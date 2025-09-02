Vote: Who should be New Jersey’s High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 2, 2025
Each week during the fall sports season, HighSchoolonSI New Jersey will gather and compile the top high school performances across the state.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for this week’s top performers. Voting closes on Friday, September 5.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please email John Beisser at jbeisser86@gmail.com
Without further adieu, here are this week’s candidates in alphabetical order.
Voting ends Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m.
Evan Canica, Manville, Sr., OL/LB
This three-sport star (football, baseball, wrestling) led the charge from center, paving the way for 285 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 19-6 win over Keyport. Canica also anchored the defense with a team-high 14 tackles, four for loss, and one sack. Last season, the two-way starter recorded 67 tackles for the 7-3 Mustangs.
Jalen Day, Atlantic City, Sr., WR/DB
Day was electric in Atlantic City’s stunning 25-8 upset over No. 12 Mainland during Labor Day weekend. He hauled in eight catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns, including a 90-yard score to open the game and a 67-yard touchdown to seal the victory.
Arique Fleming, Elizabeth, Jr., QB
Despite an early interception, the 6-2 junior was nearly flawless in a 42-7 rout of Linden, completing 12-of-14 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns, two to Qua’Yon Williams. Fleming also scored on a 28-yard run. His career stats now stand at 3,507 passing yards and 34 touchdowns.
James Hirtes, Brick Township, Sr., QB
Hirtes set career highs with 207 rushing yards and three touchdowns, powering Brick Township to a 35-22 win over Woodbury. He carried the ball 24 times, averaging 8.6 yards per carry, with touchdown runs of 1, 2, and 48 yards. He also threw for 91 yards on 4-of-7 passing.
Dakota Lasater, Freehold Township, Jr., QB
In his first career start, Lasater threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns, leading Freehold Township to a thrilling 35-28 win over Neptune. He connected with George Burdge for two scores and John Schultzel and Andrew Dalton for one each. Lasater sealed the game with a seven-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left.
Sam Meekings, Voorhees, Sr., QB
The second-year captain completed 15-of-17 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-16 road win over Orange. Meekings connected with Rylan Benitez for two scores and Matteo Tramutola for one, surpassing 100 career completions, 1,500 yards, and 19 passing touchdowns.
Zach Orenstein, Millburn, Sr., RB/LB
Orenstein erupted for five touchdowns, four in the second half, to rally Millburn from a one-point deficit to a 42-27 victory. He rushed 17 times for 187 yards, marking the first time since 2015 that Millburn had a player score five rushing touchdowns in a game.
Basit Raimi, Shabazz, Sr., K
In his first-ever football game, the former soccer player from Ghana became an instant hero, kicking a game-winning 23-yard field goal to upset No. 17 West Orange 10-7 at the Mountaineer Classic. Raimi also converted a crucial PAT after a first-quarter touchdown pass.
Xavier Sabb, Glassboro, Jr., WR/DB
One of the nation’s top junior athletes, Sabb shined in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. He caught five passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns (60 and 39 yards) while intercepting two passes on defense.
Joseph Scott, Hammonton, So., RB/LB
After just three carries as a freshman, Scott exploded for 249 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries in a 24-14 win over Franklin. He opened the game with touchdown runs of 5 and 47 yards, helping Hammonton match last season’s win total.
Trey Tallmadge, Brick Memorial, Sr., QB/LB
In a 35-7 win over Wall, Tallmadge, a Sacred Heart commit, stepped in at quarterback and threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns (71 and 77 yards). He also ran for two scores (2 and 15 yards) and recorded 10 tackles, including one for loss, on defense.
Zymere Weaver, St. Thomas Aquinas, So., QB
Weaver efficiently led the Trojans to a 56-3 rout of Montclair, completing 6-of-7 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown on three carries for 52 yards.
Gavin Yablonowitz, Robbinsville, Jr., QB/SB
Yablonowitz delivered a standout performance in a 41-34 win over South Brunswick, completing 27-of-35 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns. He connected with Alex Giordano for two scores, Ricky Bender for two, and Ryder Horan for one.