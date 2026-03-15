Unranked Greyson Pettit Shocks Jersey Wrestling with a Stunning State Title Run; Delbarton Cruises to Team Crown

State Tournaments usually feature breakout performances and other unexpected outcomes over the course of the action, which for New Jersey was Thursday through Saturday at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. A lot of times, these out of nowhere happenings occur and in the next round we see the perpetrator snapped back into reality with a stinging loss.

A Dream Run for Pettit

Delsea’s Greyson Pettit does not appear in our national rankings, and his five losses included two to wrestlers in his theoretical path to a 132-pound championship, one of them being a defending state champion, No. 13 Sammy Spaulding, who defeated Pettit, 7-5, at Escape the Rock and No. 34 Richard DeLorenzo (Toms River East).

DeLorenzo beat Pettit at December’s Sam Cali Tournament in overtime, 11-8, so those two losses show he’s right there with those guys. This weekend allowed him to prove, with time, he has become the greater grappler as Pettit first exacted revenge upon DeLorenzo in another overtime thriller, with him gaining the edge this time, 7-4.

Next was a rematch with Spaulding and Pettit added his head to his mantle with a 4-3 decision in the semifinals to set up a meeting with No. 23 Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills), who was a Beast of the East runner-up. After holding the traditional norm of an underdog falling after a big win at bay twice, could the senior, do it once more?

What unfolded left us with three “!!!” in our description of the proceedings. Pettit blew the socks off DiAndrea and overwhelmed him with little regard shown to his underdog status. Pettit used a perfectly plotted Slide-by, a move he would revisit, for the first points on the tally.

A subsequent escape from DiAndrea was followed by another in the second to make it 3-2 when Pettit hit a flawlessly beautiful duck under with such ease it looked like he was just drilling, as no defense came from the frozen DiAndrea. The Slide-by was rekindled in the third for another takedown and almost led to another in the second. DiAndrea’s points were recorded on escapes in each period for a 12-3 final.

Green Wave Floats to an Easy Win with Three Champs

Delbarton had a stellar tournament all around, with one of the few gripes they could have being only three of their seven finalists brought home gold. The Green Wave cruised to the team title with ease over St. Joseph Regional, 235-173. An almost 30-point lead after the quarters grew as the cream rose to the top.

Two who rose to the top for Delbarton did so as repeat champions, No. 1 Jayden James (165 pounds) and No. 5 Cam Sontz (120).

James Doubles-Down Before Penn State

James, a World Champ last summer who is headed to Penn State in the fall, locked down his second straight crown with a 1:23 decking of St. John Vianney’s Ryan Gavrish. James had just gained his fourth takedown in the first period when he went right into a half to gain the fall. James was second as a sophomore and third as a freshman.

Delbarton's Jayden James is awarded the Most Outstanding Wrestler award after the NJSIAA Boys Wrestling State Championships at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Atlantic City. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three Down, One to Go for Sontz

Sontz is a junior that now stays on road to becoming just the sixth member of the four-time state champion club after some overtime excitement delivered title number three, 8-1, over No. 10 JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional) at 120 pounds. They wrestled to a 1-1 draw with escapes exchanged when a wild scramble came to fruition in overtime and Sontz came out of it and got Burke on his back for the takedown and four near-fall points.

Put Your Bets on Betz

The Green Wave’s third gold medalist was No. 4 Carl Betz (190 pounds). Betz, who was fourth in 2025 for his only placing, was the heavy favorite and delivered on what the ranking suggested as he put up two takedowns in the second period of a 6-2 win over No. 15 Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep).

Those who had their title hopes snuffed out in the finals were No. 20 Tommy Marchetti (126 pounds), No. 27 Ryan DeGeorge (144), No. 21 Nicholas Schwartz (150), and No. 7 Gabe Logan (175). Placing sixth for Delbarton were Peter Terranova (132 pounds) and No. 43 Trevor Jones (157). Finn Andersen was seventh at 106 pounds.

Delbarton's Carl Betz celebrates after defeating Don Bosco's Nevin Mattessich in a 190-pound championship match of the NJSIAA Boys Wrestling State Championships at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Atlantic City. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duffy and Kenny Rise for CBA

Christian Brothers Academy finished a point behind St. Joseph Regional in third with 172, crowning two champions, No. 2 Paul Kenny (126 pounds) and No. 9 Robert Duffy (144).

