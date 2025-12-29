New Mexico high school football final passing leaders from 2025, vote for the best
The final snap has been taken. The final pass has been tossed. No more tackles. No more touchdowns. The final whistle has blown. High school football in New Mexico has come to a close.
Now that the dust has settled, and before we head into 2026, High School On SI is looking at the top statistical leaders in particular states and listing the top performers from the 2025 campaign to put a bow on the fall for good.
The following stats were pulled from MaxPreps.com and are in order of the most yards (along with other notable stats). All listed players are quarterbacks.
NM TOP 10 PASSING LEADERS
(Name, school, year)
(Total yards, TDs, yards per game, games played)
Manual (Peanut) Chavarria, Bloomfield, Sr.
3,577 yds, 53 TDs, 275.2 yds/game, 13 GP
Jordan Hatch, Cleveland (Rio Rancho), Sr.
2,896 yds, 40 TDs, 222.8 yds/game, 13 GP
Derrick Warren, Artesia, Sr.
2,874 yds, 39 TDs, 221.1 yds/game, 13 GP
Gunnar Guardiola, Las Cruces, Sr.
2,864 yds, 25 TDs, 220.3 yds/game, 13 GP
Elijah Melancon, Eunice, Sr.
2,786 yds, 39 TDs, 232.2 yds/game, 12 GP
William Braun, Albuquerque Academy, Jr.
2,486 yds, 30 TDs, 226.0 yds/game, 11 GP
Kamal Stith, St. Michael’s (Santa Fe), Sr.
2,468 yds, 37 TDs, 189.8 yds/game, 13 GP
Isaiah Carpenter, St. Pius X, Jr.
2,467 yds, 28 TDs, 224.3 yds/game, 11 GP
Micah Takahashi, Rio Rancho, Jr.
2,264 yds, 24 TDs, 205.8 yds/game, 11 GP
Tristen Onsurez, Loving, Sr.
2,001 yds, 22 TDs, 166.8 yds/game, 12 GP
2025 NM STATE FINAL RESULTS
Class 6A: Cleveland Storm claimed the top classification with a 35–28 win over Las Cruces in the 6A title game.
Class 5A: Artesia Bulldogs edged Roswell 25–24 in a tightly contested 5A championship.
Class 4A: Bloomfield Bobcats dominated St. Pius X 58–27 to secure the 4A crown.
Class 3A: St. Michael’s Horsemen beat Dexter 28–21 to win the 3A title, preserving one of the program’s historic football traditions.
Class 2A: Texico Wolverines rolled to a 42–7 victory over Eunice in the 2A championship game.
8-Man: Fort Sumner/House captured the eight-man title with a 28–14 win over Melrose.
6-Man: Logan clinched the six-man championship in a thrilling 32–31 victory over Grady.
