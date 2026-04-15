New York High School Boys Lacrosse Top 15 Rankings – April 15, 2026

The boys lacrosse season continues to roll on.

High School on SI’s second New York boys lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:

The Trojans beat Massapequa, 11-7, on Tuesday. Garden City hosts Northport on Saturday.

Previous rank: 1

The Flyers picked up two out-of-state victories last week. Chaminade hosts New Canaan (CT) next Tuesday.

Previous rank: 2

The Friars lost to La Salle College Prep (PA) but bounced back with a win over Staples (CT). St. Anthony’s will host Don Bosco Prep (NJ) on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 3

The Gaels knocked off Glastonbury on Tuesday. Iona Prep hosts Archbishop Stepinac on Thursday.

Previous rank: None

Manhasset went 2-1 since last Thursday. Manhasset faces Port Washington on Thursday.

Previous rank: 4

Since last Thursday, the Chiefs are 2-1. Massapequa goes up against Kellenberg Memorial on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 6

The Tigers grabbed two wins last week. Northport will host Lindenhurst on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 7

The Flaming Arrows compiled a 2-1 record last week. Sachem North hosted Huntington on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 11

The Panthers recently picked up three wins. Pittsford faces Marcellus on Saturday.

Previous rank: None

The Vikings fell 6-2 to Cold Spring Harbor. Port Washington will host Manhasset on Thursday.

Previous rank: 5

The Tornadoes recently lost 15-5 to Westhampton. Harborfields goes up against Sayville on Thursday.

Previous rank: 8

The Silver Warriors beat Guilderland and Jamesville-DeWitt last week. Niskayuna hosts Christian Brothers Academy on Thursday.

Previous rank: 13

The Braves currently have a four-game win streak. Syosset goes up against Plainview JFK on Friday.

Previous rank: 15

The Blue Devils have won two in a row. Victor will face Canandaigua on Wednesday.

Previous rank: None

The Red Rams went 2-1 last week. J-D faces Fayetteville-Manlius on Thursday.

Previous rank: 10

Dropped out: Horace Greeley (1-3), Rye (2-2), Somers (4-2).

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