Syracuse Football Recruit Makes A Game-Winning Hail Mary Catch for CBA-Syracuse in State Final
A Class of 2025 Syracuse University football recruit made a miraculous catch for Section III’s Christian Brothers Academy in the Class AA state championship game on Saturday.
CBA-Syracuse was down 40-35 to Section II’s CBA-Albany with a few seconds left in regulation.
As the clock struck zero, senior Darien Williams — a star receiver for CBA-Syracuse and soon-to-be student-athlete of the Orange — made a game-winning, 35-yard touchdown reception off a Hail Mary pass in his future home at the JMA Wireless Dome.
The catch guided CBA-Syracuse to a thrilling 41-40 victory and its second-straight state title.
The play for CBA-Syracuse began with Brayden Smith, the team’s senior quarterback. Smith set himself from the shotgun formation and unloaded a deep throw to the endzone.
The throw went over the heads of multiple CBA-Albany defenders and into the hands of Williams for the game-clinching score.
Williams recorded six catches for 107 yards. Smith was 17-of-30 on completions for 214 yards and two TDs.
Williams capped the 2024 season with 44 receptions, 818 receiving yards and 10 TDs.
After finishing his high school career on a high note, Williams’ sights are now set on SU.
A three-star recruit, Williams committed to the Orange on March 16. He officially signed with the program on Dec. 4.
Williams’ fellow CBA-Syracuse teammates — Dante Bacheyie and Matt Hawn — will also join SU as football recruits next season.
Williams received offers from Penn State, Colorado, Pitt, Boston College, Temple and UMass before choosing the Orange.
CBA-Syracuse concluded its campaign with a 15-0 record. CBA-Albany finished its season at 15-1.