CBA’s Paul Kenny pinned Delbarton’s Tommy Marchetti in their 126 lbs. final at the NJSIAA Wrestling Championships on March 14, 2026. | Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kenny was third as a freshman and has now won two in a row after taking care of Delbarton’s Marchetti in the second period with an arm bar and a half, 3:38. Duffy was fifth last year and exploded for ten points on DeGeorge in the first period to ensure there would be no ill-fated endings this season. Duffy added another takedown and escape to make the final, 14-1.

Amato Back on Top

Another two-time champ came about his gold in a pleasing fashion as No. 10 Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) was a rare freshman state champ but fell from that perch with last year's third-place finish. Amato is back on top as a junior after blanking the Green Wave’s Schwartz, 8-0.

Rumson’s Sonny Amato defeated Delbarton’s Nicholas Schwartz in their 150 lbs. bout at the NJSIAA Wrestling Championships on March 14, 2026 | Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3G and the Bergen Brigade

Bergen Catholic pushed two grapplers to the top of the podium, and neither was the favorite from our perspective, but No. 20 Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (138 pounds) and Joey Canova (157) were champions when their bouts concluded.

Gonzalez was just seventh here a year ago as a freshman and one of his losses was to No. 19 Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May), 4-2. They met in the semifinals with the same score being recorded but in 2026 it went Gonzalez’s way. The award was a faceoff with No. 8 Brian Little (St. Joseph Regional).

Bergen Catholic's Gideon "3G" Gonzalez celebrates after defeating St. Joseph Montvale's Brian Little in a 138lb championship match of the NJSIAA Boys Wrestling State Championships at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Atlantic City. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Little began well with a double leg takedown, but the good times were halted in the second period when Gonzalez sucked Little back on a sit-out to gain four back points. Gonzalez was holding a 5-3 advantage when he escaped in the third and hit a well-executed hip block for his final points in the 9-4 win.

Canova's Redemption

Canova was seventh here as a freshman as well but has suffered injuries the last two seasons. The senior’s return this year has been up and down, but Canova was a regular in our rankings until injuries plagued him. Canova put it all together in his final run through the hall and won an overtime tiebreaker with No. 44 Joey Monticello (Hanover Park), 6-2.

Bergen Catholic's Joey Canova walks on the mat to wrestle Hanover Park's Joey Monticello in a 157-pound championship match of the NJSIAA Boys Wrestling State Championships at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Atlantic City. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Canova also took out the top seed from Camden Catholic No. 31 Kage Jones, 13-10, in overtime of their quarterfinal.

A milder upset was booked by No. 9 Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep) with his 10-1 major decision of No. 7 Logan at 175 pounds. After a scoreless first period, Rodriguez blew it open in the second with a series of tilts that amounted to six points. Rodriguez was third in 2025.

Coluccio Climbs

Before the Walsh Ironman in December, where No. 18 Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township) suffered some unexpected losses, an encounter with No. 11 Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional) would have painted him as the likely victor. By the time the state final arrived, Esposito was carrying the lofty expectations and it seems they proved to be too much as he succumbed to Coluccio, 7-1.

Lacey’s Killian Coluccio defeats St. Joseph’s Montvale’s Charles Esposito 7-1 in their 113 lbs. final at the NJSIAA Wrestling Championships on March 14, 2026. | Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No points were posted in the first and then all Coluccio’s big maneuvers were delivered in the middle round with two takedowns and an escape. In fact, all the scoring occurred in the second as Esposito’s escape was allocated in that window as well. Like the first, the third would see no points earned by either party. Coluccio was second last year and third as a ninth grader.

Alvarez and the Intricacies of Second Place

St. Joseph Regional struggled in the final round and almost lost their hold on second place. St. Joseph was up 169-161 over Christian Brothers and had four in the finals with just two for the Colts. In addition, the Green Knights were expected to bring home title in three of those weights.

The finals kicked off with Pettit’s mind-blowing throwdown at 132 pounds and then Little suffered his fate to Gonzalez, becoming the first St. Joe grappler to fall short of expectations at 138. The other was Esposito at 113 pounds. It would have been shocking if Burke beat Sontz.

The Green Knights’ fourth finalist proved the pundits right when No. 7 Cristian Alvarez (285 pounds) controlled No. 14 Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown) in an 8-1 decision. Vinciguerra was down 5-0 after the second period and gave up another takedown in the third period.

Alvarez’s four team points elevated them to 173. Duffy gained five for the Colts at 144, so they were only three out of second before Alvarez’s win. Kenny’s stick for Christian Brothers brought them within one in the final standings with 172 points. If Alvarez had failed, the Green Knights would have tumbled to third.

