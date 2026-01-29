Rutgers Star Wrestling Recruit Anthony Knox, Father Receive Reduced Charges in Wrestling Brawl Plea Bargain
Four-time New Jersey state champion Anthony Knox Jr. and his father have seen their legal troubles significantly lightened, nearly a year after a chaotic brawl that was chronicled by High School on SI, erupted during the NJSIAA District 25 wrestling tournament at Collingswood High School.
In a Collingswood municipal court hearing on Wednesday, according to a report by NJAdvanceMedia, both father and son reached plea agreements that sharply reduced the original simple assault charges from allegations of purposely causing bodily injury to far less severe offenses.
Plea Deals Bring Resolution
Through negotiations, prosecutors agreed to downgrade the charges. For Knox Jr., now a Rutgers recruit, the simple assault count became disorderly conduct. Judge Brian Herman handed down a one-year probation term. Knox Jr. offered only brief yes-or-no responses in court. If he completes probation without incident, the charge will be dismissed entirely. A violation, however, could revive the original accusation.
Knox Sr., a former MMA fighter, addressed the bench directly, calling the episode "truly, truly unfortunate," according to the NJAdvanceMedia report. He admitted his emotions overtook him after hearing inflammatory remarks directed at his family and the young wrestlers he had coached for years. He expressed remorse and a commitment to better self-control.
His charges were dropped to disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, resulting in a $1,000 fine which is well short of the potential year in jail and heftier penalty that the judge could have imposed.
Defense attorney Lawrence W. Luttrell described the skirmish as something that "took on a life of its own" in a heated tournament atmosphere. He noted Knox Sr.'s long history of mentoring St. John Vianney athletes and suggested crowd behavior, which allegedly included disparaging comments, sparked the reaction. Both father and son pointed to supporters of West Deptford High School as the verbal agitators, though witnesses and the district pushed back on those claims.
Lenghty Legal Proceedings Resulted from a Heated Moment that Turned Ugly
The incident unfolded last February when tensions boiled over in the stands during a contentious district event. Knox Jr., then a senior standout for St. John Vianney, left his team's area to follow his father into the crowd. Video footage captured the scramble, with security and police in pursuit as the altercation escalated into a melee involving multiple spectators.
Court documents painted a stark picture: an officer reported witnessing Knox Jr. repeatedly striking a minor in the face and head, causing bruising and pain. Additional filings alleged Knox Sr. attempted to kick and stomp a spectator on the ground multiple times. One unnamed minor sustained injuries amid the chaos, though the father of the injured party appeared virtually without speaking.
The father-son duo was arrested on the spot, sparking widespread attention in New Jersey's tight-knit wrestling community as well as various national media outlets.
Rutgers Commitment Stands Firm
Despite the fallout, Rutgers stayed the course with Knox Jr., the nation's top-ranked 126-pounder last season. Earlier this month, he signed a substantial NIL deal, believed to approach $200,000 annually, shortly before reopening his recruitment from an earlier Cornell pledge.
Rutgers head wrestling coach Scott Goodale confirmed plans for Knox to train with the Rutgers Wrestling Club this season, followed by international competition in Europe before his official collegiate clock starts in June. The program views him as a cornerstone addition.
From Disqualification to Redemption
The brawl initially cost Knox Jr. his NJSIAA eligibility for the 2025 state tournament, but a successful appeal restored it. He returned to capture a historic fourth title in Atlantic City last March, joining an elite group as only the fifth wrestler to achieve the feat.
Months of delays followed in court, largely over disputes about video evidence during discovery. Wednesday's outcome finally closed that chapter.
Looking Ahead
For Knox Jr., the focus shifts squarely to Piscataway and the Big Ten grind. The plea deal allows him to move forward unburdened by felony-level consequences, provided he stays on track.