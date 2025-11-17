New York High School Football State Rankings: Playoff Edition (Nov. 17, 2025)
The rankings have shrunk as New York high school football continues to trek through the postseason.
Here is High School on SI’s top-15 playoff edition rankings out of the Empire State:
1. CBA Syracuse (10-0)
The Brothers beat Liverpool, 27-6, to capture the Section III Class AA crown. CBA faces Section IV’s Elmira in the Class AA regional final on Saturday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Monsignor Farrell (9-1)
The top-seeded Lions defeated fifth-seeded Chaminade, 34-3, in the NYCHSFL AAA semifinals. Monsignor Farrell faces second-seeded Iona Prep in the championship game on Saturday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Iona Prep (9-1)
Following a dominant 42-0 win over third-seeded St. Anthony’s, the Gaels will face Monsignor Farrell in the NYCHSFL AAA title game.
Previous rank: 3
4. Garden City (10-0)
The top-seeded Trojans knocked off East Meadow, 48-0, in the Section VIII Conference II semifinals. Garden City faces third-seeded Long Beach in the championship on Saturday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Rye (11-0)
The Garnets defeated Somers, 40-17, in the Section I Class A title game. Rye faces Section IX’s Minisink Valley in the Class A regional final on Friday.
Previous rank: 5
6. St. Francis (9-1)
The Red Raiders blanked Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 35-0, in the Monsignor Martin semifinals. St. Francis goes up against Canisius in the MMHSAA final on Saturday.
Previous rank: 7
7. Tottenville (11-0)
The Pirates topped Port Richmond, 43-6. Tottenville faces Lincoln in the next round of the PSAL playoffs.
Previous rank: 10
8. Erasmus Hall (8-2)
The Dutchmen shut out South Shore, 41-0. Next up for Erasmus Hall is Curtis in a PSAL playoff contest.
Previous rank: 11
9. Sayville (10-0)
The top-seeded Golden Flashes knocked off East Hampton, 28-14, in the Suffolk County Conference III semifinals. Sayville takes on Smithtown West in the championship game on Saturday.
Previous rank: 12
10. Massapequa (10-0)
The top-seeded Chiefs defeated fifth-seeded Syosset, 42-7, in the Nassau County Conference I semifinals. Massapequa faces Oceanside in the title game on Friday.
Previous rank: 13
11. Curtis (9-2)
The Warriors edged Eagle Academy II, 24-18, in the PSAL playoffs. Curtis goes up against Erasmus Hall in the next round.
Previous rank: 15
12. Monroe (10-0)
The Red Jackets blanked Honeoye Falls-Lima, 40-0, in the Section V Class B final. Monroe takes on Section VI’s Lackawanna in the Class B regional final on Saturday.
Previous rank: 18
13. Bennett (9-1)
The top-seeded Tigers beat Jamestown, 32-14, in the Section VI championship game. Bennett goes up against Section V’s Penfield in the Class AA regional final on Saturday.
Previous rank: 21
14. Niskayuna (10-1)
The Silver Warriors defeated Troy, 28-6, in the Section II Class A championship game. Niskayuna faces Section IX’s Cornwall in the Class A regional final on Friday.
Previous rank: 22
15. Canisius (6-4)
The Crusaders topped St. Joseph’s, 35-14, in the Monsignor Martin Association semifinals. Canisius goes up against St. Francis in the MMHSAA title game on Saturday.
Previous rank: 24