Bronze in the Worlds, Gold in Jersey

Another World Medalist made an appearance in Saturday’s finals when bronze winner No. 5 Tanner Hodgins of Howell brought the hammer down on No. 10 Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive) with a 20-7 major decision at 215 pounds. Gonzalez took down returning state runner-up No. 6 Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep) in the semis, 19-11. Hodgins was third here a year ago.

Middletown North’s No. 16 Thomas Blewett is a junior that has never reached the Jersey Awards Stand until now and did so as the 106-pound champ after winning a 10-4 bout with Will Cruz of Paulsboro.

Team Standings (Top 10)

1-Delbarton 235

2-St. Joseph Regional 173

3-Christian Brothers Academy 172

4-Bergen Catholic 128.5

5-St. Peter’s Prep 105

6-Delsea 104

7-Camden Catholic 87

8-Don Bosco Prep 81

9-Rumson-Fair Haven Regional 69

10-Paramus Catholic 66.5

Individual Results

106-Pounds

1st Place Match

Thomas Blewett (Middletown North) 50-1, Jr. over Will Cruz (Paulsboro H.S.) 37-7, Jr. (Dec 10-4)

3rd Place Match

Santino Edgar (Christian Brothers Academy) 38-8, Fr. over Jonas Lusker (Southern Regional) 33-7, Fr. (Inj. 4:00)

5th Place Match

Forest Rose (Immaculata) 37-9, So. over Stephen Bagocius (Camden Catholic) 38-10, Fr. (Dec 6-1)

7th Place Match

Finn Andersen (Delbarton School) 30-10, Fr. over Cayden Wadle (North Hunterdon) 35-6, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

113-Pounds

1st Place Match

Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township) 42-3, Jr. over Charles Esposito (St Joseph (Montvale) HS) 36-4, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy) 37-7, Fr. over Julius Feliciano (Toms River East H.S.) 41-11, Fr. (MD 10-0)

5th Place Match

Peter Trezza (Middletown South) 43-7, So. over Anthony Riotto (Bergen Catholic) 35-10, Fr. (Fall 0:49)

7th Place Match

Logan Forgatch (Parsippany Hills) 41-10, Jr. over Tanner Connelly (Ridge) 34-5, Sr. (SV-1 13-6)

120-Pounds

1st Place Match

Cameron Sontz (Delbarton School) 42-3, Jr. over JoJo Burke (St Joseph (Montvale) HS) 23-2, So. (SV-1 8-1)

3rd Place Match

Cade Collins (Southern Regional) 38-5, So. over Carmine Sipper (Caldwell) 42-5, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

Ethan Michaels (Colts Neck) 40-4, Sr. over Robert Rodriguez (St Peters Preparatory School) 23-10, So. (SV-1 9-6)

7th Place Match

Cole Rebels (Mt. Olive) 32-4, Fr. over Michael Daly (Cranford) 39-6, Sr. (Fall 4:52)

126-Pounds

1st Place Match

Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy) 42-1, Jr. over Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton School) 33-7, So. (Fall 3:38)

3rd Place Match

Dalton Weber (Pope John Xxiii) 34-7, Sr. over Christian Ramirez (St Peters Preparatory School) 29-8, So. (MD 11-0)

5th Place Match

Mikey Bautista (St Joseph (Montvale) HS) 37-8, Sr. over Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic) 35-11, So. (Dec 7-4)

7th Place Match

Sean Elliott (Howell) 36-8, Fr. over Terrance Fearon (Hunterdon Central Reg) 35-13, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:58 (16-0))

132-Pounds

1st Place Match

Greyson Pettit (Delsea) 41-5, Sr. over Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills Regional) 33-2, Sr. (MD 12-3)

3rd Place Match

Johnathon McGinty (St Joseph (Montvale) HS) 28-4, Sr. over Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic) 33-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

Colton Hagerty (Washington Township) 43-7, Sr. over Peter Terranova (Delbarton School) 21-9, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

7th Place Match

Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East H.S.) 45-5, Jr. over Salvatore Borrometi (St Peters Preparatory School) 31-8, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

138-Pounds

1st Place Match

Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic) 38-5, So. over Brian Little (St Joseph (Montvale) HS) 31-6, Jr. (Dec 9-4)

3rd Place Match

Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May Reg) 38-1, Sr. over Nicholas Pallitto (Paramus Catholic) 37-9, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Giovanni Schinina (St Peters Preparatory School) 28-11, Sr. over Amari Vann (Delsea) 36-6, Jr. (M. For.)

