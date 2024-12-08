High School

Syracuse Football Recruit Makes A Game-Winning Hail Mary Catch for CBA-Syracuse in State Final

With the final seconds winding off the clock, Darien Williams hauled in a tip ball in the end zone, lifting his team to victory and a state championship

Kevin L. Smith

Syracuse CBA-Syracuse's Darien Williams looks in a touchdown catch during a 40-0 win over Elmira in October. He made a more incredible, Hail Mary, grab in the final seconds of Saturday's Section III championship game, lifting CBA to a 40-35 win over CBA-Albany.
Syracuse CBA-Syracuse's Darien Williams looks in a touchdown catch during a 40-0 win over Elmira in October. He made a more incredible, Hail Mary, grab in the final seconds of Saturday's Section III championship game, lifting CBA to a 40-35 win over CBA-Albany. / Andrew Legare/Elmira Star-Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Class of 2025 Syracuse University football recruit made a miraculous catch for Section III’s Christian Brothers Academy in the Class AA state championship game on Saturday.

CBA-Syracuse was down 40-35 to Section II’s CBA-Albany with a few seconds left in regulation.

As the clock struck zero, senior Darien Williams — a star receiver for CBA-Syracuse and soon-to-be student-athlete of the Orange — made a game-winning, 35-yard touchdown reception off a Hail Mary pass in his future home at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The catch guided CBA-Syracuse to a thrilling 41-40 victory and its second-straight state title.

The play for CBA-Syracuse began with Brayden Smith, the team’s senior quarterback. Smith set himself from the shotgun formation and unloaded a deep throw to the endzone.

The throw went over the heads of multiple CBA-Albany defenders and into the hands of Williams for the game-clinching score.

Williams recorded six catches for 107 yards. Smith was 17-of-30 on completions for 214 yards and two TDs.

Williams capped the 2024 season with 44 receptions, 818 receiving yards and 10 TDs. 

After finishing his high school career on a high note, Williams’ sights are now set on SU.

A three-star recruit, Williams committed to the Orange on March 16. He officially signed with the program on Dec. 4.

Williams’ fellow CBA-Syracuse teammates — Dante Bacheyie and Matt Hawn — will also join SU as football recruits next season.

Williams received offers from Penn State, Colorado, Pitt, Boston College, Temple and UMass before choosing the Orange.

CBA-Syracuse concluded its campaign with a 15-0 record. CBA-Albany finished its season at 15-1.

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021.

Home/New York