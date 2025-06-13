Ballin’ 4 Peace Charity Basketball Game Keeps Giving Back For High School Athletes
Haron Hargrave will never forget getting the phone call.
It changed his life and became a driving force to impact high school basketball players in New York City today.
A graduate of Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, New York, Haron ran the point for the Bulldogs for two years and as a senior was named first team all-league, honorable mention all-city and team MVP after averaging 18.5 points, 8.4 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals per game. Those numbers were strong enough to get the Queens native some juco hoops looks and playing time at Sullivan County Community College (Loch Sheldrake, New York) and Chaffey Junior College (Rancho Cucamonga, California) before arriving at Sacramento State University. That’s where he grew as a pure shooter and lockdown defender by leading the Hornets in scoring (13.8 points per game) as a premiere guard in the Big Sky Conference.
That’s also where Haron received the devastating news from back home that would ultimately shape his heart for giving back. In November 2007, his childhood friend, Mark Arrington, was shot and killed in Hollis.
Becoming A Leader On The Court And In The Community
Moved by the tragic occurrence, Haron began putting pen to paper with the idea of creating a positive movement to raise awareness about preventing inner city violence and be an outlet for young black men who aspired to play college basketball out of high school, but were also faced with the financial burdens that come with the territory. This was more than a mere campaign to “shoot jumpers, not guns”. It was the opportunity to make a local difference by providing community outreach and spreading peace through sports.
"I want to give these guys the opportunity I did not have," Haron Hargrave told High School on SI about launching his non-profit organization, Ballin’ 4 Peace.
"I have been a college athlete and student and I know how hard it can be just to make ends meet.”
On Saturday, June 14 at John Jay College, Hargrave and Balliin’ 4 Peace will run it back one more time at the 9th Annual Ballin’ 4 Peace Charity Basketball Game to promote peace, empower youth through culture, and raise support for student-athlete scholarships. Since announcing the Ballin’ 4 Peace Scholarship Program two years ago, recipients have included Abdoul “Tek” Diallo, 2024 a senior captain at Brooklyn Law Tech High School and Mehki Jackson, a senior captain at Wagner High School in Staten Island.
“Thanks to the scholarships, our community can really make a major difference by reinvesting in our youth and extending a helping hand to those students in need along the way,” said Hargrave, who credits his mother and long-time school teacher at Springfield Gardens High School, Rhonda T. Hargrave, and his father, Harold Hargrave, for inspiring his work.
“When we think about the price of college, people tend to focus on just the cost of tuition. But that total price tag grows even bigger when you factor in additional expenses like transportation, housing, school supplies, and day-to-day expenses like food. That’s why we created this scholarship program at Ballin 4 Peace: to set kids up for success instead of hampering them even before they step foot on a college campus.”
Saturday’s annual charity event at John Jay will feature a youth basketball showcase game, a slam dunk contest, three-point shootout, and a local celebrity basketball game featuring notable figures from sports and entertainment.
Dishing Out Another Assist To Help High School Players Succeed
Since hosting the first Ballin’ 4 Peace charity basketball game at Baruch College eleven years ago, Hargrave and Ballin’ 4 Peace have partnered with the NYPD, the NYC Parks & Recreation Department, Junior Knicks, NBA Players Association, Wilson Basketball, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and NYC Mayor Eric Adams, among other notables and organizations. Haron also launched the first NYC Elite 32 Winter Classic at Springfield Gardens High School in Queens. Presented by Ballin’4 Peace, the annual holiday tournament features Varsity and Junior Varsity basketball teams from across the Tri-State area showcasing their talents on the court. Recently, Haron and Ballin' 4 Peace were honored with a Community Champion Award by Citizens Bank, acknowledging its significant contributions to creating educational access and fostering peace through sport.
“Now leading Ballin’ 4 Peace for over a decade, you still wonder if people care enough to support, donate, or volunteer. But this has shown me that people are generous. People care about Ballin’ 4 Peace. Sometimes you wonder, is it still worth it? This showed me that the answer is, yes.”
When he’s not pouring his heart and soul into Ballin’ 4 Peace, Haron is busy shaping and molding the next generation of leaders and philanthropists by working as a substitute teacher for the New York City Department of Education, officiating basketball games across New York City, leading basketball camps with the Junior Knicks, and taking time to frequently appear on TV stations, podcasts, and conduct interviews to share his incredible story and journey.
“Continuing to bring people together to spread peace through sports,” Hargrave said when asked what’s next for his mission.
“That’s what I am thinking about the most.