New Hartford girls, boys basketball teams notch buzz beaters at Downtown Classic

The New Hartford Spartans boys and girls basketball teams each pulled off thrilling buzzer-beating victories in the Downtown Classic at the Nexus Center in Utica, New York.
The New Hartford boys and girls basketball squads walked away with thrilling victories at this weekend’s Downtown Classic in Utica, New York.

The Spartans’ girls team came away with a 58-57 victory over Bishop Ludden on Saturday. 

Down 57-55, New Hartford senior Danielle Lucas threw up an off-balance shot from beyond the arc. The shot bounced off the backboard and sunk through the netting as the clock ran out.

Lucas scored all of her nine points off 3-pointers. She also had four rebounds for New Hartford (4-4).

The New Hartford boys’ squad snatched a 45-43 win over Gloversville on Friday. Knotted at 43 apiece, junior Liam Noonan put up a little floater from the left side of the rim to bank in the game-winning shot.

Noonan recorded 11 points for the Spartans (4-3).

