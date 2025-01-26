Glens Falls High set to retire jersey number of New York State’s all-time leading scorer
Joe Girard III, New York State’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball, will soon have his jersey number retired by his high school alma mater.
Glens Falls High School announced on Friday that Girard’s No. 11 jersey will be retired in a ceremony on Feb. 14.
“Having my jersey retired at my high school is a great honor,” Girard said in a release. “This gym, this community and these fans were the start of everything for me. I hope my story inspires others to work hard and dream big.”
Girard, who finished with 4,763 career points, became the state’s all-time leading scorer in his junior season for the Black Bears.
The record was previously held by former NBA standout and Brooklyn native Lance Stephenson, who finished with 2,946 career points.
A graduate of Glens Falls High School in 2019, Girard made a school-record 688 3-pointers and averaged 39.4 points-per-game in his four-year varsity career.
His accomplishments with the Black Bears led to him being named the National Male Athlete of the Year and Mr. New York Basketball in 2019, and Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.
Girard capped his senior campaign by guiding the Black Bears to their first Class B state and federation titles.
A three-star recruit out of high school, Girardi played for the Division I’s Syracuse and Clemson men’s basketball teams from 2019 to last year.
Girard is only the second player in ACC history to surpass 2,100 points, 475 rebounds, 525 assists and 400 3-pointers in a career.He is also fourth all-time in ACC history with a 88.2% free-throw percentage, and holds the record for consecutive shots made from the charity stripe (67).Girard is currently playing point guard overseas for Nevėžis Kėdainiai of the Lithuanian Basketball League.