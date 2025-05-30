Top 20 New Jersey high school softball rankings (5/30/2025)
With two more New Jersey high school softball rankings to be published before the state final and a final one at season’s end—the most crucial time to be No. 1—there’s still plenty of movement to watch. Check out this week’s Top 20 as the playoffs begin.
1. Immaculate Heart (23-1)
The Blue Eagles made history by winning their fourth straight Bergen County title, defeating Ramsey 8-1. Coach Diana Fasano’s squad, likely to have home-field advantage through much of the playoffs, aims for their first section title since 2021 after last year’s upset loss to Pope John as the No. 1 seed. They opened postseason play with a 10-0 win over Holy Angels in a North Non-Public A quarterfinal.
2. Donovan Catholic (24-1)
The Griffins, with their only loss to unranked Marlboro mid-season, entered the postseason with a Memorial Day victory over No. 19 St. Joseph (Hammonton). As the No. 1 seed in the ultra-competitive South Non-Public A section, they’re chasing their first state title since 2021. Sophomore Gylian Hixenbaugh, with a 1.09 ERA, has been a standout, and the team’s 44 home runs, led by Izzy Cino and Kaelynn Nunez with 17 combined, powered a 10-0 win over Our Lady of Mercy in a South Jersey, Group A quarterfinal.
3. St. John Vianney (16-2)
The Lancers’ offense surged recently, making them a tough playoff contender. Madison McDougall hit her first home run, and Gabby Gonzalez and Elisabeth Figliolino shone in a 5-1 win over Group 3 favorite Steinert. McDougall added four hits against St. Rose. As the No. 3 seed, the back-to-back state champs face a challenging postseason.
4. Mount St. Dominic (24-3)
The Lions boast one of the state’s strongest resumes, with seven ranked wins, including a 3-2 victory over Red Bank Catholic and an earlier win over Steinert. Their 11-3 win over Mount St. Mary in a North Jersey, Group A quarterfinal showcased their strength. Ava Kelshaw’s return to form, with a complete game against RBC, makes her a key postseason asset for coach Rob Stern.
5. Red Bank Catholic (19-5)
The Caseys fell 3-2 to No. 4 Mount St. Dominic and were stunned in the South Non-Public A quarterfinals, losing 2-0 to Notre Dame. Despite Grace Lombardi and Nicole Knox’s .500-plus averages, Bianca Pesce’s dominant three-hitter for Notre Dame silenced RBC’s bats.
6. Kingsway (22-2)
After their first two losses, the Dragons roared back with a 10-0 win over Atlantic City and a 13-2 rout of Gloucester Tech in a South Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinal. Hannah Weismer’s two home runs in the post-season opener brought her season total to 10.
7. Cedar Grove (20-5)
The Panthers, led by coach Nikki Velardi, are poised for a historic postseason, aiming to be the first public school to win three consecutive state titles. A 3-2 win over Hanover Park and a 17-0 rout of American History in the first round signal their readiness for another Group 1 state final run.
8. Steinert (17-4)
The Spartans, two-time defending Group 3 champs, are chasing history as the first public school to win three straight state titles. A 10-0 win over Hopewell Valley in a Central Jersey, Group 3 first-round game followed a tough schedule, including a 5-1 loss to St. John Vianney and a 4-1 win over Hunterdon Central, where they scored the most runs against ace Emily Van Cleef this season.
9. Morris Knolls (19-4)
The Golden Eagles rose after a 17-7 win over No. 10 Columbia (without their ace) and followed with a 12-3 victory over Roxbury and a 16-0 rout of Hackensack in the North 1, Group 4 playoffs. Coach Keith Heinemann’s team, a Group 3 finalist the past two years, is off to a strong postseason start.
10. Vineland (19-3)
After an 11-1 loss to Kingsway and an 18-game win streak, the Fighting Clan dropped their final two regular-season games. As the No. 2 seed in South Group 4, they’re back in a familiar spot after last year’s state final run. Leah Mears’ .554 average and 23 extra-base hits, including eight home runs, powered a 7-0 win over Atlantic Tech in a South Jersey, Group 4 first-round game.
11. Watchung Hills (18-6)
The Warriors climbed with three strong wins: a 2-1 victory over Warren Hills, a 6-1 upset of 2023 Group 4 champs Marlboro, and a 16-0 rout of Linden in the state tournament. As reigning Group 4 champs, another deep postseason run seems likely.
12. Delsea (22-1)
The Crusaders recovered from a 7-5 loss to Pennsville with a 5-4 comeback over West Deptford on senior night and an 11-3 win over Cumberland in a South Jersey, Group 3 playoff game. Maggie McLean and Cailyn Centeno each had three hits in the postseason victory.
13. Columbia (18-6)
The Cougars fell after a 17-7 loss to No. 9 Morris Knolls (without ace Claire Shupe). Shupe returned with a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 in a state tournament opener, boasting a 0.50 ERA and 221 strikeouts this season for a team aiming to remain a postseason force.
14. Gloucester (16-5)
The defending Group 2 champs opened their title defense with a 16-1 win over Lower Cape May. Vayda Pino, who hit a clutch extra-inning homer against Haddon Heights, added two more home runs in the playoff opener. They now face Sterling, aiming for a third win over them.
15. Ramsey (20-3)
The Rams reached the Bergen County final, falling to Immaculate Heart, but rebounded with a 10-0 win over West Milford, led by Brooke Donofrio’s no-hitter and Bella Baldino’s home run. With few graduations, they’re poised for another Group 2 state final run.
16. Immaculata (15-10)
The Spartans entered the rankings with their second Top 20 win, repeating as Somerset County champs over Watchung Hills and topping Pope John. With an eight-game win streak and a tough schedule against teams like Mount St. Dominic and Steinert, coach Gary Bury’s squad is battle-tested. Rookie Maddie Falvey’s 2.26 ERA in 133 innings is a major asset.
17. Hunterdon Central (19-3)
The Red Devils allowed a season-high four runs in a 4-1 loss to Steinert. Still, ace Emily Van Cleef’s dominance gives them a strong shot at their first section title since 2015 under coach Kelly Rieder.
18. Pope John (15-6)
The Lions dropped after a 6-1 loss to No. 16 Immaculata but have wins over Hunterdon Central and DePaul. An 8-2 stretch in their last 10 games sets them up for a tough playoff opener against reigning Non-Public B champs Morris Catholic in Non-Public A.
19. St. Joseph (Hammonton) (16-7)
The Wildcats, winners of five straight South Jersey Non-Public B titles, are favored for a sixth. They won their first Cape-Atlantic League championship by beating Vineland but fell 6-2 to No. 1 Donovan Catholic on Memorial Day.
20. Notre Dame (13-8)
In a stunning upset, No. 7 seed Notre Dame defeated Red Bank Catholic 2-0 in the South Jersey, Non-Public A bracket. Bianca Pesce threw a three-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks, outpitching Lily Hagan. Madalena Creo’s two-run homer in the sixth and Addison Louderback’s double led a 7-3 hitting edge, with flawless fielding sealing the win.