New Jersey High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Nov. 24, 2025
Championship weekend is here in New Jersey as there will be state championship games a plenty this weekend throughout the Garden State with most of the contests taking place either at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford or SHI Stadium on the campus of Rutgers University in Piscataway.
Last weekend’s semifinals lived up to the hype in the top of the rankings while the bottom half was pure chaos. Top-ranked Don Bosco Prep ended No. 3 Bergen Catholic’s four-year state championship run with a solid 31-17 victory, in what was their second win of the season over BC.
In addition to this weekend’s massive Don Bosco Prep-St. Joseph Regional Non-Public A clash, defending champions Winslow Township and Glassboro marched on, while undefeated powers Old Tappan and Washington Township rolled with ease. The top remains rock-solid.
Lower down in the rankings, things got flipped around with some teams jumping five or six spots in a single week, while others plummeted after tough losses. And newcomers Passaic Tech and Cedar Grove crashed the Top 25 for the first time.
So what changed heading into the final weekend? A lot. Read below to see how this week’s New Jersey High School on SI Top 25 Rankings shape up.
1. Don Bosco Prep (11-0)
For the second time this year, Don Bosco Prep defeated arch-rival Bergen Catholic, but this one carried extra weight. The Ironmen officially ended the Crusaders’ title hopes with a commanding 31-17 victory in the Non-Public A semifinals. A stifling defense forced three turnovers, including a pick-six by Mikahi Allen that put the game out of reach. Don Bosco now heads to MetLife Stadium on Friday night looking to end a decade-long championship drought.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 2 St. Joseph Regional (9-2) in the Non-Public A final at MetLife Stadium
2. St. Joseph Regional (9-2)
St. Joseph Regional is back in a state championship game for the first time since 2018. On Friday night at Caven Point, the Green Knights outlasted then No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep 25-21 in a thrilling semifinal. Senior wideout Nate Bailey stole the show with 203 all-purpose yards and all four Green Knights touchdowns. His go-ahead score came with just over two minutes remaining, and Frederick Caffey Jr. iced it with a late interception.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep (11-0) in the Non-Public A final at MetLife Stadium
3. Bergen Catholic (8-3)
Bergen Catholic’s dynasty in Non-Public A came to an end Friday with a 31-17 semifinal loss to top-ranked Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey. The Crusaders got touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Trey Tagliaferri to junior Anthony Willis and an 18-yard run by senior Dante Kain, plus a 26-yard field goal from junior Jacob Soltys. It marked the first three-loss season for Bergen Catholic since 2019.
Up next: Season complete
4. Winslow Township (11-2)
The defending Group 4 champs dodged a major upset, leaning on their defense for a hard-fought 14-12 win over No. 18 Brick Memorial in the South/Central Group 4 semifinal. Rob Carstarphen recorded three sacks, Benji Carter added 2.5, and Julian Peterson sealed it with an interception in the final minute. Jalen Parker went 16-of-20 for 174 yards and two scores—the second giving him the 105th TD pass of his career, tying Devin Leary’s (Timber Creek) 2017 state record. Winslow has now won 10 straight.
Up next: Sunday vs. No. 9 Ramapo (11-1) in the Group 4 final at Rutgers
5. Glassboro (13-0)
Glassboro delivered one of its best defensive performances of the year, crushing Burlington City 44-8 in the South/Central Group 1 semifinal. The Bulldogs held City to -6 yards rushing, picked off three passes, and allowed only two first downs. JoJo DeLeece (122 yards, 1 TD) and Amari Sabb (122 yards, 2 TDs) paced the ground attack, while Xavier Sabb added scores rushing and receiving. The victory extended Glassboro’s win streak to 26 as they chase back-to-back perfect seasons.
Up next: Sunday vs. Cedar Grove (10-3) in the Group 1 final at Rutgers
6. St. Peter’s Prep (8-3)
The Marauders fell just short in a 25-21 heartbreaker to No. 2 St. Joseph Regional in Friday’s Non-Public A semifinal in Jersey City. Senior QB Tyler Bell connected with Hunter Watson for two touchdowns and Amari Jones for another. It was St. Peter’s Prep’s deepest playoff run since 2021.
Up next: Season complete
7. Old Tappan (12-0)
The Golden Knights dominated again, shutting out then No. 9 West Morris 35-0 on Friday. Quarterback Zach Miceli accounted for all five touchdowns—two passing to Leo Etter, one to Christakis Nicolaou, and two on the ground himself. A victory Friday would deliver a perfect season and the 200th career win for legendary coach Brian Dunn.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 18 Cedar Creek (11-2) in the Group 3 final at MetLife Stadium
8. Washington Township (13-0)
Washington Township stayed unbeaten with a 35-27 win over Kingsway in the South/Central Group 5 semifinal. Jaylen Robinson exploded for 135 second-half rushing yards and two touchdowns while adding two sacks on defense. Cole Aquino threw for 156 yards and three scores (two to Darion Joyner, one to Paris Pratt). Andrew Osborn (2 sacks, forced fumble) and Gabe Palaganas (1.5 sacks) anchored the defense.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 25 Passaic Tech (10-3) in the Group 5 final at MetLife Stadium
9. Ramapo (11-1)
Ramapo avenged last year’s semifinal loss to Phillipsburg with a convincing 41-20 road victory Friday at Maloney Stadium. QB Casey Grusser threw touchdown passes to Joey Yessis and Mike Viksjo while running one in himself. Gino Gorga powered in two scores and Liam Hayward added another on the ground.
