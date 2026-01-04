Top 25 New Jersey Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 4, 2025
The initial High School on SI New Jersey Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings of the 2025-26 season boasts plenty of balance between private and public school powers. While four of the top five teams come out of the private school ranks, all told 13 of the 25 teams in this week’s poll are good old fashioned public school teams, each of whom boasts plenty of homegrown talent.
Off to a 5-1 start to their season, Bergen Catholic opens the 2025-26 season in the No. 1 spot. A year ago, the Crusaders were able to dominate in bunches, garnering separate winning streaks of eight and seven games. They won the Bergen Jamboree, the Non-Public A North sectional crown, and the Non-Public A state championship.
With Jaden Brown and Julius Avent returning as one of the Garden State’s top duos, the sky is the limit for Bergen Catholic once again.
No. 2 Plainfield, the only public school in the top five and last season's top-ranked team, cruised to comfortable victories in its first four games of the current season until facing a challenge on December 23 against the Linden Tigers, coached by former Rutgers head coach Mike Rice.
A veteran Linden team, whose 2024-25 season ended against Plainfield in the sectional state tournament, nearly pulled off the stunner. Plainfield, which is adapting to life without all-everything 6-11 Najai Hines, who has taken his prodigious talents up the road at Seton Hall University, rallied from a three-point deficit in the second half to knot the score late in the game.
Then, All-State junior point guard Micah Gordon capped his 25-point performance with a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, sealing a 64-61 comeback victory.
With a host of teams boasting similar levels of talent and experience, coupled with the expected contributions from transfers set to make their debuts over the next two weeks, the 2025-26 season is poised to deliver its share of thrills and excitement.
Scroll below to check out the initial Top 25 New Jersey boys basketball rankings.
1. Bergen Catholic (5-1)
The defending Non-Public A state champions have quickly found their rhythm in the 2025-26 season. Expectations remain sky-high for the Crusaders, who faced only out-of-state opponents throughout December. Julius Avent paces the team at 14.8 points per game, with Jahill Owusu adding 11.3 as Bergen Catholic gears up for a demanding start to 2026. By January 14, the Crusaders will have faced Hudson Catholic, Don Bosco Prep, DePaul, Roselle Catholic, and Christian Brothers.
2. Plainfield (6-1)
The Cardinals suffered a narrow 66-63 defeat to Jackson-Reed (D.C.) on Monday at the Governor’s Challenge in Maryland but rebounded strongly the next day with a 64-49 win over Imani Christian (PA), guided by Rashawn Williams, Micah Gordon, and Devin Thomas. Last season’s year-end No. 1 squad has now won 14 consecutive games against in-state foes, nearly seeing that streak end against Linden on Dec. 23 until Gordon drained a buzzer-beating three for a 64-61 victory.
3. Roselle Catholic (4-2)
The Lions have secured Union County Conference victories against Elizabeth, Union Catholic, and Westfield, with their only losses coming against out-of-state heavyweights Spire Academy (OH) and North Broward Prep (FL). Senior forward Kahlik Thomas has emerged as an unexpected scoring force at 13.5 points per game, supported by seniors Tyrease Hunter and Trevon Lewis along with sophomore Chris Bray.
4. St. Peter’s Prep (5-1)
The Marauders fell 70-52 to Riviera Prep (FL) last Friday at the Miami Invitational but responded the next evening with a 65-42 triumph over Westminster Academy (FL), fueled by balanced efforts from Mason Santiago, Richie Rosa, Oscar Martinez, and Derek Gomez. Senior wing Santiago leads at 13.6 points per game, closely followed by senior guard Rosa at 12.6. Most recently, St. Peter’s delivered a commanding 60-37 win over highly touted Linden.
5. Morris Catholic (6-0)
The Crusaders own signature victories over ranked opponents Linden and St. Benedict’s, though their sternest test came Monday against unranked Madison. Morris Catholic trailed entering the fourth quarter but rallied behind Austin Workman, Brandon Johnson, Donnie Gregory, and Riccardo Belli to force overtime and prevail 68-67.
