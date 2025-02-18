Top 10 New York State boys hockey rankings (2/17/2025)
The regular season concludes this week, and the postseason will be in full swing for each section.
In the seventh week of High School on SI’s New York State high school boys hockey rankings, teams moved around in the top three and a familiar squad returned to the rankings.
See which teams across the state cracked the top 10 this week:
1. West Genesee (16-0-3)
Previous rank: 1
The Wildcats await their first opponent on Wednesday in the Section III Division I playoffs.
2. Suffern (16-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Mounties picked up two more wins in the previous week. Suffern will now prepare for the Section I playoffs.
3. Ogdensburg (17-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Canton last Wednesday, but quickly bounced back with a thrilling overtime win over Massena on Friday.
4. Skaneateles (17-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Lakers kick off their postseason with an opening round matchup against New Hartford on Tuesday in the Section III Division II tournament.
5. Hilton (19-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Cadets capped their regular season with a win over Webster Thomas. Hilton is now set for the Section V playoffs in the coming days.
6. Orchard Park (15-2-0-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Quakers won on Saturday to round out their regular season. They move onto the Section VI playoffs.
7. Starpoint (17-2-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Spartans, winners of 10 in a row, face Kenmore West on Thursday.
8. Rome Free Academy (17-1-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Black Knights await their first opponent on Wednesday in the Section III Division I tournament.
9. Rivertown (19-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Legends, who finished with an undefeated record in the regular season, head into the Section I playoffs.
10. Canton (14-2-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Golden Bears re-entered the rankings after taking down previously undefeated Ogdensburg last week. Canton goes up against Ithaca on Monday, then Massena on Wednesday to wrap up the regular season.
Dropped out: Saratoga (16-3-1).