Top 10 New York Boys Hockey State Rankings (1/20/25)

Undefeated Rome Free Academy climbs three spots to No. 7

Rome Free Academy improved to 13-0 last week and has moved up to No. 7 in this week's New York Ice Hockey State Rankings.
The third week of High School on SI’s New York State high school boys hockey rankings are here.

See which teams across the state cracked the top 10 this week:

1. West Genesee (12-0-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Wildcats picked up two more wins in the past week. They’ll face Rome Free Academy, also undefeated, on Tuesday in a key Section III Division I matchup.

2. Ogdensburg (12-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Blue Devils continue to roll in Section X play. They will hit the road on Saturday to face Saranac.

3. Suffern (10-2)

Previous rank: 2

The Mounties have recently won three in a row. The team is set to host Bishop Hendricken (Rhode Island) on Friday.

4. Orchard Park (7-1-0-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Quakers compiled a 2-1 mark in the previous week. Next, OP hosts Clarence on Friday.

5. Skaneateles (11-2)

Previous rank: 6

The Lakers, who grabbed two wins in the past week, host Oswego and Clinton this week.

6. Hilton (12-1)

Previous rank: 7

The Cadets racked up three more wins in the previous week. Hilton hits the road on Saturday to face Portside.

7. Rome Free Academy (13-0)

Previous rank: 10

The Black Knights continue to skate through Section III competition, adding three victories to its season total. RFA will now get set for a showdown with divisional foe West Genesee on Tuesday.

8. Canton (9-0-1)

Previous rank: 8

The Golden Bears collected a couple more wins in the past few days. Canton welcomes Section VI’s Lancaster to town on Friday.

9. Starpoint (8-2-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Spartans suffered a tough loss to divisional opponent Williamsville East, but turned things around with a win over Williamsville South. Starpoint goes up against Kenmore East next.

10. Victor (10-1)

Previous rank: 9

The Blue Devils slice through Section V play for two more victories. Victor hosts rival Canandaigua on Tuesday.

Dropped out: None.

