NXT LVL Soccer Showcase Day 1 Standouts
COLONIE, N.Y – Telmo Reino Perez was the star of Friday’s play, scoring three goals to secure his place among the Best XI after Day 1 of the NXT LVL Showcase at Afrim’s Sports Park.
Here are the top performers from this national high school soccer showcase event that features most of the nation’s top prep programs, with name, school, and grad year:
BEST XI
FORWARDS
Antony Alexis, Hoosac School (N.Y.), ‘26: Strong wing player who runs a lot. He helps the defense when Hoosac is without the ball, and he can help create when Hoosac is on the attack. He was the team’s top performer on Friday.
Andrea Castro, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘27: Castro scored the first and third goals of Northwood’s win over Combine Academy to highlight a meaningful performance. Castro competed for Combine Academy last year before transferring to Northwood.
Telmo Reino Perez, South Kent School (Conn.), ‘26: The native of Spain scored all three goals in South Kent’s win over FC Florida Prep. The right wing showcased his great 1v1 ability, taking on defenders, and then, late in the match, he demonstrated his finishing skills.
MIDFIELDERS
Joshua Cruz, FC Florida Prep (Fla.), ‘26: Florida Prep’s top performer Friday was up and down the field all night long. The left wing was active offensively, defensively, and during transitions.
Noah Moodey, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘26: He’s the quarterback on the field for Northwood. It was noticeable when he was not on the field. He manages the tempo for Northwood.
Paul Vingtrois, Combine Academy (N.C.), ‘26: The post-grad from France controlled the midfield for Combine Academy and led the team offensively.
DEFENDERS
Federico Destro, Hoosac School (N.Y.), ‘26: The native of Italy is a quiet leader. He organized the defensive line and fights constantly for the ball. He’s a tough guy to play against.
Davor Kriukov, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘26: Kriukov was solid in defense as Northwood posted a shutout. He also assisted the team’s second goal in a 3-0 victory.
Nathan Hikspoors, Bridgton Academy (Maine), ‘26: His defense was on point, and not only was he good on the back line, but he was also active in the attack. Hikspoors in a left center back
Breyden Perez, St. Andrew’s School (R.I.), ‘26: Perez organized the back line and ran the offside trap that caught South Kent’s U17s several times during St. Andrew’s 3-2 win.
GOALKEEPER
Mathieu Thibodeau, South Kent School (Conn.), ‘27: A native of Canada, Thibodeau earned the clean sheet with two big scarves in South Kent’s 3-0 victory.
Other Friday Standouts
GK: Edouard Laberge, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘26: Laberge, a native of Canada, played the first half in goal of Northwood’s win.
CDM: Riley Loch, FC Florida Prep (Fla.), ‘27: A true 6, Loch was the backbone of Florida Prep’s attack. He controlled the tempo and distributed the ball well.
GK: Gavin Kruger, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘26: Kruger, another Northwood keeper from Canada, was called on for one big save, which he made to seal Northwood’s shutout win.
W: Saion Rankin, Bridgton Academy (Maine), ‘27: Bridgton generally is a post-grad team. This year, it features a few juniors, and one of the best on the team is Rankin. He’s able to play up to the level of players two years older than him.
M: Dominic Sanchez, Combine Academy (N.C.), ‘26: A strong-tackling midfielder was one of Combine’s top performers on Friday.
F: Lazar Vucicevic, Hoosac School (N.Y.), ‘26: A native of Brazil, Vucicevic is a typical 9. He likes to receive the ball, turn, and finish. His goal on Friday broke a 1-1 match as Hoosac went on to a 3-1 victory.
D: Bruno Romero Yurrita, South Kent School (Conn.), ‘26: One of several South Kent standouts from Spain, Yurrita defended well and was involved in the attack.