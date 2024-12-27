Downtown Classic 2024: High School Basketball Showdown Draws Top Teams to Utica
The annual Downtown Classic is this weekend, bringing high school basketball teams together from across New York State.
The four-day tournament takes place at the Nexus Center in Utica, and runs from Friday to Monday. It includes more than 50 boys and girls basketball teams competing in 38 games.
The full schedule of events is at downtownclassicutica.com.
Here are some notable tournament matchups:
Dec. 27
Sackets Harbor vs. Hamilton (Boys)
The Patriots (4-0) and Emerald Knights (5-0) square off in a state-ranked battle. Sackets Harbor and Hamilton are both respectively ranked third in the state in Class D and C.
Sackets Harbor also last season’s Class D state runner-up, while Hamilton was a Section III Class C finalist.
New Hartford vs. Broadalbin-Perth (Girls)
The hometown Spartans (3-3) go up against a tough undefeated Patriots squad (7-0).
Utica Proctor vs. Utica Academy of Science (Boys)
The Raiders (2-3) and Atoms (4-2) are pitted against each other right in their home arena. The last time the teams faced each other, Utica Proctor came away with a 53-50 victory in the 2023-24 season.
Dec. 28
Rome Free Academy vs. Niagara Falls (Boys)
It’s a clash between two state-ranked teams in Class AAA.
The Black Knights (5-0) and the Wolverines 5-1$ are ranked 13th and 20th, respectively. Niagara Falls is the reigning Section VI Class AAA champion.
Central Valley Academy vs. Albany Academy (Girls)
The Thunder (5-2) have won four of their last five games. The Bears, the 2023-24 Class B state finalist, are off to a 4-1 start so far this season.
New Hartford vs. Bishop Ludden (Girls)
The 3-3 Spartans will look to go over .500 against a Gaelic Knights squad that is off to a fast start (4-1).
Dec. 29
Frankfort-Schuyler vs. Duanesburg (Boys)
The undefeated Maroon Knights take on an Eagles squad (5-1) that is currently ranked seventh in the state in Class C.
Syracuse Academy of Science vs. Albany Academy (Girls)
SAS takes on a Bears team that was last season’s Class B state runner-up (4-1).
Dec. 30
Utica Notre Dame vs. Indian River (Girls)
The Jugglers (5-0) and the Wolves (5-1) are defending sectional champions. UND, however, has the upper hand with a Class B state title.
Central Valley Academy vs. South Jefferson (Boys)
The Thunder (5-0) and the Spartans (5-1) are off to impressive starts in the 2024-25 campaign.
Herkimer vs. Utica Academy of Science (Boys)
The Atoms (4-2) have won four of their last five meetings against the Magicians (4-2).
Herkimer has won three in a row, while UAS is victorious in four-straight games.