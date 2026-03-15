Unranked Greyson Pettit Shocks Jersey Wrestling with a Stunning State Title Run; Delbarton Cruises to Team Crown
State Tournaments usually feature breakout performances and other unexpected outcomes over the course of the action, which for New Jersey was Thursday through Saturday at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. A lot of times, these out of nowhere happenings occur and in the next round we see the perpetrator snapped back into reality with a stinging loss.
A Dream Run for Pettit
Delsea’s Greyson Pettit does not appear in our national rankings, and his five losses included two to wrestlers in his theoretical path to a 132-pound championship, one of them being a defending state champion, No. 13 Sammy Spaulding, who defeated Pettit, 7-5, at Escape the Rock and No. 34 Richard DeLorenzo (Toms River East).
DeLorenzo beat Pettit at December’s Sam Cali Tournament in overtime, 11-8, so those two losses show he’s right there with those guys. This weekend allowed him to prove, with time, he has become the greater grappler as Pettit first exacted revenge upon DeLorenzo in another overtime thriller, with him gaining the edge this time, 7-4.
Next was a rematch with Spaulding and Pettit added his head to his mantle with a 4-3 decision in the semifinals to set up a meeting with No. 23 Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills), who was a Beast of the East runner-up. After holding the traditional norm of an underdog falling after a big win at bay twice, could the senior, do it once more?
What unfolded left us with three “!!!” in our description of the proceedings. Pettit blew the socks off DiAndrea and overwhelmed him with little regard shown to his underdog status. Pettit used a perfectly plotted Slide-by, a move he would revisit, for the first points on the tally.
A subsequent escape from DiAndrea was followed by another in the second to make it 3-2 when Pettit hit a flawlessly beautiful duck under with such ease it looked like he was just drilling, as no defense came from the frozen DiAndrea. The Slide-by was rekindled in the third for another takedown and almost led to another in the second. DiAndrea’s points were recorded on escapes in each period for a 12-3 final.
Green Wave Floats to an Easy Win with Three Champs
Delbarton had a stellar tournament all around, with one of the few gripes they could have being only three of their seven finalists brought home gold. The Green Wave cruised to the team title with ease over St. Joseph Regional, 235-173. An almost 30-point lead after the quarters grew as the cream rose to the top.
Two who rose to the top for Delbarton did so as repeat champions, No. 1 Jayden James (165 pounds) and No. 5 Cam Sontz (120).
James Doubles-Down Before Penn State
James, a World Champ last summer who is headed to Penn State in the fall, locked down his second straight crown with a 1:23 decking of St. John Vianney’s Ryan Gavrish. James had just gained his fourth takedown in the first period when he went right into a half to gain the fall. James was second as a sophomore and third as a freshman.
Three Down, One to Go for Sontz
Sontz is a junior that now stays on road to becoming just the sixth member of the four-time state champion club after some overtime excitement delivered title number three, 8-1, over No. 10 JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional) at 120 pounds. They wrestled to a 1-1 draw with escapes exchanged when a wild scramble came to fruition in overtime and Sontz came out of it and got Burke on his back for the takedown and four near-fall points.
Put Your Bets on Betz
The Green Wave’s third gold medalist was No. 4 Carl Betz (190 pounds). Betz, who was fourth in 2025 for his only placing, was the heavy favorite and delivered on what the ranking suggested as he put up two takedowns in the second period of a 6-2 win over No. 15 Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep).
Those who had their title hopes snuffed out in the finals were No. 20 Tommy Marchetti (126 pounds), No. 27 Ryan DeGeorge (144), No. 21 Nicholas Schwartz (150), and No. 7 Gabe Logan (175). Placing sixth for Delbarton were Peter Terranova (132 pounds) and No. 43 Trevor Jones (157). Finn Andersen was seventh at 106 pounds.
Duffy and Kenny Rise for CBA
Christian Brothers Academy finished a point behind St. Joseph Regional in third with 172, crowning two champions, No. 2 Paul Kenny (126 pounds) and No. 9 Robert Duffy (144).
Kenny was third as a freshman and has now won two in a row after taking care of Delbarton’s Marchetti in the second period with an arm bar and a half, 3:38. Duffy was fifth last year and exploded for ten points on DeGeorge in the first period to ensure there would be no ill-fated endings this season. Duffy added another takedown and escape to make the final, 14-1.
