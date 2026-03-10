Trailblazing Female Wrestler Becomes First to Ever Place in a New Jersey Boys Regional Tournament

Competing in the 113-pound weight class, Paramus freshman Alexandria Barskiy made New Jersey wrestling history last weekend at the NJSIAA Region 2 Tournament at Mount Olive High School by finishing sixth to become the first female wrestler to place in a boys regional tournament in state history.

Barskiy closed her season with a 32-10 record and finished one victory shy of qualifying for the NJSIAA State Championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. A noticeable presence on the mat throughout the weekend, Barskiy drew strong crowd support as she battled through the bracket. Her performance capped a season that saw steady improvement while competing against boys throughout the winter.

“Every day I’m in the practice room training,” Barskiy told nj.com. “I train all year round at Olympic (Wrestling Club). The experiences I had, win or lose, are going to really help me in my career. Everything that happened was for a reason and I’m glad it worked out the way it did.”

Historic Milestone

Barskiy’s accomplishment builds on previous milestones by female wrestlers in New Jersey’s boys postseason tournaments.

In 2003, Kim Salma of Fair Lawn became the first girl to place in a boys district tournament and advance to the regional round, where she won a match before her run ended. Barskiy matched that achievement this past weekend by winning a match at regions and then went further, reaching the podium with a sixth-place finish.

The result established a new benchmark for female wrestlers competing in the boys postseason structure.

Development Within the Program

Paramus head coach Mark Fontana said Barskiy’s success reflects years of development within the school’s youth program.

Barskiy began wrestling at a young age and competed throughout the Paramus recreation system before joining the high school team. According to Fontana, she showed significant improvement during the season and consistently competed well against varsity-level opponents.

Her success at the regional tournament came after a season in which she earned more than 30 wins while wrestling exclusively against boys.

Strong Female Wrestling Influence at Paramus

Barskiy is the latest in a line of successful female wrestlers connected to the Paramus program. Recent standouts include Sonia Balwas, Emma Mees, Kayla Franson, and sisters Emily and Olivia Klein.

Emily Klein currently works with Barskiy as one of her corner coaches, while Olivia Klein, now wrestling collegiately at East Stroudsburg University, frequently returns to the practice room to help train the team.

Barskiy has credited the Klein sisters with providing guidance and advice throughout the season, helping her adjust to the demands of varsity competition.

Adjusting to New Rules

This season marked a stark change in the way female wrestlers participate in New Jersey high school wrestling. In previous years, girls could compete in both boys and girls tournaments during the same season. Under a new rule implemented this winter, wrestlers must choose one division and compete exclusively in that bracket.

Barskiy opted to remain with the boys team, something that felt natural after years of competing against boys since first grade.

Her presence helped the Spartans in several key moments this season. Barskiy contributed to Paramus reaching the sectional championship and advancing to the Bergen-Passaic Duals final. She also earned a place on the Bergen County tournament podium, another significant accomplishment during her freshman campaign.

Looking Ahead

With the season now complete, Barskiy plans to continue training and competing in offseason tournaments before deciding which division she will wrestle in next year. Regardless of the choice, her freshman season has already established her as one of the most notable young wrestlers in the state.

Barskiy’s 32 wins and historic regional placement provided a strong start to her high school career. With three seasons remaining, Paramus expects her impact on the program to continue to grow.