Community Rallies After a Freak Accident on the Wrestling Mat Leaves NJ Teen Partially Paralyzed
According to a NJ AdvanceMedia report, based on a Monday Facebook post by Old Bridge head coach John Post, the local community is stepping up to help 16-year-old girls' high school wrestler Adriana Maria, who suffered a severe neck injury in a January 31 match and remains partially paralyzed.
Freak Accident on the Mat
During a regular season match against Perth Amboy on January 31, Maria, a first-year wrestler, suffered a severe spinal cord injury while defending a shot. After being taken down and pinned, Maria experienced immediate severe neck pain and could not move her arms or legs. Post stressed that the move which resulted in a freak accident was standard and involved no illegal or malicious intent.
Old Bridge athletic trainer Jane Maline responded swiftly on the scene, stabilizing Maria until EMS arrived. She was placed on a backboard and transported by ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health in New Brunswick for evaluation.
Medical imaging showed displacement of the spinal cord at the C4, C5, and C6 levels, with compression of the nerves leading to partial paralysis and loss of movement.
Surgical Intervention and Hopeful Signs
Maria underwent emergency neck surgery soon after diagnosis, regaining some movement in her hands and arms. Movement in her legs has not yet returned. A second procedure took place on February 2 to further stabilize the neck and relieve pressure, with medical professionals expressing optimism that reduced inflammation could bring additional recovery over time.
A Bright Spirit and Athletic Background
Maria is described in the Facebook post as a vibrant and high-energy athlete who transitioned to wrestling with the same enthusiasm she previously showed in field hockey and lacrosse and as someone who quickly embraced the sport and is known for her positive presence that energizes those around her. Raised by a dedicated single mother who has consistently supported her aspirations, Maria faces a difficult path ahead and one that will undoubtedly impose considerable emotional and financial challenges on her family.
Community Steps Up in Force
The Old Bridge wrestling community and beyond have shown overwhelming support. A GoFundMe campaign, launched to cover emergency surgery, rehabilitation, ongoing care, and housing needs, surged past initial milestones rapidly—raising nearly $30,000 within hours of going live on Monday, with a $50,000 goal and hundreds of donors contributing.
To further aid Maria and her family, Old Bridge High School held a fundraiser during the Knights’ home match vs. Raritan on Tuesday well as today’s home contest vs. South Plainfield, while messages of encouragement and support continue to flood social media platforms.