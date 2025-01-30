Top 25 New York Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/30/2025)
Four new teams have broken into this week’s New York State high school boys basketball rankings.
See where teams stack up in the sixth week of the Power 25 in New York:
1. Thomas Jefferson (21-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Orange Wave, winners of 12 games in a row, face Erasmus Hill on Thursday.
2. Poly Prep Country Day (15-0)
Previous rank: 2
The undefeated Blue Devils take on rival Hackley in a rematch on Friday.
3. Glens Falls (16-0)
Previous rank: 3
The unbeaten Black Bears host Amsterdam on Friday.
4. St. John’s Prep (13-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Red Storm squeezed out two victories by four points or less in the last week. The team faces Monsignor McClancy on Friday.
5. St. Francis Prep (18-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Terriers are on a roll with a 12-0 mark in their division. They take on Holy Cross next.
6. Albany Academy (14-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Cadets have won three-straight games following a two-game skid.
7. St. Joseph’s Collegiate (13-3)
Previous rank: 10
The Marauders take on Akron in the Centercourt Classic on Friday.
8. World of Inquiry (11-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Griffins have won five of their previous six games.
9. Greece Athena (12-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Trojans suffered a setback at the hands of Penfield on Tuesday. The team will look to bounce back against rival Greece Arcadia on Friday.
10. Archbishop Stepinac (16-3)
Previous rank: 20
The Crusaders are on a surge with a perfect 10-0 record in their division.
11. Summit Academy (17-4)
Previous rank: 5
The Eagles host Clara Barton on Friday.
12. East Rochester (8-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Eagles face Edison Tech on Thursday.
13. Eagle Academy II (15-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Eagles, winners of 13 of their last 15 games, host Coatesville on Saturday.
14. Canisius (14-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Crusaders go up against Health Sciences at the Centercourt Classic on Saturday.
15. Rush-Henrietta (12-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Royal Comets face Penfield on Friday.
16. Mamaroneck (14-1)
Previous rank: 12
Before suffering their first loss of the season, the Bobcats picked up three more wins.
17. Westhill (11-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Warriors have grabbed two wins in a row following their first loss on Jan. 14. The team hosted Skaneateles on Wednesday.
18. Berne-Knox-Westerlo (14-0)
Previous rank: 15
The Bulldogs continued to bulk their undefeated record with five more victories in the last couple of weeks.
19. Great Neck South (16-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Rebels crack the rankings for the first time this season. They host Mepham on Thursday.
20. Rome Free Academy (12-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Fresh off a win over Oswego on Wednesday afternoon, the Black Knights take on Whitesboro this Friday.
21. Cooperstown (15-0)
Previous rank: 23
Coming off three overwhelming wins in the previous week, the Hawkeyes are taking Section III by storm.
22. Wayne (14-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Eagles host Geneva on Friday.
23. Randolph (12-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Cardinals are showing dominance as the top team in Class C so far this season.
24. Southampton (17-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Mariners are now 10-0 in their division. The team takes on Port Jefferson this Thursday.
25. Fillmore (11-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Eagles jumped back into the rankings after a hiatus. The team faces Cuba-Rushford on Thursday.
Dropped Out: Akron (11-1), Transit Tech (18-4), Frederick Douglass Academy (14-1), Tappan Zee (12-1).