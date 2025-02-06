New York girls basketball standout surpasses her brother as the school's all-time scorer
Jayla Bell accomplished two feats in one night on Wednesday for the Lyons girls basketball team, a Section V member school.
Not only did Bell become the school’s overall all-time leading scorer, she also cracked 2,000 points in her career, FingerLakers1.com reported.
The school’s all-time scoring record was previously held by Bell’s stepbrother, Justice Smith. He has held the top spot since 2019 with 1,987 career points.
Smith currently plays for the Division I’s Niagara University men’s basketball team.
Bell went into Lyons’ Wednesday matchup against North Rose-Wolcott with 1,980 points. She quickly broke the all-time record with eight points in the first quarter.
Bell reached 2,000 career points in the third quarter. The senior star finished with 23 points in the Lions’ 61-34 victory over the Cougars.