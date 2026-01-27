New Mexico vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 27

The New Mexico Lobos hit the road for a late night matchup against the UNLV Rebels on Tuesday.

New Mexico has won two straight games and six of its last seven, but it failed to cover in those last two victories. Meanwhile, UNLV is coming off a home loss as underdogs to San Diego State after a three-game winning streak that included an upset win at Utah State.

The Lobos are an impressive 16-4 this season and 7-2 in conference while the Rebels are 10-9 and 5-3 in conference. However, New Mexico is just 3-3 on the road and UNLV is 6-3 at home.

New Mexico won both meetings last season, 75-73 on the road and then 81-67 at home.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Mountain West matchup.

New Mexico vs. UNLV Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

New Mexico -4.5 (-112)

UNLV +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

New Mexico: -218

UNLV: +180

Total

155.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

New Mexico vs. UNLV How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

New Mexico record: 16-4

UNLV record: 10-9

New Mexico vs. UNLV Betting Trends

New Mexico is 11-8 ATS this season

UNLV is 9-9 ATS this season

New Mexico is 5-3 ATS on the road this season

UNLV is 5-3 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 14-5 in New Mexico games this season

The OVER is 10-8 in UNLV games this season

New Mexico vs. UNLV Key Players to Watch

Tomislav Buljan, Forward, New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico has a few exciting freshmen leading the way, including Tomislav Buljan.

The Croatian is averaging a double double this season as he’s second on the team with 11.8 points per game while leading the way with 10.1 rebounds per contest. He’s shooting 55.6% from the field, but can be a liability late in games due to his 65.4% clip from the free-throw line.

Buljan has three straight double doubles, and double-digit rebounds in seven of his last eight games. He’ll be active on the glass tonight against UNLV.

New Mexico vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick

New Mexico has been a very profitable team when betting the over this season, and there’s no reason to look away from that tonight. The Lobos have gone over in 14 of 19 games thus far, including seven of eight on the road.

New Mexico averages 80.8 points per game while allowing 67.8, and UNLV is at 78.9 points for and 76.7 against so far this season. This total isn’t high enough tonight at UNLV.

Pick: OVER 155.5 (-112)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.