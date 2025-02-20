Top 25 New York Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/20/2025)
The postseason is in full swing as this week’s New York State high school boys basketball rankings roll out.
See where teams stack up in the ninth week of the 2024-25 New York basketball season:
1. Thomas Jefferson (26-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Orange Wave kicks off play in the Class 4A tournament on Feb. 28.
2. Poly Prep Country Day (22-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Blue Devils host Knox in the NYSAIS quarterfinals on Friday.
3. Glens Falls (20-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Black Bears are getting set for the Section II tournament.
4. Albany Academy (19-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Cadets host Woodmere Academy in the NYSAIS Class B quarterfinals on Friday.
5. St. Joseph’s Collegiate (20-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Marauders are set to compete in the Monsignor Martin semifinals next Wednesday.
6. Summit Academy (20-4)
Previous rank: 7
The Eagles are gearing up for the Class A second round next Thursday.
7. St. John’s Prep (21-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Red Storm take on Monsignor Farrell in the Class A quarterfinals on Saturday.
8. East Rochester (14-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Eagles capped their regular season on Thursday against School Without Walls.
9. Archbishop Stepinac (20-4)
Previous rank: 9
The Crusaders go up against St. Raymond in the Archdiocesan final on Saturday.
10. Greece Athena (17-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Trojans wrap up their regular season against Canandaigua.
11. St. Francis Prep (20-4)
Previous rank: 11
The Terriers are competing for a title in the Brooklyn/Queens Diocesan tournament.
12. World of Inquiry (17-2)
Previous rank: 12
The Griffins host Lyons on Thursday.
13. Great Neck South (20-0)
Previous rank: 14
The Rebels host Valley Stream Central in the Class AA quarterfinals on Thursday.
14. Berne-Knox-Westerlo (19-0)
Previous rank: 16
The Bulldogs will now enter the Section II Class C tournament.
15. Rome Free Academy (15-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Black Knights will move onto the Section III Class AAA tournament.
16. Cooperstown (19-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Hawkeyes will soon enter the Class C sectional tournament.
17. Westhill (18-2)
Previous rank: 17
The Warriors will prepare for the Section III Class A tournament.
18. Canisius (20-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Crusaders will compete in the Monsignor Martin semifinals next Wednesday.
19. Eagle Academy II (19-6)
Previous rank: 15
The Eagles will face John Browne at Long Island Lutheran’s postseason invitational on Friday.
20. Southampton (19-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Mariners go up against Kings Park in the Section XI Class A quarterfinals on Tuesday.
21. Rush-Henrietta (18-2)
Previous rank: 20
The Royal Comets finished their regular season with a 10-0 division record. R-H is slated for the Class AAA semifinal round on March 3.
22. Thurgood Marshall (22-4)
Previous rank: N/A
The Cougars make their first appearance in the rankings. The team is set to compete in the PSAL Class 4A tournament next week.
23. Saratoga Catholic (18-2)
Previous rank: 22
The Saints host Lake George in the opening round of the Section III Class C tournament on Tuesday.
24. Tappan Zee (18-2)
Previous rank: 23
The Dutchmen will enter the Section I Class AA tournament, which starts this weekend.
25. Duanesburg (18-2)
Previous rank: 24
The Eagles host Waterford-Halfmoon on Tuesday in the opening round of the Section II Class C tournament.
—
Dropped Out: Tully (17-2).