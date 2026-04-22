New York High School Boys Lacrosse Top 15 Rankings – April 22, 2026

Boys lacrosse in New York is a few weeks into the 2026 season.

High School on SI’s third New York boys lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:

The Trojans beat Northport, but dropped a close game to St. Augustine Prep (NJ). Garden City hosts Shawnee (NJ) on Saturday.

Previous rank: 1

The Flyers picked up a win over New Canaan (CT) on Tuesday. Chaminade will host Boston College HS on Thursday.

Previous rank: 2

The Friars picked up three wins between last Wednesday (April 15) and Tuesday (April 21). St. Anthony’s will face Lawrenceville Prep (NJ) on Saturday.

Previous rank: 3

The Chiefs beat Kellenberg Memorial, 20-6, on Tuesday. Massapequa will host Port Washington on Thursday.

Previous rank: 6

Manhasset fell 11-10 to Cold Spring Harbor on Tuesday. Manhasset will host Chaminade on Saturday.

Previous rank: 5

The Gaels picked up three wins last week, but lost to St. Anthony’s on Tuesday. Iona Prep will face Bergen Catholic on Thursday.

Previous rank: 4

The Tigers went 2-1 last week. Northport goes up against Middle Country on Saturday.

Previous rank: 7

The Flaming Arrows defeated Lindenhurst, 12-11, in overtime on Tuesday. Sachem North will host Commack on Thursday.

Previous rank: 8

The Panthers knocked off Marcellus last Saturday. Pittsford goes up against Brighton on Friday.

Previous rank: 9

The Tornadoes topped Sayville last Thursday. Harborfields will host West Babylon on Saturday.

Previous rank: 11

The Silver Warriors recently beat CBA-Albany and Shenendehowa. Niskayuna takes on Averill Park Thursday evening.

Previous rank: 12

The Braves, winners of five games in a row, will host Farmingdale on Thursday.

Previous rank: 13

The Blue Devils recently defeated Canandaigua and Spencerport. Victor faces Irondequoit on Thursday.

Previous rank: 14

The Tigers compiled a 2-1 record in the last week. Mamaroneck will host Somers on Saturday.

Previous rank: None

The Cornhuskers have won three in a row following a loss to Somers on April 14. Yorktown goes up against Harrison on Friday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Port Washington (7-2), Jamesville-DeWitt (6–2).

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App