New Jersey Wrestler Regains Full Sensation, Paralysis No Longer Feared
Old Bridge High School junior wrestler Adriana Maria is making incredible strides after suffering a severe neck injury last month and now has full sensation in all her extremities, with paralysis no longer a worry, according to a report in mycentraljersey.com.
The 16-year old now shows dexterity in her fingers, wriggles her toes, rotates her ankles, kicks her legs, and continues to surprise everyone with daily improvements.
She's out of the ICU at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, fully alert, eating independently without a feeding tube, and progressing steadily through inpatient physical therapy. While muscle atrophy from immobility means she'll need to rebuild strength and relearn skills like walking and bearing her body weight, Maria is checking every box her therapists set and advancing well. Old Bridge coach John Post described the shift as moving from worst-case to best-case scenarios, with every small win bringing joy.
Her Tough Spirit Shines Through
Maria remains incredibly strong and positively impatient, always pushing for faster progress and setting high personal goals. Her spirits are excellent, boosted by a constant stream of visitors that include Old Bridge coaches, school administrators, trainers, and teammates, who keep the hospital room lively with well-wishes.
Massive Support from the Wrestling Community
The New Jersey wrestling community has rallied in an overwhelming way. A GoFundMe to cover medical expenses, recovery costs, and daily needs has raised more than $133,000 from over 2,000 donations, with contributions pouring in from teams across the state and fans at local matches. Social media has been filled with heartfelt messages, and the story gained wide attention through local publications and ABC7 New York.
Three-time Olympic medalist Helen Maroulis even sent a get-well video, promising to train with Maria once she's recovered. Coach Post called the response "phenomenal" and "unreal," noting it has helped the entire team and family cope, something he's never witnessed in nearly 40 years involved in wrestling.
How the Injury Happened
The turnaround follows a scary incident on January 31 during a match against Perth Amboy. What Post called a "freak occurrence" from a routine pin displaced Adriana's spinal cord at the C4, C5, and C6 levels, compressing nerves and causing immediate loss of movement in her limbs. Early fears centered on partial paralysis.
Emergency Surgeries and Early Challenges
Maria was quickly taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she underwent emergency neck surgery and regained some arm movement. A second procedure on February 2 provided further stabilization. Doctors remained hopeful that as inflammation decreased, more function would return. The initial days were frightening, with no leg movement, added complications like fever and flu, and the weight of uncertainty pressing on everyone involved.
A Long Road, But Daily Wins
Recovery continues day by day, with plenty of work ahead, but Adriana is crushing her current challenge. As Post tells her, this is her match now-and she's winning. Her mother shares daily surprises during visits, keeping the momentum building.