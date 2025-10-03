10 Tri-State Student Athletes Nominated for this week’s 2025 USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award
For the 12th consecutive year, USA Football, in collaboration with the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and the New York Giants, is proud to present the Heart of a Giant Award. This prestigious program has evolved over the years to honor not only high school tackle football players but also flag football athletes, student managers, and student mascots across the Tri-State region.
Week 5 Nominees Revealed
The 2025 USA Football Heart of a Giant Award has revealed its Week 5 nominees, recognizing exceptional high school students from the Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut).
All Nominees have been Selected by their Coaches
These remarkable individuals, selected by their coaches, are being celebrated for their extraordinary commitment, teamwork, determination, character, and dedication both on the field and in their communities.
About the Award
The award recognizes those who exhibit an unwavering work ethic, a deep passion for the sport, and a commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives. By expanding its scope, the program aims to shine a spotlight on the diverse contributions of young athletes and team supporters who embody the spirit of perseverance and love for the game.
The nominee with the most votes will be named that week’s finalist. At the conclusion of the six-week process, there will be a total of 11 honorees (six weekly finalists and five honorable mentions) recognized for their work ethic and character.
Each finalist will receive a $1,000 equipment grant for their high school football program, with the grand prize winner earning an additional $9,000 grant for their school and being honored on the field at a future Giants game this season. Selection of the grand prize winner will be based on video submissions explaining why they have the Heart of a Giant.
For more information on the program, click here.
Voting link here:
Week 5 Nominees
(in alphabetical order by last name)
Gia Asen: OL/DL (Scarsdale High School, Scarsdale, NY)
Gia Asen, a junior at Scarsdale High School, is a dual-sport athlete who has excelled as both a flag football and soccer standout. On the football field, she earned All-Section and All-League honors, playing both offense and defense during her team’s undefeated run to the state championship. Her season was cut short after being hospitalized with a rare blood clot, but she showed remarkable resilience by stepping into a leadership role as team manager, keeping statistics and motivating teammates from the sidelines.
In soccer, Gia serves as a captain and has been recognized with All-Section and All-League honors, while also competing at a high level in club soccer, where she has participated in national and regional Girls Academy Talent ID programs. Off the field, she gives back through volunteer work with Lifting Up Westchester, where she has spent summers supporting children in need and encouraging peers to join her in service. Known for her leadership, positivity, and commitment, Gia continues to inspire her teammates and community through her perseverance and example.
Ta’Kai Baker: QB/S (Henninger High School, Syracuse, NY)
Ta’Kai Baker, a senior at Henninger High School, has proven herself to be a leader defined by courage and resilience. As a standout quarterback and safety, she has earned multiple All-CNY and All-State honors while helping guide her flag football team to an undefeated regular season. Off the field, Ta’Kai has given back by coaching youth sports and introducing young girls to football, showing them that confidence and teamwork can open new doors. She also shines in the classroom, earning Merit Roll recognition and serving as a guide for new students to help them feel welcomed into the school community.
After losing her father unexpectedly, she displayed remarkable strength by continuing to lead with positivity, determination, and grace. Ta’Kai’s ability to overcome adversity while excelling as both an athlete and a role model reflects her commitment to her team, her community, and herself.
Nelson Frias: HB/LB/LS (Valley Stream Central High School, Valley Stream, NY)
Nelson Frias, a senior at Valley Stream Central High School, is a four-year, two-way varsity starter and three-year captain who embodies leadership, compassion, and commitment. On the field, he has been a cornerstone of his football program, while also excelling as a varsity athlete in basketball, wrestling, and lacrosse.
Beyond athletics, Nelson is deeply devoted to his community—participating in annual team visits to St. Mary’s Hospital for Children and consistently giving back through service and mentorship. Known by teachers and peers as the “go-to” leader in the classroom and school community, he sets the standard for responsibility, discipline, and integrity. His coaches describe him as a culture-setter whose impact extends far beyond the scoreboard. Balancing academic excellence with his multi-sport athletic career, Nelson has become a true role model who inspires those around him through both his actions and his character.
Shane Fernandez: DL/OL (Bloomfield High School, Bloomfield, NJ)
Shane Fernandez, a senior at Bloomfield High School, is a two-sport captain who has distinguished himself as both a leader on the field and a servant in his community. As captain of the football and track teams, Shane is known for his energy, positivity, and ability to unite his teammates in any situation. He balances athletics with strong academics, maintaining a 3.4 GPA while consistently earning High Honor Roll recognition.
Off the field, Shane is deeply committed to service, volunteering to clean parks, distribute food, and support students with special needs as a Unified Sports partner and Special Olympics advocate. After losing his father in high school, Shane has played every down in his honor, showing resilience and strength through adversity. His character, compassion, and leadership make him a role model admired by teammates, coaches, and his community alike.
