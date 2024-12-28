High School

CNY Star Drains Game-Winning OT Buzzer-Beater in Downtown Classic Thriller

Lowville's star junior Isaiah Spence stuns Potsdam with an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer, capping a 32-point performance

Kevin L. Smith

Isaiah Spencer of Lowville capped an amazing 32-point performance with a buzzer beating 3-pointer to lift his team to an 82-80 win over Potsdam on Friday night in the Downtown Classic iin Utica, New York.
Isaiah Spence had one of the best games of his high school basketball career in Lowville’s Friday evening clash with Potsdam.

The Red Raiders, competing in the first day of the annual Downtown Classic at the Nexus Center in Utica, New York, found themselves down one in overtime.

With the clock winding down, Spence fired off a successful off-balance 3-point shot at the buzzer to give Lowville an 82-80 win over the Sandstoners.

Watch the game winning shot here...

Spence led the Red Raiders with 32 points, including eight made shots from beyond the arc. It’s the third time in the junior’s career that he has scored more than 30 points in a game.

Lowville, now 2-2 on the season, return for the second day of the Downtown Classic on Saturday to face Skaneateles (6-2).

