High School

New York High School Football State Rankings: Playoff Edition (Nov. 17, 2025)

Rankings out of the Empire State shrink from 25 to 15

Kevin L. Smith

Senior wide receiver Messiah Hampton (2) and the Monroe football squad are coming off capturing the Section V Class B title over the weekend.
Senior wide receiver Messiah Hampton (2) and the Monroe football squad are coming off capturing the Section V Class B title over the weekend. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rankings have shrunk as New York high school football continues to trek through the postseason.

Here is High School on SI’s top-15 playoff edition rankings out of the Empire State:

1. CBA Syracuse (10-0)

The Brothers beat Liverpool, 27-6, to capture the Section III Class AA crown. CBA faces Section IV’s Elmira in the Class AA regional final on Saturday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Monsignor Farrell (9-1)

The top-seeded Lions defeated fifth-seeded Chaminade, 34-3, in the NYCHSFL AAA semifinals. Monsignor Farrell faces second-seeded Iona Prep in the championship game on Saturday.

Previous rank: 2

3. Iona Prep (9-1)

Following a dominant 42-0 win over third-seeded St. Anthony’s, the Gaels will face Monsignor Farrell in the NYCHSFL AAA title game.

Previous rank: 3

4. Garden City (10-0)

The top-seeded Trojans knocked off East Meadow, 48-0, in the Section VIII Conference II semifinals. Garden City faces third-seeded Long Beach in the championship on Saturday.

Previous rank: 4

5. Rye (11-0)

The Garnets defeated Somers, 40-17, in the Section I Class A title game. Rye faces Section IX’s Minisink Valley in the Class A regional final on Friday.

Previous rank: 5

6. St. Francis (9-1)

The Red Raiders blanked Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 35-0, in the Monsignor Martin semifinals. St. Francis goes up against Canisius in the MMHSAA final on Saturday.

Previous rank: 7

7. Tottenville (11-0)

The Pirates topped Port Richmond, 43-6. Tottenville faces Lincoln in the next round of the PSAL playoffs.

Previous rank: 10

8. Erasmus Hall (8-2)

The Dutchmen shut out South Shore, 41-0. Next up for Erasmus Hall is Curtis in a PSAL playoff contest.

Previous rank: 11

9. Sayville (10-0)

The top-seeded Golden Flashes knocked off East Hampton, 28-14, in the Suffolk County Conference III semifinals. Sayville takes on Smithtown West in the championship game on Saturday.

Previous rank: 12

10. Massapequa (10-0)

The top-seeded Chiefs defeated fifth-seeded Syosset, 42-7, in the Nassau County Conference I semifinals. Massapequa faces Oceanside in the title game on Friday.

Previous rank: 13

11. Curtis (9-2)

The Warriors edged Eagle Academy II, 24-18, in the PSAL playoffs. Curtis goes up against Erasmus Hall in the next round.

Previous rank: 15

12. Monroe (10-0)

The Red Jackets blanked Honeoye Falls-Lima, 40-0, in the Section V Class B final. Monroe takes on Section VI’s Lackawanna in the Class B regional final on Saturday. 

Previous rank: 18

13. Bennett (9-1)

The top-seeded Tigers beat Jamestown, 32-14, in the Section VI championship game. Bennett goes up against Section V’s Penfield in the Class AA regional final on Saturday.

Previous rank: 21

14. Niskayuna (10-1)

The Silver Warriors defeated Troy, 28-6, in the Section II Class A championship game. Niskayuna faces Section IX’s Cornwall in the Class A regional final on Friday.

Previous rank: 22

15. Canisius (6-4)

The Crusaders topped St. Joseph’s, 35-14, in the Monsignor Martin Association semifinals. Canisius goes up against St. Francis in the MMHSAA title game on Saturday.

Previous rank: 24

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/New York