Uyi Igiehon: DE (Union High School, Union, NJ)
Uyi Igiehon, a senior at Union High School, is a standout defensive end whose leadership, character, and resilience have made him the heartbeat of his team. An honor roll student enrolled in multiple AP classes, Uyi balances academic excellence with athletic achievement, having earned seven Division I offers before committing to Temple University. On the field, he leads by example through relentless effort and encouragement, inspiring teammates to give their best in every situation.
Off the field, Uyi serves his community through church involvement, volunteering, and mentoring younger players, always carrying himself with humility and respect. Despite the challenges of balancing academics and athletics, he has stayed disciplined, resilient, and driven to succeed. With dreams of one day building a school in Nigeria if he reaches the NFL, Uyi embodies the values of courage, leadership, and service that extend far beyond the game.
Khiron Morris: DE/OG (Boys and Girls High School, Brooklyn, NY)
Khiron Morris, a senior at Boys and Girls High School, has earned recognition as both a standout athlete and a strong student. On the field, he plays a vital role at defensive end and offensive guard, known for his toughness, discipline, and ability to motivate teammates. Off the field, he has maintained an academic average above 80 throughout high school, earning scholarships and awards for his commitment to education. Khiron also gives back to his community by volunteering with at-risk youth in athletics, using his communication skills to encourage kids to work hard and stay focused.
Having overcome challenges such as growing up in a single-parent household and learning to control his anger, he has transformed those obstacles into strengths that fuel his leadership. His growth, resilience, and consistent dedication make him a respected role model in the classroom, on the field, and in his community.
Lymeek Moton: WR/SS/CB (Ralph McKee High School, Staten Island, NY)
Lymeek Moton, a junior at Ralph McKee High School, has shown remarkable resilience and dedication as both a student and an athlete. Despite living in the Bronx and enduring a 2–3 hour commute each way, Lymeek consistently arrives on time for school, excels in the classroom, and gives his all on the field. A true team player, he has lined up at nearly every position—including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, safety, punt returner, kick returner, and punter—proving his versatility and selflessness. His impact is backed by strong performances, earning him team MVP honors while also maintaining eligibility through discipline and focus.
Off the field, he balances athletics with leadership in the classroom and even captained the basketball team as a sophomore. Lymeek’s determination, coachability, and commitment to excellence make him a standout role model for his peers.
Mason Quinn: LB/FB (Saranac Lake High School, Saranac Lake, NY)
Mason Quinn, a sophomore at Saranac Lake High School, has shown extraordinary courage in his journey as both a leader and teammate. After taking a short break from football, he returned with relentless determination, quickly earning the respect of his coaches and teammates through his work ethic and commitment. Now a team captain, Mason leads by example, mentoring younger players and proving that kindness and compassion are just as powerful as strength on the field.
Off the field, he demonstrates leadership in his community through simple but meaningful acts of service, from thanking veterans to helping those in need. Despite growing up in a single-parent household and facing adversity at a young age, Mason has used football to find confidence, purpose, and resilience. His dedication, positivity, and character make him a role model on and off the field.
James Renz: C (Bernards High School, Bernardsville, NJ)
James Renz, a senior at Bernards High School, has been the anchor of his team’s offensive line despite often being the smallest player on the field. As a center, he has faced opponents nearly twice his size—including Division I recruits—and consistently held his own with toughness and skill. A three-sport athlete, James has earned varsity letters in football and baseball while also competing on two state championship teams in football and winter track.
Off the field, he gives back to his community by volunteering at youth football camps and umpiring youth baseball games, serving as a role model for younger athletes. He is also committed to academics, earning honor roll recognition while balancing his demanding athletic schedule. Known for his resilience, leadership, and heart, James has been a steady force and key contributor to his team’s success.
Richie Troutman III: QB (JFK Memorial High School, Iselin, NJ)
Richie Troutman III, a senior at JFK Memorial High School, has been the starting quarterback for the Mustangs since his sophomore year, showing steady growth and leadership each season. Despite balancing the demands of Type 1 diabetes, Richie has excelled both on the field and in the classroom, earning consistent Honor Roll recognition throughout high school.
His athletic achievements include breaking a school record for most touchdowns in a single game, earning All-Division honors, and ranking among the Top 10 in Middlesex County passer ratings for multiple seasons. Beyond personal accolades, Richie is known for his selfless leadership—encouraging teammates, mentoring younger students, and setting an example of discipline and determination. Overcoming challenges such as social anxiety, he has grown into a confident leader who uplifts those around him. His perseverance, work ethic, and commitment have made him a respected role model for both his team and school community.