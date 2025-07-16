Vote: Who Are The Top Returning New York City High School Running Backs for 2025?
As the 2025 high school football season approaches, it's time to spotlight the top returning running backs across New York City. The running back position is loaded this year in the five boroughs, and each of these nominees has the ability to help their teams make a deep run into late November.
Now, it’s your turn to weigh in. We’re asking fans to vote on who they believe is the top returning high school running back in NYC heading into the 2025 season.
Voting closes on Aug. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Ameir Morrow, Erasmus Hall
The Temple commit is one of the most talented players in the Empire State. Now at 215 pounds, Morrow’s combination of size and speed will make him tough to stop. He was pivotal in leading Erasmus Hall to a 4A championship appearance last year, rushing for 181 yards and three touchdowns in their thrilling semifinal win over Tottenville.
Tyshawn Bent, Tottenville
Bent has been a force for Tottenville since his freshman year. The recent Stony Brook commit will be a two-way factor this season. Known for his knack for big plays, Bent has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in all three of his varsity seasons in the PSAL 4A.
Tristan Suarez, Brooklyn Tech
Suarez played a huge role in Brooklyn Tech's 3A title run. In the championship game against Fort Hamilton, he ran for 181 yards and four touchdowns. During league play, Suarez rushed for 740 yards and 11 touchdowns on 122 carries.
Derik Betances, Kennedy
The Bronx speedster was electric during his junior campaign. In league play, he turned 49 touches into 782 yards and 11 touchdowns. Averaging 16 yards per touch, Betances was a major reason why Kennedy started 4-0 and clinched a playoff berth in the PSAL 4A.
AJ Zimmerman, Port Richmond
The transfer from Iona Prep is now looking to make an impact in the PSAL. Zimmerman has teamed up with reigning Fugazzi Award winner (given to Staten Island’s best player), ATH Kaseim Cromwell. Zimmerman is a phenomenal athlete, running a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and squatting 505 pounds.
Kevin Gumb, Monsignor Farrell
Gumb had a breakout junior season for the Lions. A true two-way player, he recorded 50 carries for 336 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. With the departure of recent graduate Nafis Muhammad, expect Gumb to take a major leap for Farrell. He’s one of the top athletes in the NYCHSFL AAA division.
Nyheem Cooper, Canarsie
The Brooklyn product has put together a strong varsity career. After excelling at Sheepshead Bay his first two years, he proved he could produce in the PSAL 4A during his junior season at Canarsie. The big, talented back has the tools for a monster senior year.
Jaycob Reid, Sheepshead Bay (Frank J. Macchiarola)
Reid is now set to be the featured back in an explosive FJM offense. He turned heads with a terrific performance in the Rising Stars Bowl (NYC vs. Long Island, Class of 2026 All-Star Game). His speed and playmaking ability could make him one of the top players in PSAL 3A this season.
Kory Brown, Tottenville
Brown is one of the fastest players in the state and forms half of arguably the best running back duo in New York alongside Tyshawn Bent. Brown has averaged over 10 yards per carry in each of his varsity seasons. Expect a huge junior year—he already holds offers from Boston College, Syracuse, UMass, and others.
Quadere Gomez, Curtis
Gomez is a bruising back coming off a strong sophomore season. He found the end zone 13 times and will be a key piece in Curtis’ pursuit of back-to-back PSAL 4A championships.
Richie Aiken, Xaverian
Aiken helped lead the Clippers to the NYCHSFL AA-2 championship last year. He led the team in rushing with 86 carries for 584 yards and four touchdowns. As a junior, Aiken will guide Xaverian in their quest for back-to-back titles, backed by a strong senior class.
Khalid Hedges, Cardinal Hayes
As a freshman, Hedges rushed for over 2,000 yards on junior varsity. Now, he’s expected to contribute significantly at the varsity level. One of the top 2028 prospects in the state, Hedges has the potential to make an immediate impact in the ultra-competitive NYCHSFL AAA.
Note: This fan poll is designed to be fun and interactive. There is no limit to how many times fans can vote. The poll only includes nominated players and is not meant to discredit any other talented athletes who may not have been mentioned.