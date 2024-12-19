New York Star High School Tight End Officially Signs with UConn
Senior star tight end Xavier Watson – a 3-star recruit out of New York's Waverly High School – signed his National Letter of Intent with UConn football on Wednesday, reported Valley Sports Report.
Watson committed to the Huskies over the summer. He is planning to graduate from high school this month and enter early enrollment to UConn in January.
Listed at 6’4” and 210 pounds, Watson has been the Wolverines’ top receiver the past couple of seasons. Watson recorded 45 receptions for 692 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 15.4 yards per catch during the 2024 season.
Watson tallied 62 catches for 917 yards and 17 scores in 2023 to guide Waverly to a 13-1 record and the NYSPHSAA Class C title – the program’s first state championship crown.
Watson’s TD total in 2023 led New York state. He also received All-State first-team offense honors by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
For his career, Watson finished with 132 receptions, 1,967 receiving yards and 30 TDs in 38 games for the Wolverines.
Waverly went 9-2 in its 2024 campaign. The Wolverines reached the Section IV Class C final, but fell to Chenango Forks.
UConn compiled a 8-4 record in its 2024 regular season. The Huskies are scheduled to face UNC in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park on Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.