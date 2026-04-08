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New York High School Girls Lacrosse Top 15 Rankings – April 8, 2026

The first 2026 rankings out of the Empire State are here
Kevin L. Smith|
The Rye girls lacrosse team
The Rye girls lacrosse team | Rye Girls Lacrosse/Instagram

A 2026 girls lacrosse season in the state of New York is officially underway.

High School on SI’s first New York girls lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:

1. St. Anthony’s (3-0)

2. Sayville (4-0)

3. Nyack (1-0)

4. Manhasset (5-0)

5. Garden City (5-0)

6. Bayport-Blue Point (2-1)

7. Suffern (2-0)

8. Cold Spring Harbor (5-1)

9. Pittsford (2-0)

10. Rye (2-2)

11. Ward Melville (3-1)

12. Irondequoit (2-0)

13. South Jefferson (3-0)

14. Pine Bush (3-0)

15. Victor (1-2)

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Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

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