Amato Back on Top
Another two-time champ came about his gold in a pleasing fashion as No. 10 Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) was a rare freshman state champ but fell from that perch with last year's third-place finish. Amato is back on top as a junior after blanking the Green Wave’s Schwartz, 8-0.
3G and the Bergen Brigade
Bergen Catholic pushed two grapplers to the top of the podium, and neither was the favorite from our perspective, but No. 20 Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (138 pounds) and Joey Canova (157) were champions when their bouts concluded.
Gonzalez was just seventh here a year ago as a freshman and one of his losses was to No. 19 Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May), 4-2. They met in the semifinals with the same score being recorded but in 2026 it went Gonzalez’s way. The award was a faceoff with No. 8 Brian Little (St. Joseph Regional).
Little began well with a double leg takedown, but the good times were halted in the second period when Gonzalez sucked Little back on a sit-out to gain four back points. Gonzalez was holding a 5-3 advantage when he escaped in the third and hit a well-executed hip block for his final points in the 9-4 win.
Canova's Redemption
Canova was seventh here as a freshman as well but has suffered injuries the last two seasons. The senior’s return this year has been up and down, but Canova was a regular in our rankings until injuries plagued him. Canova put it all together in his final run through the hall and won an overtime tiebreaker with No. 44 Joey Monticello (Hanover Park), 6-2.
Canova also took out the top seed from Camden Catholic No. 31 Kage Jones, 13-10, in overtime of their quarterfinal.
A milder upset was booked by No. 9 Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep) with his 10-1 major decision of No. 7 Logan at 175 pounds. After a scoreless first period, Rodriguez blew it open in the second with a series of tilts that amounted to six points. Rodriguez was third in 2025.
Coluccio Climbs
Before the Walsh Ironman in December, where No. 18 Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township) suffered some unexpected losses, an encounter with No. 11 Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional) would have painted him as the likely victor. By the time the state final arrived, Esposito was carrying the lofty expectations and it seems they proved to be too much as he succumbed to Coluccio, 7-1.
No points were posted in the first and then all Coluccio’s big maneuvers were delivered in the middle round with two takedowns and an escape. In fact, all the scoring occurred in the second as Esposito’s escape was allocated in that window as well. Like the first, the third would see no points earned by either party. Coluccio was second last year and third as a ninth grader.
Alvarez and the Intricacies of Second Place
St. Joseph Regional struggled in the final round and almost lost their hold on second place. St. Joseph was up 169-161 over Christian Brothers and had four in the finals with just two for the Colts. In addition, the Green Knights were expected to bring home title in three of those weights.
The finals kicked off with Pettit’s mind-blowing throwdown at 132 pounds and then Little suffered his fate to Gonzalez, becoming the first St. Joe grappler to fall short of expectations at 138. The other was Esposito at 113 pounds. It would have been shocking if Burke beat Sontz.
The Green Knights’ fourth finalist proved the pundits right when No. 7 Cristian Alvarez (285 pounds) controlled No. 14 Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown) in an 8-1 decision. Vinciguerra was down 5-0 after the second period and gave up another takedown in the third period.
Alvarez’s four team points elevated them to 173. Duffy gained five for the Colts at 144, so they were only three out of second before Alvarez’s win. Kenny’s stick for Christian Brothers brought them within one in the final standings with 172 points. If Alvarez had failed, the Green Knights would have tumbled to third.
Bronze in the Worlds, Gold in Jersey
Another World Medalist made an appearance in Saturday’s finals when bronze winner No. 5 Tanner Hodgins of Howell brought the hammer down on No. 10 Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive) with a 20-7 major decision at 215 pounds. Gonzalez took down returning state runner-up No. 6 Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep) in the semis, 19-11. Hodgins was third here a year ago.
Middletown North’s No. 16 Thomas Blewett is a junior that has never reached the Jersey Awards Stand until now and did so as the 106-pound champ after winning a 10-4 bout with Will Cruz of Paulsboro.
Team Standings (Top 10)
1-Delbarton 235
2-St. Joseph Regional 173
3-Christian Brothers Academy 172
4-Bergen Catholic 128.5
5-St. Peter’s Prep 105
6-Delsea 104
7-Camden Catholic 87
8-Don Bosco Prep 81
9-Rumson-Fair Haven Regional 69
10-Paramus Catholic 66.5
Individual Results
106-Pounds
1st Place Match
Thomas Blewett (Middletown North) 50-1, Jr. over Will Cruz (Paulsboro H.S.) 37-7, Jr. (Dec 10-4)
3rd Place Match
Santino Edgar (Christian Brothers Academy) 38-8, Fr. over Jonas Lusker (Southern Regional) 33-7, Fr. (Inj. 4:00)
5th Place Match
Forest Rose (Immaculata) 37-9, So. over Stephen Bagocius (Camden Catholic) 38-10, Fr. (Dec 6-1)
7th Place Match
Finn Andersen (Delbarton School) 30-10, Fr. over Cayden Wadle (North Hunterdon) 35-6, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
113-Pounds
1st Place Match
Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township) 42-3, Jr. over Charles Esposito (St Joseph (Montvale) HS) 36-4, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy) 37-7, Fr. over Julius Feliciano (Toms River East H.S.) 41-11, Fr. (MD 10-0)
5th Place Match
Peter Trezza (Middletown South) 43-7, So. over Anthony Riotto (Bergen Catholic) 35-10, Fr. (Fall 0:49)
7th Place Match
Logan Forgatch (Parsippany Hills) 41-10, Jr. over Tanner Connelly (Ridge) 34-5, Sr. (SV-1 13-6)
120-Pounds
1st Place Match
Cameron Sontz (Delbarton School) 42-3, Jr. over JoJo Burke (St Joseph (Montvale) HS) 23-2, So. (SV-1 8-1)
3rd Place Match
Cade Collins (Southern Regional) 38-5, So. over Carmine Sipper (Caldwell) 42-5, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
Ethan Michaels (Colts Neck) 40-4, Sr. over Robert Rodriguez (St Peters Preparatory School) 23-10, So. (SV-1 9-6)
7th Place Match
Cole Rebels (Mt. Olive) 32-4, Fr. over Michael Daly (Cranford) 39-6, Sr. (Fall 4:52)
126-Pounds
1st Place Match
Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy) 42-1, Jr. over Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton School) 33-7, So. (Fall 3:38)
3rd Place Match
Dalton Weber (Pope John Xxiii) 34-7, Sr. over Christian Ramirez (St Peters Preparatory School) 29-8, So. (MD 11-0)
5th Place Match
Mikey Bautista (St Joseph (Montvale) HS) 37-8, Sr. over Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic) 35-11, So. (Dec 7-4)
7th Place Match
Sean Elliott (Howell) 36-8, Fr. over Terrance Fearon (Hunterdon Central Reg) 35-13, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:58 (16-0))
132-Pounds
1st Place Match
Greyson Pettit (Delsea) 41-5, Sr. over Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills Regional) 33-2, Sr. (MD 12-3)
3rd Place Match
Johnathon McGinty (St Joseph (Montvale) HS) 28-4, Sr. over Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic) 33-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
Colton Hagerty (Washington Township) 43-7, Sr. over Peter Terranova (Delbarton School) 21-9, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
7th Place Match
Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East H.S.) 45-5, Jr. over Salvatore Borrometi (St Peters Preparatory School) 31-8, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
138-Pounds
1st Place Match
Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic) 38-5, So. over Brian Little (St Joseph (Montvale) HS) 31-6, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May Reg) 38-1, Sr. over Nicholas Pallitto (Paramus Catholic) 37-9, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Giovanni Schinina (St Peters Preparatory School) 28-11, Sr. over Amari Vann (Delsea) 36-6, Jr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
Jayce Cappello (Toms River East H.S.) 42-9, So. over Solomon Soriente (Caldwell) 40-7, Sr. (MD 14-6)
144-Pounds
1st Place Match
Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy) 38-5, Sr. over Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton School) 23-5, Jr. (MD 14-1)
3rd Place Match
Anthony Depaul (Delsea) 37-3, Sr. over Nate Keller (Immaculata) 42-6, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Seach Hibler (Paramus Catholic) 27-5, Sr. over Sowzrawca Tsay (Bergen Catholic) 21-14, Sr. (Fall 1:29)
7th Place Match
Armani McCann (Jackson Township H.S.) 39-7, Sr. over Laudan Henry (St Peters Preparatory School) 30-4, Sr. (M. For.)
