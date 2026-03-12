Reidsville Two-Sport Star Dionte Neal Withdraws His College Commitment

Reidsville two-sport star Dionte Neal has decommited from UNC-Greensboro football and basketball is reopenng his recruitment.

Neal Made His Announcement Via Social Media

The 5-foot-9, 150-pound senior reposted a social media post in which he was quoted, Wednesday night.

"After careful consideration and conversations with my family and basketball coaches, I have made the decision to de-commit from UNC-G and reopen my recruitment for both basketball and football," Neal said in the post. "This choice was not made lightly. But I believe it's essential for me to explore all options that will best serve me in reaching my full potential as a student-athlete."

Unprecedented Success in North Carolina High School Athletics

Neal has achieved levels of success few have seen in North Carolina high school athletics.

In basketball, Neal has been the point guard on a team that has won three consecutive state championships. The Rams are going for their fourth straight state title on Friday when they play Salisbury in the Class 4A championship game. Reidsville has put together a 109-2 record during Neal's career. He is averaging 35.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 6.4 steals per game.

Neal has been on two state championship football teams at Reidsville and he is the program's career leader with 24 interceptions. He has also had huge success at quarterback and wide receiver.

Neal Has Been a Star Since His Freshman Year

Success came immediately for Neal at the high school level.

As a freshman, Neal was one of the state's best defensive backs with 12 interceptions. On the offensive side, Neal caught 51 passes for 730 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added a pair of rushing touchdowns.

In basketball, Neal averaged 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 5.6 steals as the Rams went 26-1.

Neal caught 39 passes for 547 yards and 7 touchdowns while intercepting 3 passes for the Rams' state championship team.

In his sophomore basketball season, Neal averaged 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 4.2 steals.

He Switched to Quarterback as a Junior to Help His Team, And Thrived

Reidsville needed a quarterback in Neal's junior season and he didn't skip a beat, throwing for 2,495 yards and 29 touchdowns with 4 interceptions. On the ground, he ran 64 times for 583 yards and 8 touchdowns. Neal also had two interceptions.

Undefeated Seasons in Basketball

The basketball team had its second straight undefeated season. Neal averaged 22.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 7.1 steals.

The Star Thanked UNC-Greensboro

Neal had kind words for UNC-G.

"Thank you again to the UNC-G staff for the way you treated my family and me throughout the this process," Neal said in the post. "I wish you all the best moving forward."

Neal is rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports. In addition to UNC-G, he has offers from Boston College, Appalachian State, College of Charleston, Hampton, High Point, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central and Western Carolina.

North Carolina headlines the five schools who have made offers to Neal for football. Appalachian State, Bethune-Cookman, East Tennessee State and Western Kentucky have made offers. Neal is being recruited as a wide receiver.