CHSAA Baseball Title Is the Latest Milestone in Iona Prep's Athletic Rise

Iona Preparatory School's athletic department continues to reach new heights. They took down their archrival, Archbishop Stepinac, in baseball in back-to-back games over the weekend to win the CHSAA Baseball AA Championship. It was Iona's first CHSAA AA baseball championship since 2022.

Gaels Battle Back For Championship

“After an early loss to Stepinac in the tournament, we knew our path to the championship would require us to face every team's No. 1 pitcher.” Athletic director and baseball coach Ryan Mahoney told High School On SI via email. “Our players never flinched. Instead, they responded by coming together even more as a group and embracing a "win this pitch" mentality throughout the tournament.

“That approach reflects the identity of our program. We're a blue-collar team that takes pride in hard work, preparation, and resilience. Our players put in an unbelievable amount of work year-round for opportunities to compete in games like these, and their commitment and toughness were on full display throughout this championship run.”

Gaels baseball has been at the top of the CHSAA ranks all season, and now there is a trophy to hoist after the win. The Gaels rallied from an early deficit to defeat the Crusaders, 12-7. Senior shortstop Julian Guzman led the charge for the Gaels with three hits, two runs, and one RBI. Guzman is committed to the University of Maryland.

Success Extends Beyond Baseball

It has not been just baseball dominance for the Gaels, but also football. Just a few short months ago, Iona won their second consecutive Varsity CHSFL championship, cementing their place among the league's top programs.

Building A Championship Culture

“Our success across all of our athletic programs starts with the commitment of our coaches and student-athletes, who never stop working to improve.” Mahoney added. “The competitive culture at Iona Prep extends far beyond game days. Our students compete on the fields, courts, mats, and tracks, but also in the Doty Fitness Center, in the classroom, and through our service initiatives. That daily pursuit of excellence helps prepare them for the challenges that come with competing in the CHSAA and CHSFL.”

A Program Built To Sustain Success

While Iona has long been one of the region's premier athletic programs, its success has continued to grow since Mahoney became athletic director in 2019., but since Mahoney took over as AD in 2019, Iona’s athletic program has never been better. They consistently rank in the top of each league they participate in and have built a sustained winner.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to watch each program develop its student-athletes, build strong team cultures, and consistently put themselves in position to compete for championships.” Said Mahoney. “Seeing our coaches and players grow together and achieve success at the highest level is what makes being part of this community so special.”

With championships in multiple sports and consistent success across its athletic programs, Iona Prep continues to be one of the standard-bearers in the CHSAA.