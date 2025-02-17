High School

Bayside (NY) Native Helps Indiana State Shatter Baseball Records in 36-6 Victory

Carlos Peña drives in four as the Sycamores set school and NCAA records in historic win over Wagner

Kevin L. Smith

The Indiana State baseball team had a record breaking offensive performance against Wagner College, Sunday, scoring 36 runs to set the school record for most runs in a game. Salisbury School (NY) alum Carlos Peña was in the middle of it all with a home run and four RBI.
A native of Bayside in New York City played a big part in Indiana State baseball’s record-breaking victory on Sunday.

The Sycamores beat Wagner College, 36-6, breaking the school record for most runs in a game.

Carlos Peña, a former No. 4 overall high school prospect and top outfielder in New York state, hit a two-run home run and drove in a couple of more runs on a double for Indiana State.

So far, Peña has two homers, seven runs batted in, five hits and seven runs scored in his second season for the Sycamores.

Peña played baseball at Salisbury High School in Connecticut before he played two seasons at the University of Missouri. 

The Class of 2021 graduate was in the top 10 for incoming freshmen in the SEC, and the No. 70 recruit in the country.

According to Indiana State athletics, the baseball team broke two records on Sunday. The record for most runs in a game was previously held by the 1897 team, who scored 32 runs in one game that year.

The Sycamores (2-1) also broke the NCAA record for most runs in an inning when they scored 20 in the third. The previous record holder was Clemson, who scored 19 runs in an inning in 1998.

Kevin L. Smith
