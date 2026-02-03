High School

Community Rallies After a Freak Accident on the Wrestling Mat Leaves NJ Teen Partially Paralyzed

Old Bridge sophomore Adriana Maria is showing signs of recovery after emergency surgery as her school and community raise thousands to support her family.

According to a NJ AdvanceMedia report, based on a Monday Facebook post by Old Bridge head coach John Post, the local community is stepping up to help 16-year-old girls' high school wrestler Adriana Maria, who suffered a severe neck injury in a January 31 match and remains partially paralyzed.

Freak Accident on the Mat

During a regular season match against Perth Amboy on January 31, Maria, a first-year wrestler, suffered a severe spinal cord injury while defending a shot. After being taken down and pinned, Maria experienced immediate severe neck pain and could not move her arms or legs. Post stressed that the move which resulted in a freak accident was standard and involved no illegal or malicious intent.

Old Bridge athletic trainer Jane Maline responded swiftly on the scene, stabilizing Maria until EMS arrived. She was placed on a backboard and transported by ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health in New Brunswick for evaluation.

Medical imaging showed displacement of the spinal cord at the C4, C5, and C6 levels, with compression of the nerves leading to partial paralysis and loss of movement.

Surgical Intervention and Hopeful Signs

Maria underwent emergency neck surgery soon after diagnosis, regaining some movement in her hands and arms. Movement in her legs has not yet returned. A second procedure took place on February 2 to further stabilize the neck and relieve pressure, with medical professionals expressing optimism that reduced inflammation could bring additional recovery over time.

A Bright Spirit and Athletic Background

Maria is described in the Facebook post as a vibrant and high-energy athlete who transitioned to wrestling with the same enthusiasm she previously showed in field hockey and lacrosse and as someone who quickly embraced the sport and is known for her positive presence that energizes those around her. Raised by a dedicated single mother who has consistently supported her aspirations, Maria faces a difficult path ahead and one that will undoubtedly impose considerable emotional and financial challenges on her family.

Community Steps Up in Force

The Old Bridge wrestling community and beyond have shown overwhelming support. A GoFundMe campaign, launched to cover emergency surgery, rehabilitation, ongoing care, and housing needs, surged past initial milestones rapidly—raising nearly $30,000 within hours of going live on Monday, with a $50,000 goal and hundreds of donors contributing.

To further aid Maria and her family, Old Bridge High School held a fundraiser during the Knights’ home match vs. Raritan on Tuesday well as today’s home contest vs. South Plainfield, while messages of encouragement and support continue to flood social media platforms.

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

