Syracuse Football Recruit Makes A Game-Winning Hail Mary Catch for CBA-Syracuse in State Final

Here it is: the Hail Mary touchdown to win back-to-back Class AA state titles for @CBASyrFootball. Brayden Smith lobs it up as time expires. @CuseFootball commit Darien Williams snags it in the endzone to win it.



How about that for a highlight