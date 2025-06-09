New Jersey high school softball playoff brackets: 2025 NJSIAA Group tournament matchups, game times
The New Jersey high school softball state playoffs have reached the NJSIAA group tournament rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.
>>>NEW JERSEY NJSIAA 2025 SOFTBALL BRACKETS<<<
NJSIAA SOFTBALL GROUP 1
Cedar Grove vs. Indian Hills
Bound Brook vs. Audubon
NJSIAA SOFTBALL GROUP 2
Hanover Park vs. Jefferson Township
Johnson vs. Gloucester City
NJSIAA SOFTBALL GROUP 3
South Plainfield vs. Randolph
Steinert vs. Delsea
NJSIAA SOFTBALL GROUP 4
Watchung Hills Regional vs. Morris Knolls
Hunterdon Central vs. Kingsway
NJSIAA SOFTBALL GROUP A
BYE: Mount St. Dominic, Donovan Catholic
NJSIAA SOFTBALL GROUP B
BYE: DePaul Catholic, St. Joseph
