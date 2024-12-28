CNY Star Drains Game-Winning OT Buzzer-Beater in Downtown Classic Thriller
Isaiah Spence had one of the best games of his high school basketball career in Lowville’s Friday evening clash with Potsdam.
The Red Raiders, competing in the first day of the annual Downtown Classic at the Nexus Center in Utica, New York, found themselves down one in overtime.
With the clock winding down, Spence fired off a successful off-balance 3-point shot at the buzzer to give Lowville an 82-80 win over the Sandstoners.
Spence led the Red Raiders with 32 points, including eight made shots from beyond the arc. It’s the third time in the junior’s career that he has scored more than 30 points in a game.
Lowville, now 2-2 on the season, return for the second day of the Downtown Classic on Saturday to face Skaneateles (6-2).