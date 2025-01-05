Former Buffalo-area high school standout declares for NFL Draft
Shaun Dolac, a former West Seneca East high school football star, declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday, The Buffalo News reported.
Dolac, an All-American linebacker for Division I’s University at Buffalo, made the announcement to go pro after the Bulls’ 26-7 win over Liberty in the Bahamas Bowl.
He will forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.
A West Seneca native, Dolac was a standout running back and linebacker for the Trojans. He was named The Buffalo New Player of the Year and an All-WNY first team selection after he rushed for a school-record 1,997 yards and recorded 157 tackles in his senior campaign for West Seneca East.
Dolac went from a walk-on to a star linebacker for UB. In five seasons with the Bulls, he recorded 382 tackles, six interceptions, 17 pass deflections and three forced fumbles.
His final season with the Bulls included leading the nation in tackles and being named Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
UB’s pro day is in the spring. The NFL Combine is scheduled for Feb. 27-March 2 in Indianapolis, and the NFL Draft is April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisc.
