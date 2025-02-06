Top 25 New York Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2-5-2025)
A bit of shakeup has taken place throughout this week’s New York State high school boys basketball rankings.
See where teams stack up in the seventh week of the Power 25 in New York:
1. Thomas Jefferson (23-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Orange Wave finished the regular season with a 14-game win streak. Jefferson will now prepare for postseason play.
2. Poly Prep Country Day (17-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Blue Devils face Trinity and Collegiate this week.
3. Glens Falls (17-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Black Bears host Schuylerville on Friday.
4. Albany Academy (17-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Cadets tacked on three more wins to their total. Albany hosts Rice Memorial on Saturday.
5. St. Joseph’s Collegiate (15-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Marauders face Cardinal O’Hara on Thursday.
6. World of Inquiry (14-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Griffins have won eight of their previous nine games.
7. Archbishop Stepinac (17-3)
Previous rank: 10
The Crusaders have emerged as one of the top teams in the state. They are currently 11-0 in their division.
8. Greece Athena (14-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Trojans continue to pile on victories following their first loss of the season.
9. Summit Academy (19-4)
Previous rank: 11
The Eagles, 13-0 in their league, have returned to the top 10.
10. St. John’s Prep (18-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Red Storm will host LaSalle Academy on Thursday.
11. East Rochester (9-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Eagles are pushing toward another appearance in the top 10.
12. Eagle Academy II (17-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Eagles, winners of 15 of their last 17 games, host Woodmere Academy on Thursday.
13. St. Francis Prep (18-4)
The Terriers, who have dropped their previous two games, take on Archbishop Molloy this Friday.
Previous rank: 5
14. Canisius (14-3)
The Crusaders grabbed three victories in the last week. Canisius hosts St. Mary’s on Friday.
Previous rank: 14
15. Rush-Henrietta (14-0)
Previous rank: 15
The Royal Comets round out the top 15 for the second-straight week.
16. Great Neck South (18-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Rebels host Long Beach on Thursday.
17. Westhill (13-2)
Previous rank: 17
The Warriors face divisional rivals Skaneateles and Marcellus this week.
18. Berne-Knox-Westerlo (17-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Bulldogs tacked on a few more wins in the previous week. BKW hosts Mayfield this week.
19. Rome Free Academy (13-0)
Previous rank: 20
The Black Knights take on non-league foe Bishop Ludden, then crosstown rival New Hartford this week.
20. Cooperstown (17-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Hawkeyes are 9-0 in their division and show no signs of slowing down. They host Westmoreland on Thursday.
21. Wayne (17-1)
Previous rank: 22
The Eagles have won 10 of 11 games in their division.
22. Southampton (19-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Mariners, now 12-0 in their division, are close to wrapping up the regular season.
23. Woodlands (14-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Falcons are making their debut in the top 25. Sporting a 10-0 record in its division, Woodlands hits the road on Thursday to face Children’s Village.
24. Saratoga Catholic (17-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Saints are a newbie to the rankings. The team hosts Hoosick Falls on Friday.
25. Luperon (16-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Luperon cracks the rankings for the first time this season.
Dropped Out: Mamaroneck (14-3), Randolph (14-2), Fillmore (12-2).