New York’s Top Girls Lacrosse Players Named 2025 USA Lacrosse All-Americans
USA Lacrosse announced its nationwide girls lacrosse All-Americans on Tuesday.
More than 50 girls lacrosse players in New York State received recognition.
Below is a list of players to receive All-America honors:
Long Island Catholic
Molly Hiney, midfield, Saint Anthony’s
Long Island Independent
Brooke Koffler, midfield, Hackley School
Sienna Klauss, midfield, Poly Prep
Elle Mason, midfield, Rye Country Day
Maya Torgalkar, midfield, Rye Country Day
New York City
Divya Parikh, midfield, Brooklyn Tech
Florence Sullivan, midfield, Brooklyn Tech
Caterina Gonzalez, midfield, Tottenville
Sophia Cucuzza, goalie, Tottenville
Section I
Rowan Edson, attack, Horace Greeley
Kate Gould, midfield, Nyack
Casey Cummings, attack, Nyack
Mary Sack, midfield, Rye
Caroline Doyle, midfield, Rye
Katherine Ebeling, goalie, Rye
Sydney Ingraham, midfield, Somers
Michaela Fay, midfield, Suffern
Jillian Terlizzi, goalie, Suffern
Section XI
Ava Meyn, midfield, Bayport-Blue Point
Aubrie Eisfeld, midfield, Bayport-Blue Point
Alexa Spallina, attack, Mount Sinai
Sophia Buffardi, midfield, Sayville
Kate Theofield, attack, Smithtown West
Ava Obloj, midfield, West Islip
Reese King, attack, Westhampton Beach
Maya Farnan, goalie, Westhampton Beach
Section II
Margaret Lescault, midfield, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake
Ava Roemer, midfield, Niskayuna
Madelyn Cummings, attack, Niskayuna
Emily Ciesinski, goalie, Niskayuna
Kady Duffy, midfield, Queensbury
Section III & IV
Riley Spalik, defense, Chenango Forks
Maeve MacKenzie, midfield, Christian Brothers Academy
Gabby Putman , midfield, Cicero-North Syracuse
Ella Thomforde, attack, Ithaca
Cecilia Powell, midfield, Marcellus
Paige Willard, midfield, Skaneateles
Chloe Elmer, defense, South Jefferson
Kara Rosenberger, midfield, Westhill
Section V
Ireland Mistretta, midfield, Brighton
Ella Peers, midfield, Fairport
Peyton Rothfuss, attack, Penfield
Bailey Cooper, attack, Penn Yan Academy
Maci Mueller, midfield, Waterloo
Section VI
Lilli Rauch, midfield, Buffalo Seminary
Claire Buccieri, midfield, Lancaster
Mea Tranquilli, defense, Lancaster
Claire Komosinski, midfield, Orchard Park
Ella Forcucci, attack, Orchard Park
Maya Griffin, midfield, Orchard Park
