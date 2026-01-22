NJSIAA Shakes Up Power Balance As Six NJ Football Powers Bumped Up Under New Competitive Policy
To address the evolving landscape related to non-traditional schools, the NJSIAA (New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association) on Tuesday introduced the Competitive Balance Policy for football, boys basketball, and girls basketball.
The policy uses a "success factor" formula to potentially bump successful non-traditional schools up to higher group classifications (based on enrollment size), making their path to titles tougher. The NJSIAA has grouped non-traditional schools into three categories:
New NJ Competive Balance Geographic Areas
Non-Defined Geographic Area: Charter schools, choice schools, and those allowing tuition-paying students.
County-Based Geographic Area: County vocational-technical schools, magnet/academy schools, and those with satellite campuses for county programs.
School Districts with Open Enrollment Policies: Districts with multiple high schools where students can choose their school.
Schools in these categories that rack up enough postseason success points (detailed in NJSIAA guidelines) face review and possible reclassification upward.
Six Schools Set for Group Bumps in 2026 Football
Here are six schools which saw a movement based on a recent NJSIAA review:
• Glassboro (Choice School): Moves from Group 1 to Group 2.
• Camden (Open-Enrollment): Moves from Group 2 to Group 3.
• Shabazz (Open-Enrollment): Moves from Group 2 to Group 3.
• Cedar Creek (Open-Enrollment): Moves from Group 3 to Group 4.
• Ramapo (Open-Enrollment): Moves from Group 4 to Group 5.
• Phillipsburg (Choice School): Moves from Group 4 to Group 5.
Dominant Performances That Triggered the Changes
These schools have enjoyed strong recent runs, often with notable transfer talent and flexible enrollment drawing players from beyond traditional boundaries.
Glassboro has ruled Group 1 lately, winning 27 straight games and back-to-back state titles. In 10 playoff games over the last two seasons, they've outscored foes 447-74. Their roster featured at least eight transfers (from places like Camden, Gateway, Pennington School, Roman Catholic (PA), Sterling, and Winslow). Students can apply via the Interdistrict Public School Choice Program.
Camden went 12-2 last season en route to a Group 2 state title, outscoring playoff opponents 206-39 (including big wins over Shore teams Manasquan and Wall). At least 14 transfers joined from schools like Camden Catholic, Eastside, Mastery, Deptford, Glassboro, Paul VI, and others. Camden residents choose among multiple high schools (including Eastside at 3-7 and Mastery at 1-7), and students from non-football schools can pick where to play.
Shabazz, located in Newark, reached state finals the past two years (losing to Rumson-Fair Haven and Camden), outscoring playoff opponents 241-89 in eight wins. At least 10 transfers came from powerhouses such as Bergen Catholic, DePaul, and St. Joseph’s Regional. Newark offers 18 high school options, letting students select their school (and football program if needed).
Cedar Creek, located in Little Egg Harbor City, finished 12-2 and won the Group 3 title, outscoring playoff foes 166-91 (including a 48-38 semifinal thriller over Holmdel). Part of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional district, students choose among Cedar Creek, Absegami (3-7), and Oakcrest (2-7).
Ramapo went 11-2, falling in the Group 4 final to Winslow, and outscored playoff opponents 152-67. In the Ramapo-Indian Hills district, students pick between the two schools (Indian Hills went 5-5).
Phillipsburg posted 10-3 last year, reaching the Group 4 semifinals (and made the 2024 final). Students apply through the Interdistrict Public School Choice Program.
What This Means for the Future
The big question: Will moving these powerhouses up actually level the competition? If non-traditional schools keep dominating even in tougher groups, the NJSIAA might need bolder steps, such as shifting them to non-public sections or creating a dedicated division.
Basketball realignments (boys and girls) under the same policy are expected later. For now, these football changes mark the first real test of the NJSIAA's effort to keep the playing field as fair as possible in a changing New Jersey high school sports world.