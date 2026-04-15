New York High School Boys Lacrosse Top 15 Rankings – April 15, 2026
The boys lacrosse season continues to roll on.
High School on SI’s second New York boys lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:
1. Garden City (8-0)
The Trojans beat Massapequa, 11-7, on Tuesday. Garden City hosts Northport on Saturday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Chaminade (7-3)
The Flyers picked up two out-of-state victories last week. Chaminade hosts New Canaan (CT) next Tuesday.
Previous rank: 2
3. St. Anthony’s (4-3)
The Friars lost to La Salle College Prep (PA) but bounced back with a win over Staples (CT). St. Anthony’s will host Don Bosco Prep (NJ) on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Iona Prep (5-0)
The Gaels knocked off Glastonbury on Tuesday. Iona Prep hosts Archbishop Stepinac on Thursday.
Previous rank: None
5. Manhasset (7-1)
Manhasset went 2-1 since last Thursday. Manhasset faces Port Washington on Thursday.
Previous rank: 4
6. Massapequa (6-2)
Since last Thursday, the Chiefs are 2-1. Massapequa goes up against Kellenberg Memorial on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Northport (4-1)
The Tigers grabbed two wins last week. Northport will host Lindenhurst on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 7
8. Sachem North (6-1)
The Flaming Arrows compiled a 2-1 record last week. Sachem North hosted Huntington on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 11
9. Pittsford (8-0)
The Panthers recently picked up three wins. Pittsford faces Marcellus on Saturday.
Previous rank: None
10. Port Washington (6-0)
The Vikings fell 6-2 to Cold Spring Harbor. Port Washington will host Manhasset on Thursday.
Previous rank: 5
11. Harborfields (6-1)
The Tornadoes recently lost 15-5 to Westhampton. Harborfields goes up against Sayville on Thursday.
Previous rank: 8
12. Niskayuna (4-0)
The Silver Warriors beat Guilderland and Jamesville-DeWitt last week. Niskayuna hosts Christian Brothers Academy on Thursday.
Previous rank: 13
13. Syosset (7-1)
The Braves currently have a four-game win streak. Syosset goes up against Plainview JFK on Friday.
Previous rank: 15
14. Victor (4-1)
The Blue Devils have won two in a row. Victor will face Canandaigua on Wednesday.
Previous rank: None
15. Jamesville-DeWitt (5-2)
The Red Rams went 2-1 last week. J-D faces Fayetteville-Manlius on Thursday.
Previous rank: 10
Dropped out: Horace Greeley (1-3), Rye (2-2), Somers (4-2).
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie