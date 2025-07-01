High School

New York’s Top Girls Lacrosse Players Named 2025 USA Lacrosse All-Americans

USA Lacrosse reveals its 2025 All-American selections for New York, highlighting the state’s most outstanding high school girls lacrosse talent

Kevin L. Smith

The St. Anthony's girls lacrosse team.
The St. Anthony's girls lacrosse team. / Andrew Kiang/St. Anthony's High School

USA Lacrosse announced its nationwide girls lacrosse All-Americans on Tuesday.

More than 50 girls lacrosse players in New York State received recognition.

Below is a list of players to receive All-America honors:

Long Island Catholic

Molly Hiney, midfield, Saint Anthony’s

Long Island Independent

Brooke Koffler, midfield, Hackley School

Sienna Klauss, midfield, Poly Prep

Elle Mason, midfield, Rye Country Day

Maya Torgalkar, midfield, Rye Country Day

New York City

Divya Parikh, midfield, Brooklyn Tech

Florence Sullivan, midfield, Brooklyn Tech

Caterina Gonzalez, midfield, Tottenville

Sophia Cucuzza, goalie, Tottenville

Section I

Rowan Edson, attack, Horace Greeley

Kate Gould, midfield, Nyack

Casey Cummings, attack, Nyack

Mary Sack, midfield, Rye

Caroline Doyle, midfield, Rye

Katherine Ebeling, goalie, Rye

Sydney Ingraham, midfield, Somers

Michaela Fay, midfield, Suffern

Jillian Terlizzi, goalie, Suffern

Section XI

Ava Meyn, midfield, Bayport-Blue Point

Aubrie Eisfeld, midfield, Bayport-Blue Point

Alexa Spallina, attack, Mount Sinai 

Sophia Buffardi, midfield, Sayville

Kate Theofield, attack, Smithtown West

Ava Obloj, midfield, West Islip

Reese King, attack, Westhampton Beach

Maya Farnan, goalie, Westhampton Beach

Section II

Margaret Lescault, midfield, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake

Ava Roemer, midfield, Niskayuna

Madelyn Cummings, attack, Niskayuna

Emily Ciesinski, goalie, Niskayuna

Kady Duffy, midfield, Queensbury

Section III & IV

Riley Spalik, defense, Chenango Forks

Maeve MacKenzie, midfield, Christian Brothers Academy

Gabby Putman , midfield, Cicero-North Syracuse 

Ella Thomforde, attack, Ithaca 

Cecilia Powell, midfield, Marcellus

Paige Willard, midfield, Skaneateles

Chloe Elmer, defense, South Jefferson 

Kara Rosenberger, midfield, Westhill

Section V

Ireland Mistretta, midfield, Brighton

Ella Peers, midfield, Fairport

Peyton Rothfuss, attack, Penfield

Bailey Cooper, attack, Penn Yan Academy

Maci Mueller, midfield, Waterloo

Section VI

Lilli Rauch, midfield, Buffalo Seminary

Claire Buccieri, midfield, Lancaster

Mea Tranquilli, defense, Lancaster

Claire Komosinski, midfield, Orchard Park

Ella Forcucci, attack, Orchard Park

Maya Griffin, midfield, Orchard Park

