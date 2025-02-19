High School

Selden Native Sean Boyle Stuns Aaron Judge with Strikeout in Yankees Spring Training

Kevin L. Smith

New York Yankees pitching prospect Sean Boyle made a great impression, as well as lifetime memory, in spring training, Tuesday, when he struck out reigning MVP and Yankee mega star Aaron Judge during batting practice.
A Selden, New York native and former high school baseball star had a highlighted moment during spring training on Tuesday.

Sean Boyle, a non-roster invitee for the New York Yankees, struck out reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge in batting practice. Throwing a handful of pitches, Judge only managed one foul tip during the at-bat.

Boyle, a graduate of Newfield High School on Long Island, has pitched in the Yankees’ minor league system since 2018. Boyle has not yet made his major league debut.

In six minor league seasons, Boyle has a 30-13 record with a 3.54 earned-run average and 379 strikeouts in 351.1 innings pitched.

Boyle didn’t start playing baseball until his sophomore year in high school. Pitching for the Newfield Wolverines, Boyle posted a 2.05 ERA his senior year and was named the 11th best baseball player on Long Island.

Boyle also pitched two seasons apiece between Suffolk County Community College and Division I’s Dallas Baptist University. In his career for the Patriots, Boyle struck out 51 batters in 44 innings pitched.

