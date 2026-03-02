New Jersey High School Wrestling Features 59 Nationally-Ranked Stars on Eve of Upcoming State Championships
The calendar flipping to March sets New Jersey high school wrestling on a collision course with the NSIAA State Championships (March 12-14), an annual extravaganza contested at historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
NSIAA State Championships Includes 59 Nationally Ranked or HM Wrestlers
One of the nation’s leading authorities on scholastic wrestling, Billy Buckheit, has 59 New Jersey wrestlers listed in his latest 2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings for Feb. 27, 2026, headed by Delabrton’s Jayden James, the No. 1 ranked Penn State-bound 165-pounder out of Delbarton.
Of the 59 New Jersey grapplers listed in Buckheit’s national individual rankings, 20 of them are ranked in the Top-15 in their respective weight classes.
Buckheit is a long-time high school wrestling expert and journalist who has been doing the individual national high school wrestling rankings for SBLive Sports since 2022. He also provides coverage a major high school wrestling tournaments throughout the year.
He previously served as the senior wrestling writer for Varsity Sports Network and the Baltimore Banner. He has also served on the seeding committees for many prestigious regional and national tournaments.
In addition, he is the editor of Billy B's Wrestling World, a popular Facebook page dedicated to high school wrestling, and is an editorial contributor for the Maryland State Wrestling Association (MSWA).
So, without further ado, here is a breakdown of which high schools have produced the most nationally-ranked New Jersey high school wrestlers heading into the state championships, and where each grappler is ranked within his weight class.
Number of NJ’s Ranked Wrestlers by School
Blair Academy-10
Delbarton-7
St. Peter’s Prep-6
Christian Brothers Academy-6
St. Joseph Regional-5
Camden Catholic-3
Delsea-3
Don Bosco Prep-2
Bergen Catholic-1
Delran-1
Hanover Park-1
Holmdel-1
Howell-1
Immaculata-1
Lacey Township-1
Lower Cape May-1
Middletown North-1
Mount Olive-1
Rumson Fair-Haven-1
Seton Hall Prep-1
Southern Regional-1
St. Joseph-Metuchen-1
Toms River East-1
Watchung Hills-1
Woodstown-1
New Jersey’s Ranked Wrestlers by High School on SI
(Weight Class)
(106)
15. Thomas Blewett (Middletown North) SO
21. Jack Anello (Blair) FR
HM: Santino Edgar (Christian Brothers Academy) FR
(113)
12. Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional) SR
19. Killian Colluccio (Lacey Township) FR
24. Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy) FR
25. Eric Bocanagra (Blair) FR
(120)
5. Cam Sontz (Delbarton) JR
6. Michael Batista (Blair) JR
28. Jonathan McGinty (St. Joseph Regional) SR
HM: Cade Collins (Southern Regional) SO
(126)
2. Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy) JR
20. Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton) SO
28. Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional) SR
HM: Christian Ramirez (St. Peter’s Prep) SO
(132)
11.Vincenzo Anello (Blair) JR
14. Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic) SR
22. Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep) SR
25. Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills) SR
HM: Richard DeLorenzo (Toms River East) JR
(138)
8. Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional) JR
19. Amari Vann (Delsea) JR
20. Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep) SR
23. Ryan Rios (Blair) SR
24. Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton) JR
25. Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May) SR
(144)
9. Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy) SR
10. Weston Borgers (Blair) SO
21. Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic) SO
30. Laudan Henry (St. Peter’s Prep) SR
HM: Anthony DePaul (Delsea) SR
(150)
10. Sonny Amato (Rumson Fair-Haven) JR
19. Nick Schwartz (Delbarton) SO
28. Jackson Weller (Delran) JR
HM: Rhett Washleski SR (Immaculata)
(157)
17. John Monticello (Hanover Park) JR
HM: Kage Jones (Camden Catholic) SR
(165)
1. JAYDEN JAMES (DELBARTON) SR (No. 1 in the nation)
10. Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep) JR
17. Barry Norman (Blair)
(175)
6. Gabriel Logan (Delbarton) JR
10. Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep) JR
29. Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph’s-Metuchen) JR
HM: Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy) JR
HM: Ryan Meier (Blair) SR
HM: Anthony Verdi (St. Peter’s Prep) SR
(190)
4. Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton) SR
8. Salah Tsarni (Blair) JR
9. Tanner Hodgins (Howell) JR
14. Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep) SR
18. Alexander Reyes (Holmdel) SR
HM: Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic) SR
(215)
8. Nicholas Gonzalez (Mount Olive) SR
23. Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy) SR
30. Sal Marchese (Delsea) SR
HM: Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep)
(285)
7. Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional) SR
12. Carl Mielnik (Blair) JR
14. Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown) SR