6. Montgomery (8-0)
The state’s second-highest ranked public school, Montgomery boasts a +227 point differential across eight games. Ethan Lin tops the scoring chart at 19.9 points per contest, followed by Mike Simborski (17.4) and Connor Benedict (10.4). A challenging stretch looms with upcoming matchups against Linden, Rutgers Prep, and Gill St. Bernard’s.
7. Christian Brothers (5-1)
The Colts’ only setback came against Sagemont (FL), but otherwise CBA has solidified its Top 10 status with December wins over Hudson Catholic and St. Mary (Ruth.). Avery Lynch leads the attack at 14.7 points per game, while Izayah Cooper chips in 12.3 and David Buley adds 12.0.
8. Piscataway (9-0)
The Piscataway Chiefs have stormed to a flawless 9-0 start this season, capped by a thrilling 66-64 win over Teaneck. They’ve displayed explosive offense, averaging nearly 80 points through their first eight games, paired with relentless defense and hustle. Their marquee triumph was the upset of then-No. 12 Teaneck in the BWB Resolution Rumble, where senior guard Josh Lima tallied 13 points and 4 steals.
9. Blair Academy (5-0)
The Buccaneers have opened 2025-26 with a perfect 5-0 mark, dominating early non-conference and tournament action. Convincing victories include 102-77 over Vermont Academy, 78-56 against Academy of the New Church, 86-55 over Albany Academy, and a tight 91-87 win against Newman. Anchored by five-star guard Deron Rippey Jr. (Class of 2026), who recently committed to Duke, Blair is primed for another strong MAPL and New Jersey Prep campaign as league play approaches.
10. Rutgers Prep (5-1)
The Argonauts recovered swiftly from an opening-day loss to Linden, rattling off five straight wins over Phillipsburg, Ridge, Don Bosco Prep, Camden, and Cardinal Spellman (NY). Rocco Loomis leads at 20.8 points per game behind 16 made threes. William Brunson averages 17 points across three outings, while Nicolas Nsenkyire (13.2) and Bryce Williams (10.8) round out the core.
11. Seton Hall Prep (5-2)
The Pirates opened with five consecutive victories behind balanced scoring and suffocating defense before dropping consecutive contests to Sagemont and Riviera Prep (FL) at the Miami Invitational. Anthony Gonzalez, Infinite Sincere-Amen Ra, and breakout freshman Bryce McCray all average double figures, with senior forward Alex Ante contributing 8.2 points and 8.0 rebounds.
12. Gill St. Bernard’s (5-2)
The Knights have navigated a tough slate, falling to St. Peter’s Prep and Linden while earning wins over Madison, Hillsborough, Phillipsburg, and St. Joseph (Mont.). Prosper Sonkoua paces the offense at 14.8 points per game, followed by Connor Junker (12.8) and Dorsett Mulcahy (12.5 in four games).
13. Montclair (7-1)
The Mounties raced to a 6-0 start, highlighted by a 58-46 victory over Paterson Kennedy in the Jingle Bells Jubilee on Dec. 28, before absorbing their first loss, 79-67 to Teaneck the next day. They responded emphatically on New Year’s Day with a 51-43 upset of nationally regarded Patrick School in the BWB Resolution Rumble, powered by senior Mason Determann’s 26 points and La’Mear Singletary’s 10 points and six assists.
14. Linden (5-3)
The Tigers nearly stunned top-ranked Plainfield on Dec. 23, falling 64-61 on Micah Gordon’s buzzer-beating three. They rebounded six nights later with a 73-52 upset of then-No. 5 Gill St. Bernard’s, led by Jayden Holman (17), Jaren Barnett (15), Jekhi Burnam (12), and Asante Jones (10). Burnam, a senior forward, eclipsed 1,000 career points earlier this season. Most recently, Linden dropped a 60-37 decision to No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep.
15. St. Joseph Metuchen (5-0)
The Falcons, who finished 6-16 a year ago, have surged back under returning head coach Mark Taylor, fueled by fourth-year starter Alijah Murphy and key transfers including 6-8 junior guard Andrew Kretkowski (from Rutgers Prep) and 6-4 junior guard Imaad Johnson (from Union). Kretkowski tops the scoring at 19.6 points per game.
