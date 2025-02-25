Top 10 New York Boys Ice Hockey State Rankings (2/24/2025)
The New York ice hockey sections are either competing in the quarterfinal or semifinal rounds this week.
In the eighth week of High School on SI’s New York State high school boys hockey rankings, two new teams enter the top 10.
See which teams across the state cracked the top 10 this week:
1. West Genesee (17-0-3)
Previous rank: 1
The Wildcats face Fayetteville-Manlius in the Section III Division I semifinals on Tuesday.
2. Suffern (16-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Mounties go up against Brewster/Yorktown/Somers/North Salem in the Section I quarterfinals on Tuesday.
3. Skaneateles (18-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Lakers take on Clinton in Tuesday’s Section III Division II semifinals.
4. Hilton (19-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Cadets face the Portside Royals on Thursday in the Section V Class A semifinals.
5. Ogdensburg (17-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Blue Devils will await their first opponent in the Section X Division II tournament on Thursday.
6. Orchard Park (15-2-0-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Quakers take on Lockport/NFHS in the Section VI Large School Division semifinals on Tuesday.
7. Rome Free Academy (18-1-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Black Knights face Cicero-North Syracuse on Wednesday in the Section III Division I semifinals.
8. Rivertown (19-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Legends head into the Section I Division I quarterfinals on Tuesday.
9. Pittsford (15-3-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Panthers break into the rankings for the first time this season. They face McQuaid Jesuit in the Section V Class A semifinals on Thursday.
10. Saratoga (17-3-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Blue Streaks, the top seed in the Section II tournament, go up against Albany Academy on Wednesday in the semifinals.
–
Dropped out: Starpoint (18-3-1), Canton (15-3-2).