Up next: Sunday vs. No. 4 Winslow (11-2) in the Group 4 final at Rutgers
10. The Hun School (7-3)
Up next: Season complete
11. Paramus Catholic (6-6)
Paramus Catholic punched its ticket to the Non-Public B final by routing Red Bank Catholic for the second time this season, 50-30. Junior RB Chukwuma Odoh gashed the Caseys for 301 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore QB Rowan Martin threw two scores, Nehki Martin added a rushing TD, and Aiden Acevedo recorded his second straight pick-six. The Paladins are back in a state title game for the first time since 2016.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 13 DePaul (7-4) in the Non-Public B final at MetLife Stadium
12. Camden (10-2)
Camden traveled to historic Haddonfield and controlled all four quarters in a 37-18 win. Ahmad Jones continued his postseason surge, going 16-of-24 for 213 yards and two TDs through the air while running for another score. Six different Panthers reached the end zone, highlighted by Talib Shakir’s 85-yard pick-six.
Up next: Thursday vs. Shabazz in the Group 2 final (site TBA)
13. DePaul (7-4)
DePaul is heading to its sixth consecutive state championship game after a 49-22 semifinal win over then No. 25 Holy Spirit. University of Washington-bound QB Derek Zammit threw one score and ran for another. Marquan Carter rushed for two TDs, while Sean Nevers, AJ Larkin, and Frankie Morano each added one on the ground.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 11 Paramus Catholic (6-6) in the Non-Public B final at MetLife Stadium
14. Burlington Township (10-1)
Up Next: Did not play / season complete.
15 - Shabazz (11-1) Shabazz climbed seven spots after a 36-6 demolition of Westwood in the Group 2 semifinals. Bergen Catholic transfer Faheem Ausbon erupted for three rushing touchdowns plus a pick-six—matching his regular-season rushing TD total in one night. Karriem Coston hit Nosym Brown for a score and Basit Raimi added a 34-yard field goal. Shabazz has outscored its four playoff opponents 155-29.
Up next: Thursday vs. Camden in the Group 2 final (site TBA)
16. Phillipsburg (10-2)
The Stateliners briefly led in the second quarter but ultimately fell 41-20 to No. 9 Ramapo in the Group 4 semifinals. Sam Dech ran for 125 yards and two scores, and Alexie Moreira knocked through two field goals—positive signs heading into the annual Thanksgiving clash with Easton (PA).
Up next: Thursday at Easton (PA) (13-1)
17. Northern Highlands (8-3)
The Highlanders’ season ended in a crushing 28-27 overtime loss to Ramapo in the sectional final. All three of Northern Highlands’ defeats came against Top-10 teams (Old Tappan once, Ramapo twice).
Up next: Season complete
18. Cedar Creek (11-2)
Cedar Creek won its fourth straight and vaulted five spots after a wild 48-38 victory over then-No. 15 Holmdel in the South/Central Group 3 semifinal. Senior QB Frenchmon Bethea totaled 420 yards and six touchdowns—four passing (264 yards) and two rushing (156 yards). Gian King and Jahmir Campfield combined for nine receptions, 197 yards, and three scores.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 7 Old Tappan (12-0) in the Group 3 final at MetLife Stadium
19. Atlantic City (9-2)
Idle after playoff elimination by Kingsway.
Up next: Nov. 27 vs. Holy Spirit
20. Kingsway (10-3)
The Dragons’ season ended with a 35-27 loss to Washington Township in the South/Central Group 5 semifinal, their second defeat to the Minutemen this year. Senior QB David Oravetz threw for 224 yards and three TDs while rushing for 47 yards and another score. Kingsway still averaged over 34 points per game and held six opponents to a touchdown or less.
Up next: Season complete
21. Red Bank Catholic (11-2)
The Caseys were overwhelmed in the second half, outscored 29-13, as Paramus Catholic’s Chukwuma Odoh ran for 301 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-30 Non-Public B semifinal loss. RBC finished 11-0 against everyone except Paramus Catholic and won the Shore Conference A North title.
Up next: Season complete
22. Brick Memorial (10-3)
The Mustangs pushed defending champ Winslow to the brink but fell 14-12 after two missed field goals. Brick Memorial had won seven in a row coming in. Na’zeer Whittaker rushed for 73 yards and Jason Lajara went 14-of-17 for 163 yards and two second-half TDs.
Up next: Season complete
23. West Morris (11-1)
The Wolfpack’s undefeated season and 26-game playoff scoring streak both ended in a 35-0 shutout loss to Old Tappan in the Group 3 semifinals, dropping them from No. 9. West Morris had reached the semis by winning the North 2, Group 3 sectional title.
Up next: Season complete
24. Holmdel (9-3)
Holmdel led 30-20 at halftime but went scoreless for nearly 20 second-half minutes, allowing Cedar Creek to storm back for a 48-38 win in the Group 3 semifinals. Senior QB Jack Cannon closed his stellar career with 152 rushing yards and 197 passing yards, accounting for all five Hornet touchdowns.
Up next: Season complete
25t. Passaic Tech (10-3)
Passaic Tech cracks the rankings for the first time after earning a Group 5 final berth with a 23-14 semifinal win over Bridgewater-Raritan. Kadir Younge rushed for 149 yards and three long TDs, while Ahmad Williams delivered two second-half picks and a late safety.
Up Next: Up next: Friday vs. No. 8 Washington Township (13-0) in the Group 5 final at MetLife Stadium
25t. Cedar Grove (10-3)
Cedar Grove also enters the Top 25 after Sebastian Kovacs drilled a 49-yard field goal as time expired to beat Butler 24-21 in the Group 1 semifinals. The Panthers repeated as North 2, Group 1 champs and will play for their first state title since 2016.
Up next: Sunday vs. Glassboro (13-0_ in the Group 1 final at Rutgers