150-Pounds
1st Place Match
Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) 36-1, Jr. over Nicholas Schwartz (Delbarton School) 35-6, So. (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
Jackson Weller (Delran) 47-4, Jr. over Michael Craft (Camden Catholic) 38-8, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Rhett Washleski (Immaculata) 34-3, Sr. over Joseph Petriello (Dumont) 29-6, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
7th Place Match
Nicholas Barone (Paramus Catholic) 38-4, Sr. over Abraham Adu-Amoako (Saint John Vianney) 33-14, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
157-Pounds
1st Place Match
Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic) 18-2, Sr. over Joey Monticello (Hanover Park Hs) 40-6, Jr. (TB-1 6-2)
3rd Place Match
Sean Love (Piscataway) 33-3, Sr. over Wyatt Fry (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) 36-4, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Ryan Mitchell (St Joseph (Montvale) HS) 27-8, Jr. over Trevor Jones (Delbarton School) 28-11, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
7th Place Match
James Jakub (Christian Brothers Academy) 31-14, Sr. over Luke Scholz (Cranford) 33-5, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
165-Pounds
1st Place Match
Jayden James (Delbarton School) 36-0, Sr. over Ryan Gavrish (Saint John Vianney) 20-4, Jr. (Fall 1:23)
3rd Place Match
Morgan Schwarz (St. Joseph Metuchen) 41-4, Sr. over Reid Clausi (West Essex Regional) 43-3, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Jake Clayton (Point Pleasant Boro) 42-4, Jr. over Manny Gusfa (Bergen Catholic) 32-11, So. (Dec 8-5)
7th Place Match
Brendan Boyer (Christian Brothers Academy) 28-14, Sr. over Matthew McCann (Bridgewater-Raritan) 45-6, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
175-Pounds
1st Place Match
Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep School) 42-0, Sr. over Gabe Logan (Delbarton School) 21-5, Jr. (MD 10-1)
3rd Place Match
Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen) 43-3, Sr. over Cole Dunham (Pope John Xxiii) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 10-5)
5th Place Match
Anthony Verdi (St Peters Preparatory School) 33-10, Sr. over Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy) 26-10, Jr. (MD 10-1)
7th Place Match
Ryan Engle (Ridge) 38-6, Sr. over Tyler Going (Howell) 34-5, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:39 (17-2))
190-Pounds
1st Place Match
Carl Betz (Delbarton School) 38-3, Sr. over Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep School) 39-4, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
Alexander Reyes (Holmdel) 44-4, Sr. over Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic) 39-7, Sr. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
Tornick Kajaia (Long Branch) 45-3, Sr. over Luke Dougherty (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) 36-8, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
7th Place Match
Dominic Dorrman (Ridge) 38-6, So. over True DiGuiseppe (Vernon Township) 37-5, Sr. (Dec 11-7)
215-Pounds
1st Place Match
Tanner Hodgins (Howell) 42-2, Jr. over Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive) 44-3, Sr. (MD 20-7)
3rd Place Match
Salvatore Marchese (Delsea) 44-3, Sr. over Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep School) 26-2, Sr. (Fall 3:23)
5th Place Match
Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy) 37-9, Sr. over Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep School) 37-8, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
7th Place Match
Matthew Morrissey (Northern Valley Regional (Old Tappan) HS) 39-8, So. over Andria Tatishvili (Fair Lawn) 41-6, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
285-Pounds
1st Place Match
Cristian Alvarez (St Joseph (Montvale) HS) 35-0, Sr. over Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown) 43-2, Sr. (Dec 8-1)
3rd Place Match
Thomas Borgia (West Morris Central) 46-2, Sr. over Jared Martini (Mt. Olive) 38-10, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
Nicholas Duarte (Hillsborough) 45-4, Sr. over Trent Levash (Bridgewater-Raritan) 33-4, Jr. (Fall 4:42)
7th Place Match
Gabe Jang (Leonia/Palisades Park) 41-4, Sr. over Mohammad Targali (Matawan Reg) 43-6, Sr. (Fall 5:45)
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Billy Buckheit is a long-time high school wrestling expert and journalist who has been doing the individual national high school wrestling rankings for SBLive Sports since 2022. He also provides coverage a major high school wrestling tournaments throughout the year. Billy previously served as the senior wrestling writer for Varsity Sports Network and the Baltimore Banner. He has also served on the seeding committees for many prestigious regional and national tournaments. In addition, he is the editor of Billy B's Wrestling World, a popular Facebook page dedicated to high school wrestling, and is an editorial contributor for the Maryland State Wrestling Association (MSWA).