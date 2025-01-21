High School

Monster Block: Marquette 4-star Marquette Recruit Delivers Rejection for LuHi hoops

Long Island Lutheran's Nigel James shows off his incredible athleticism and leaping ability

Nigel James of Long Island Lutheran showed off his incredible athletic ability, Monday, with a spectacular block during his team's game against Le Lumiere (Indiana) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Nigel James, a Class of 2025 four-star recruit for Marquette University men’s basketball, made a big play for Long Island Lutheran on Monday.

The Crusaders faced La Lumiere (Indiana) during the final day of the Army National Guard Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

With La Lumiere’s Jack Smiley driving to the basket from the right side, James met him at the rim and blocked his shot to send shockwaves through the Springfield College gym.

LuHi went on to beat La Lumiere, 68-55. James finished with eight points, five assists and two steals.James signed with Marquette on Nov. 13 last year. He considered Rutgers, Providence, Syracuse and other schools before choosing the Golden Eagles.

