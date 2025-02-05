Top 10 New York Boys Ice Hockey State Rankings (2/5/2025)
The fifth week of High School on SI’s New York State high school boys hockey rankings are here.
See which teams across the state cracked the top 10 this week:
1. West Genesee (16-0-3)
Previous rank: 2
The Wildcats returned to the top spot after winning three games in the past week.
2. Ogdensburg (15-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Blue Devils dipped back to the second spot, but an argument can be made for them to still be the top team in the state. Ogdensburg faces Thousand Islands on Wednesday.
3. Suffern (13-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Mounties have now won seven games in a row. The team takes on Mamaroneck this Friday.
4. Skaneateles (15-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Lakers, who have not lost in two months, continue to roll. The team hosts New Hartford on Thursday.
5. Hilton (17-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Cadets, who picked up three more wins in the past week, will gear up for a showdown against Victor on Thursday.
6. Orchard Park (10-2-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Quakers’ week included a loss, but two victories on top of it. The team faces Williamsville North on Thursday.
7. Starpoint (13-2-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Spartans, winners of six in a row, take on Hamburg and Lew-Port this week.
8. Victor (14-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Blue Devils suffered a loss, but made up for it with two more victories. Victor hosts Hilton on Thursday.
9. Rome Free Academy (16-1-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Black Knights sustained their first defeat of the season on Monday. RFA, however, continued to add to its win total.
10. Rivertown (16-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Legends, a Section I team compiled of players from six different school districts, is putting on a show on the ice.
Dropped out: Canton (11-1-2)