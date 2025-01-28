Top 10 New York Boys Ice Hockey State Rankings (1/28/2025)
The fourth week of High School on SI’s New York State high school boys hockey rankings are here.
See which teams across the state cracked the top 10 this week:
1. Ogdensburg (13-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Blue Devils added another win to its undefeated total, which is enough to put them in the top spot this week. The team faces St. Lawrence on Tuesday.
2. West Genesee (13-0-3)
Previous rank: 1
The Wildcats capped an interesting week that included two ties and a victory. It also, however, dethroned them to the second spot. West Genesee faces CNY Fusion next.
3. Suffern (10-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Mounties have won four in a row. The team will host Byram Hills this week.
4. Orchard Park (8-1-0-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Quakers’ week included a come-from-behind win over Clarence. Down 3-1 after two periods, Orchard Park notched four goals in the third to win 5-3.
5. Skaneateles (13-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Lakers picked up two more wins in the previous week. The team faces Whitesboro and Fayetteville-Manlius this week.
6. Rome Free Academy (14-0-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Black Knights grabbed a win and went toe-to-toe with divisional foe West Genesee that resulted in a draw. RFA hosts Cicero-North Syracuse on Tuesday.
7. Hilton (14-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Cadets continue to add to their win total. Hilton hosts Brighton/HFL/Eastridge on Tuesday.
8. Canton (10-0-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Golden Bears went through a win and a draw this week. The team hosts Massena on Wednesday.
9. Starpoint (11-2-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Spartans quickly turned things around with three wins in the past week. Starpoint goes up against Williamsville South on Tuesday.
10. Victor (12-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Blue Devils, who tabbed two more victories in the previous week, host Fairport on Tuesday.
Dropped out: None.