16. Cherry Hill East (7-0)
Echoing last season’s 12-0 start, the Cougars enter the new year unbeaten while averaging just over 80 points per contest. Their big three all score in double digits, paced by sophomore guard Jamieson Young (24.6), followed by Chris Abreu (16.7) and Chris Delgado (11.4).
17. Teaneck (6-1)
After a 5-0 beginning last winter, the Highwaymen have gone one better this season with a 6-0 start that included claiming the Jingle Bells Jubilee Quad 1 title via wins over Ramapo and Montclair, plus a victory against Don Bosco Prep. Mickell Taylor Jr. demands attention at 28.5 points per game, supported by Jayden Robinson (14.3) and Anthony Farrell (11.5). Teaneck’s latest result was a 66-64 loss to surging Piscataway.
18. Ramapo (3-3)
The Green Raiders opened with an eye-opening win over Hudson Catholic. Finn Marrah leads the scoring at 14 points per game, with A.J. Greig adding 10.6 and Michael Moody contributing 10.4.
19. Lenape (7-0)
The Indians turned heads by capturing their second straight Score at the Shore tournament title, defeating St. John Vianney, Trenton, and Lawrence. Nolan Barnes earned MVP honors, while Jaidyn Boyd and Brett Halfpenny landed on the All-Tournament team. Barnes averages a team-best 17.6 points, with Boyd adding 12.0.
20. Thrive Charter (5-1)
Riding a four-game winning streak, the Titans topped Atlantic City and Ewing to win the ESCIT Tournament. The reigning Group 1 state champions average 64 points per game, led by Tyler Hammond (15.0 ppg) and Marjon Skillman (14.5 ppg). Their only defeat came against No. 9 Linden on Dec. 17.
21. St. Benedict’s (7-1)
Under first-year head coach Chris Simpson, the Gray Bees notched a key 78-71 win over Elizabeth on Dec. 20, followed by triumphs against Delbarton and Caldwell before a 63-56 loss to No. 7 Morris Catholic. This youthful roster is spearheaded by 6-5 freshman standout MJ Postell (15.7 ppg) alongside juniors Terrance Jamison, Daniel Hinkov, and Jack Liz Martinez.
22. Rumson-Fair Haven (7-0)
In George Sourlis’ debut season coaching the boys, RFH started strong even without star Luke Cruz. Since his return, Cruz averages 20.3 points over three games. Luke Lydon is on fire from deep with 15 made threes en route to 19.1 points per contest, while Blake Ahmann adds 10.2 points and 11.8 rebounds as Rumson-Fair Haven enters the Top 25 for the first time this winter.
23. Delsea (4-2)
The Crusaders have posted a 4-2 mark through six games to open 2025-26. Senior forward Luke Van Auken has anchored the effort with consistent double-doubles, including 21 points and 12 rebounds in a 51-44 win over Camden Catholic at the Marty Derer Classic on Dec. 30. Jelani Poles and Dahmir Hart have supplied steady scoring, helping secure tight victories such as 43-34 over Triton.
24. East Brunswick (7-1)
The Bears have built a solid 7-1 record (3-0 in Greater Middlesex Conference Red Division) through eight contests. They won their first six, highlighted by blowouts of New Dorp (NY) and Monroe, narrow decisions over Sayreville, South Plainfield (OT), and Franklin, plus an upset of Ranney in the Albert E. Martin Buc Classic behind seniors Matt Mikulka and Cam Vick. Their only loss was a close semifinal defeat to Howell before claiming third place with a rout of Red Bank Regional.
25. Hudson Catholic (2-4)
The Hawks’ record belies their tough schedule, with losses to ranked opponents Ramapo, Christian Brothers, and most recently St. Benedict’s in the Resolution Rumble at FDU Florham. Senior Elijah Williams, junior Noreaga James, and promising freshman Shelton Gibbs drive the offense for Hudson Catholic.