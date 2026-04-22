New York High School Boys Lacrosse Top 15 Rankings – April 22, 2026
Boys lacrosse in New York is a few weeks into the 2026 season.
High School on SI’s third New York boys lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:
1. Garden City (9-1)
The Trojans beat Northport, but dropped a close game to St. Augustine Prep (NJ). Garden City hosts Shawnee (NJ) on Saturday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Chaminade (8-3)
The Flyers picked up a win over New Canaan (CT) on Tuesday. Chaminade will host Boston College HS on Thursday.
Previous rank: 2
3. St. Anthony’s (7-3)
The Friars picked up three wins between last Wednesday (April 15) and Tuesday (April 21). St. Anthony’s will face Lawrenceville Prep (NJ) on Saturday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Massapequa (7-2)
The Chiefs beat Kellenberg Memorial, 20-6, on Tuesday. Massapequa will host Port Washington on Thursday.
Previous rank: 6
5. Manhasset (7-2)
Manhasset fell 11-10 to Cold Spring Harbor on Tuesday. Manhasset will host Chaminade on Saturday.
Previous rank: 5
6. Iona Prep (7-1)
The Gaels picked up three wins last week, but lost to St. Anthony’s on Tuesday. Iona Prep will face Bergen Catholic on Thursday.
Previous rank: 4
7. Northport (6-2)
The Tigers went 2-1 last week. Northport goes up against Middle Country on Saturday.
Previous rank: 7
8. Sachem North (8-1)
The Flaming Arrows defeated Lindenhurst, 12-11, in overtime on Tuesday. Sachem North will host Commack on Thursday.
Previous rank: 8
9. Pittsford (9-0)
The Panthers knocked off Marcellus last Saturday. Pittsford goes up against Brighton on Friday.
Previous rank: 9
10. Harborfields (7-1)
The Tornadoes topped Sayville last Thursday. Harborfields will host West Babylon on Saturday.
Previous rank: 11
11. Niskayuna (6-0)
The Silver Warriors recently beat CBA-Albany and Shenendehowa. Niskayuna takes on Averill Park Thursday evening.
Previous rank: 12
12. Syosset (8-1)
The Braves, winners of five games in a row, will host Farmingdale on Thursday.
Previous rank: 13
13. Victor (6-1)
The Blue Devils recently defeated Canandaigua and Spencerport. Victor faces Irondequoit on Thursday.
Previous rank: 14
14. Mamaroneck (6-3)
The Tigers compiled a 2-1 record in the last week. Mamaroneck will host Somers on Saturday.
Previous rank: None
15. Yorktown (6-2)
The Cornhuskers have won three in a row following a loss to Somers on April 14. Yorktown goes up against Harrison on Friday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Port Washington (7-2), Jamesville-DeWitt (6–2).
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie