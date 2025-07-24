Vote: Who Are The Top Returning New York City High School Quarterbacks for 2025?
As the 2025 high school football season approaches, it's time to highlight the top returning Quarterbacks in New York City. The QB position brings back plenty of talent across the five boroughs, and each of these nominees can help their teams make noise this season.
Now it’s your chance to have a say. We’re asking fans to vote for who they think is the top returning high school quarterback in NYC for the 2025 season. Vote below!
Voting Closes August 13 at 11:59 .PT. Here are the nominations.
Justin McGuire, Tottenville
The ultimate veteran, McGuire has been the starting QB for the Pirates over the past three years. Despite the team being run-heavy, McGuire has proven he can make impressive throws and has won a tremendous number of games in his varsity career.
Vincent Canzoneri, Curtis
In the second half of the PSAL 4A Championship last year, Canzoneri led an incredible comeback to give Curtis a city title. In the snaps he did take, he looked great—helping the Warriors defeat Erasmus Hall twice last season, the only PSAL team to beat E HALL since 2018.
Aaron Smith, Eagle Academy II (Brooklyn)
The transfer from Deer Park is a huge pickup for Eagle Academy. He put up terrific numbers over the past three seasons on Long Island. Now paired with elite weapons at Eagle, Smith could shine. In 2023, when teamed with Hayden Lovinsky, they put on a show.
Shavon Richardson, Harry S. Truman
The talented athlete from the Bronx was electric last season. He threw for over 700 yards and ran for another 700+. With key seniors graduating, Richardson could have a monster year leading the way for Truman.
DreShawn Peak, John Jay
John Jay stunned everyone by making the 3A playoffs last season. Peak played a pivotal role, throwing for 11 touchdowns and helping secure a playoff berth. He’ll aim to help John Jay take the next step as a young and rising program in their recent return to the gridiorn.
Jack Leary, St. Francis Prep
Leary had an impressive junior season for the Terriers, throwing for 22 touchdowns and making numerous big plays. With improved athleticism this offseason, he’s one of the top players to watch in Queens in 2025.
Kendu Brown, Erasmus Hall
Another veteran QB, Brown led Erasmus Hall to a championship in 2023 as a sophomore and followed it up with a solid junior campaign. He made multiple big plays in the 4A Championship game against Curtis.
William Forte, Midwood
Forte missed time during his junior season, but he’s reminded everyone this offseason that he can sling it. With Midwood playing a more favorable schedule and Forte likely playing a full season, he could put up big numbers this fall.
Terrance Watson, Xaverian
Watson led Xaverian to a AA-2 championship last season. He was dynamic in the red zone, helping his team score through the air or on the ground. He threw for 8 touchdowns and rushed for another 13. Now a senior, Watson could take the next step and lead his team to another title.
Mahdi Kobeissi, William C. Bryant
Kobeissi had a quality season for Bryant last year in a tough 3A division, throwing for nearly 1,000 yards and rushing for over 600. With Bryant moving down to 2A, he could have a big year and lead them on a playoff run.
JT Rose, New Dorp
Rose made a name for himself against a very tough schedule and had a breakout sophomore year. He’s one of the top dual-threat QBs in the city and will be “the guy” for New Dorp. He recorded over 400 passing yards and 500 rushing yards in league play. With his athleticism on the rise, those numbers could climb even higher.
Tommy Zeh, Erasmus Hall
Erasmus Hall’s newest addition, Zeh is a talented transfer from Moore Catholic. He thrived on the varsity level as a freshman and sophomore against a very competitive schedule, throwing for 3,169 yards and 28 touchdowns over two seasons.
Anthony Caratelli, Curtis
Caratelli made a splash in the PSAL 4A last year as a sophomore. He’s a smooth thrower who helped the Warriors take down top teams like South Shore, Canarsie, and Tottenville.
Devin Smith, Transit Tech
Transit Tech has moved up to 2A, and Smith was instrumental in their dominance at the 1A level last season. As a sophomore, he threw for nearly 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in league play and the playoffs. He’s a big reason Transit Tech could make serious noise in 2A this year.
Christian Carter, St. Joseph By The Sea
Carter transferred to St. Joseph by the Sea as a sophomore and led the Vikings to an AA-1 title, shocking Staten Island. He threw for nearly 1,200 yards and totaled 15 touchdowns in an impressive debut season with Sea.
Madden Martinez, Holy Cross
Martinez had a strong sophomore campaign, throwing for nearly 1,300 yards and helping his team reach the AA-2 title game. He’s followed it up with a standout offseason, making noise at 7v7 tournaments and showcases. He’s another top name to watch in Queens.
Emmanuel Opoku, A. Phillip Randolph
Last season, Opoku wasn’t asked to throw often, but this offseason showed he has the arm talent to make plays. He totaled 13 touchdowns in 2024, and now, as a junior, he’ll be expected to deliver more. Opoku could have a breakout year in 3A.
Kyle Mercorelli, Cardinal Hayes
A big transfer for Cardinal Hayes, Mercorelli played at Hudson Catholic in New Jersey last season. He showed flashes as a sophomore and now joins one of the most talented rosters in New York City.
Christian Borhi , Abraham Lincoln
Borhi showed flashes of brilliance in limited action last season. He made some impressive throws on the move and held his own as a sophomore against top competition. Now leading a Lincoln offense with a strong line and solid weapons, Borhi is poised for a breakout year.
Bryce Moye, Monsignor Farrell
One of the top 2028 prospects in the state, Moye flashed serious potential as a freshman last year. Now with the starting job, he has a terrific arm and the talent to be a standout in the NYCHSFL AAA Division—no small feat for a sophomore.
Jeremiah Senat, John F. Kennedy
Senat had an incredible debut as a freshman last season. In a run-heavy offense, he still made major contributions and helped JFK reach the 4A playoffs, throwing for over 500 yards and 6 touchdowns. With more passing opportunities likely, he could have a stellar sophomore season.
Note: To be considered, you must have played varsity last season
Note: This fan poll is designed to be fun and interactive. There is no limit to how many times fans can vote. The poll only includes nominated players and is not meant to discredit any other talented athletes who may not have been mentioned.