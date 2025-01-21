Top 10 New York Boys Hockey State Rankings (1/20/25)
The third week of High School on SI’s New York State high school boys hockey rankings are here.
See which teams across the state cracked the top 10 this week:
1. West Genesee (12-0-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Wildcats picked up two more wins in the past week. They’ll face Rome Free Academy, also undefeated, on Tuesday in a key Section III Division I matchup.
2. Ogdensburg (12-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Blue Devils continue to roll in Section X play. They will hit the road on Saturday to face Saranac.
3. Suffern (10-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Mounties have recently won three in a row. The team is set to host Bishop Hendricken (Rhode Island) on Friday.
4. Orchard Park (7-1-0-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Quakers compiled a 2-1 mark in the previous week. Next, OP hosts Clarence on Friday.
5. Skaneateles (11-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Lakers, who grabbed two wins in the past week, host Oswego and Clinton this week.
6. Hilton (12-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Cadets racked up three more wins in the previous week. Hilton hits the road on Saturday to face Portside.
7. Rome Free Academy (13-0)
Previous rank: 10
The Black Knights continue to skate through Section III competition, adding three victories to its season total. RFA will now get set for a showdown with divisional foe West Genesee on Tuesday.
8. Canton (9-0-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Golden Bears collected a couple more wins in the past few days. Canton welcomes Section VI’s Lancaster to town on Friday.
9. Starpoint (8-2-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Spartans suffered a tough loss to divisional opponent Williamsville East, but turned things around with a win over Williamsville South. Starpoint goes up against Kenmore East next.
10. Victor (10-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Blue Devils slice through Section V play for two more victories. Victor hosts rival Canandaigua on Tuesday.
Dropped out: None.