit visits Wayne next.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 25 Holy Spirit (7-3) in Non-Public B semifinals.
24. Cedar Creek (10-2)
Cedar Creek snatched a dramatic 34-28 thriller over three-time defending champ Mainland in the South Jersey Group 3 final when Frenchmon Bethea found Gyan King for a 65-yard TD with 21 seconds remaining. Bethea threw for 209 yards and rushed for 107 in the program’s first sectional title since 2021 as the Pirates enter the rankings for the first time all season.
Up Next: Friday at No. 15 Holmdel in Group 3 semifinals
25. Holy Spirit (7-3)
Left-handed QB Ty Costabile engineered a 91-yard, game-winning drive in the final 2:28, capping it with his fourth TD pass of the night to lift fifth-seeded Holy Spirit past fourth-seeded Donovan Catholic 34-27 in the Non-Public B quarterfinals.
Up Next: Friday at No. 23 DePaul (6-4) in the Non-Public B semifinals