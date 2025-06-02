Rutgers Football Lands Three Top 2026 Recruits From Pennsylvania, Including QB Xavier Stearn
This past weekend, Rutgers football significantly strengthened its nationally recognized 2026 recruiting class by securing commitments from a trio of Pennsylvania’s top high school talents.
Xavier Stearn, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound three-star quarterback from Germantown Academy, Tyler Duell, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound four-star offensive lineman from West Chester East High School, and 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman Logan Anthony of Palmerton Area High School all committed to the Scarlet Knights.
All three prospects made their announcements during official visits to the Rutgers campus, as detailed by The Knight Report (TKR) on rutgers.rivals.com, further solidifying the Scarlet Knights’ momentum in building a formidable recruiting class.
The addition of these three Keystone State stars to the 2026 class highlights Rutgers’ ability to attract top-tier talent from neighboring states while competing against some of the nation’s most prominent programs.
Stearn’s decision to join Big 10 member Rutgers was heavily influenced by the strong rapport he has developed with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, whose mentorship and vision for the program left a lasting impression.
“I first met coach Ciarrocca at a camp last summer,” Stearn explained to TKR. “After the camp, he took the time to give me a personal tour of the campus, which was incredibly impressive. The facilities are top-notch, and the overall atmosphere is something special. Being offered a scholarship by a program like Rutgers, with its outstanding coaching staff, is a tremendous honor. My relationship with coach Ciarrocca has been a key factor in my decision-making process, and the fact that Rutgers is practically in my backyard makes it even more appealing.”
This connection, combined with the program’s proximity and reputation, positioned Rutgers as a top choice for the talented quarterback.
During his junior season at Germantown Academy, Stearn threw for 2,290 yards and 31 touchdowns while recording just three interceptions on 149-of-241 passing attempts, achieving a completion rate of 61.8 percent. These numbers not only established new single-season records at Germantown Academy for both passing yards and touchdowns but also set a new benchmark for passing touchdowns in the Inter-Academic League.
Stearn’s ability to perform at such a high level drew attention from numerous programs, with 15 other schools, including programs such as Syracuse, Virginia and Wisconsin. Ultimately, Stearn’s trust in Rutgers’ coaching staff and vision for the future led him to commit to the Scarlet Knights.
Up front, Duell’s commitment further enhances Rutgers’ already impressive 2026 offensive line recruiting efforts. Duell becomes the fifth offensive lineman to pledge to the Scarlet Knights in this recruiting cycle and the 13th overall commit in the class.
His addition bolsters a group that includes four other four-star recruits: wide receiver Dyzier Carter, offensive lineman Jared Smith, edge rusher Wydeek Collier and safety Chris Hewitt Jr.
Ranked as the No. 34 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 6 overall prospect in Pennsylvania for the class of 2026, Duell brings both size and skill to a Rutgers offensive line that is shaping up to be a cornerstone of the team’s future.
Duell’s recruitment was highly competitive, with 18 other programs vying for his commitment, including prominent schools such as Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
Despite having official visits scheduled with Cincinnati, Kentucky and Pittsburgh, Duell’s decision to commit to Rutgers during his campus visit suggests those trips will likely be canceled, signaling his firm confidence in the Scarlet Knights’ program.
On Sunday, Anthony completed Rutgers’ Pennsylvania haul by pledging his commitment to the Scarlet Knights.
“I already know how they coach already, but also I know the type of people they have on staff there,” Anthony told TKR. “They are all great, energetic people who I can trust. I do know they have some really great programs over there and that is an important factor for me.”
With this addition, Anthony becomes sixth offensive lineman to commit for the Scarlet Knights in this 2026 class, joining Duell, Donovan Johnson and Tyrell Simpson from North Carolina, Cameron Greene from New Jersey and Jared Smith from Georgia.
In the end, Anthony chose Rutgers over 20 other offers from schools such as Syracuse, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and a few others.
Recommended Articles