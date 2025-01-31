Miles apart, New York hockey sisters share 1st career goals on same night
Sisters Teagan and Finley Hogan each scored their first career goal, Thursday in Central New York, one on the high school level and the other in college
Hockey sisters from central New York shared a special moment on the ice on Thursday, despite being miles apart from each other.
Teagan Hogan – a freshman at Auburn High School but a member of the Skaneateles girls ice hockey team – notched her first career goal in a 7-1 win over Webster Thomas.
Around that same moment, Teagan’s sister Finley Hogan – a freshman for the Division III’s Framingham State women’s hockey team in Massachusetts – accomplished the unthinkable. Finley also recorded her first career goal, this one during the Rams’ 4-2 loss to Plymouth State.
Finley Hogan, an Auburn native, also played for Skaneateles in high school.
Published