7th Place Match

Jayce Cappello (Toms River East H.S.) 42-9, So. over Solomon Soriente (Caldwell) 40-7, Sr. (MD 14-6)

144-Pounds

1st Place Match

Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy) 38-5, Sr. over Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton School) 23-5, Jr. (MD 14-1)

3rd Place Match

Anthony Depaul (Delsea) 37-3, Sr. over Nate Keller (Immaculata) 42-6, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Seach Hibler (Paramus Catholic) 27-5, Sr. over Sowzrawca Tsay (Bergen Catholic) 21-14, Sr. (Fall 1:29)

7th Place Match

Armani McCann (Jackson Township H.S.) 39-7, Sr. over Laudan Henry (St Peters Preparatory School) 30-4, Sr. (M. For.)

150-Pounds

1st Place Match

Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) 36-1, Jr. over Nicholas Schwartz (Delbarton School) 35-6, So. (MD 8-0)

3rd Place Match

Jackson Weller (Delran) 47-4, Jr. over Michael Craft (Camden Catholic) 38-8, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Rhett Washleski (Immaculata) 34-3, Sr. over Joseph Petriello (Dumont) 29-6, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

Nicholas Barone (Paramus Catholic) 38-4, Sr. over Abraham Adu-Amoako (Saint John Vianney) 33-14, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

157-Pounds

1st Place Match

Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic) 18-2, Sr. over Joey Monticello (Hanover Park Hs) 40-6, Jr. (TB-1 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Sean Love (Piscataway) 33-3, Sr. over Wyatt Fry (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) 36-4, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Ryan Mitchell (St Joseph (Montvale) HS) 27-8, Jr. over Trevor Jones (Delbarton School) 28-11, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

7th Place Match

James Jakub (Christian Brothers Academy) 31-14, Sr. over Luke Scholz (Cranford) 33-5, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

165-Pounds

1st Place Match

Jayden James (Delbarton School) 36-0, Sr. over Ryan Gavrish (Saint John Vianney) 20-4, Jr. (Fall 1:23)

3rd Place Match

Morgan Schwarz (St. Joseph Metuchen) 41-4, Sr. over Reid Clausi (West Essex Regional) 43-3, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Jake Clayton (Point Pleasant Boro) 42-4, Jr. over Manny Gusfa (Bergen Catholic) 32-11, So. (Dec 8-5)

7th Place Match

Brendan Boyer (Christian Brothers Academy) 28-14, Sr. over Matthew McCann (Bridgewater-Raritan) 45-6, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

175-Pounds

1st Place Match

Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep School) 42-0, Sr. over Gabe Logan (Delbarton School) 21-5, Jr. (MD 10-1)

3rd Place Match

Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen) 43-3, Sr. over Cole Dunham (Pope John Xxiii) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 10-5)

5th Place Match

Anthony Verdi (St Peters Preparatory School) 33-10, Sr. over Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy) 26-10, Jr. (MD 10-1)

7th Place Match

Ryan Engle (Ridge) 38-6, Sr. over Tyler Going (Howell) 34-5, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:39 (17-2))

190-Pounds

1st Place Match

Carl Betz (Delbarton School) 38-3, Sr. over Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep School) 39-4, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Alexander Reyes (Holmdel) 44-4, Sr. over Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic) 39-7, Sr. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

Tornick Kajaia (Long Branch) 45-3, Sr. over Luke Dougherty (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) 36-8, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

7th Place Match

Dominic Dorrman (Ridge) 38-6, So. over True DiGuiseppe (Vernon Township) 37-5, Sr. (Dec 11-7)

215-Pounds

1st Place Match

Tanner Hodgins (Howell) 42-2, Jr. over Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive) 44-3, Sr. (MD 20-7)

3rd Place Match

Salvatore Marchese (Delsea) 44-3, Sr. over Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep School) 26-2, Sr. (Fall 3:23)

5th Place Match

Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy) 37-9, Sr. over Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep School) 37-8, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

7th Place Match

Matthew Morrissey (Northern Valley Regional (Old Tappan) HS) 39-8, So. over Andria Tatishvili (Fair Lawn) 41-6, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

285-Pounds

1st Place Match

Cristian Alvarez (St Joseph (Montvale) HS) 35-0, Sr. over Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown) 43-2, Sr. (Dec 8-1)

3rd Place Match

Thomas Borgia (West Morris Central) 46-2, Sr. over Jared Martini (Mt. Olive) 38-10, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match

Nicholas Duarte (Hillsborough) 45-4, Sr. over Trent Levash (Bridgewater-Raritan) 33-4, Jr. (Fall 4:42)

7th Place Match

Gabe Jang (Leonia/Palisades Park) 41-4, Sr. over Mohammad Targali (Matawan Reg) 43-6, Sr. (Fall 5:45)