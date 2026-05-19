Rutgers Commit Anthony Knox Finishes Runner-Up at Senior World Team Wrestling Trials

Former New Jersey high school wrestling sensation Anthony Knox continued his recent run of success on the international circuit, finishing as runner-up at the 2026 Senior World Team Trials Challenge last Friday in Louisville, Kentucky. The Rutgers commit reached the 57kg (125.7 pounds) finals before falling to three-time NCAA champion and Olympic silver medalist Spencer Lee.

Seeded No. 2, Knox advanced to the finals with an 11-0 technical fall victory over 2026 Pan American champion and NCAA All-American Liam Cronin in the semifinals on Thursday. The victory came weeks after Knox earned bronze at the 2026 U.S. Open in Las Vegas.

Knox Continues Freestyle Success

Knox has become one of the country’s top young freestyle wrestlers. Last year, he was named Most Outstanding Wrestler while winning the U20 Men’s Freestyle National Championship at the U.S. Open in Las Vegas. He followed that up by claiming the U20 World Team Trials title at 57kg in Geneva, Ohio, earning a berth to represent Team USA at the U20 World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Major Addition for Rutgers

Rutgers received a major boost in January 2026 when Knox committed to the program in January. Knox, a four-time New Jersey state champion from St. John Vianney High School, gave Rutgers one of the nation's top incoming lightweights, after he de-committed from Cornell.

While Knox’s talent represents a clear boost for Rutgers wrestling, ongoing legal issues stemming from last year's to a high-profile postseason altercation, had clouded his recruitment.

A Storied High School Career

Knox stands among the elite in New Jersey wrestling history. He concluded his high school tenure with a remarkable 144-1 career record, capturing four individual state championships, a feat achieved by only five wrestlers in the state history. Notably, two others in this exclusive group are Rutgers legends: Anthony Ashnault and Nick Suriano, both of whom brought national prominence to the program.

During his senior season, Knox was ranked as the No. 1 overall wrestler at 126 pounds nationally, cementing himself as one of the nation’s top wrestling prospects. Currently taking a gap year, Knox has continued to train and compete, preparing for his transition to college wrestling.

Knox's Legal Issues

Knox’s stellar achievements have been tempered by controversy from last year’s postseason. At a district tournament, he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation that escalated into a brawl in the bleachers. Reports indicate Knox and his father confronted spectators, leading to chaos that was captured on video by attendees.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) initially disqualified him from further competition. However, a judge overturned the ruling, allowing Knox to return and secure his fourth state title weeks later.

In January, both Knox and his father, Anthony Knox Sr., entered plea agreements which lowered their charges to disorderly conduct and, for the father, disturbing the peace. Knox Jr. is currently is on probation for one year.

Recruitment Journey and Decision

Knox had been long committed to Cornell University, an Ivy League powerhouse in wrestling. However, in late December 2025, he surprisingly decommitted, reopening his recruitment.

Rutgers quickly became a serious contender, capitalizing on Knox’s New Jersey roots and connections to the program. Sources indicate he narrowed his options to schools including Virginia Tech, Ohio State, and North Carolina before ultimately choosing the Scarlet Knights.

Knox is expected to make his Rutgers debut in the 2026-2027 season, potentially competing at 125 or 133 pounds.